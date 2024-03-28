Mikel Arteta has hailed Pep Guardiola as the 'best coach in the world by a mile' and 'one of the nicest people he's met in football', before they travel up north to Manchester to face a familiar foe in a huge match regarding the title race.

With ten games remaining of the season, football fans worldwide will be tuning in on Sunday afternoon to see if Arsenal can complete the league double over City.

This time last year, Arsenal were in a much more advantageous position over the Citizens, however, the Gunners cannot afford to drop points in order to keep ahead in the title race.

The North London outfit are also more experienced now, having recorded two successive wins against City, in the Community Shield final at the start of the season, and at the Emirates Stadium in October.

However, Arsenal's last win at the Etihad Stadium came in January 2015, meaning it is yet another challenge that Mikel Arteta will have to try to overcome on their route to winning a first Premier League title since the Invincibles campaign in 2003/04.

Kevin De Bruyne, Matheus Nunes and Manuel Akanji are also carrying knocks and remain doubts, while first-choice goalkeeper Ederson is expected to return following a thigh injury.

However, Manchester City are without key defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones, who both came off with injuries while playing for England during the international break, providing the Gunners with a minor advantage in a difficult match.

Arsenal were also in an incredible vein of form before the international break, maintaining a 100% win record in the Premier League in 2024, collecting 24 points and scoring an astonishing 33 goals.

Mikel Arteta faced the media on Friday afternoon ahead of the enticing Easter Sunday clash, discussing team news, Kai Havertz, his former boss and lessons from last time out at the Etihad.

Here are four main takeaways from his press conference.

On the key injury doubts

Arsenal have a few key players that are managing injuries heading into Sunday's monumental fixture.

Bukayo Saka pulled out of the England squad after one training session to work on individual rehabilitation, and amidst fans criticising his decision to prioritise club football, it might be that there is a chance it could be something that forces him out of this weekend's affair.

The same can be said for Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian duo did not feature for their national team, with the latter seen on crutches after the win against Brentford at the start of the month.

When asked if there were any improvements that would see them in contention, Arteta responded, "Yes there is a chance. They haven’t trained. Tomorrow we have another session, but there is a chance they can be available."

Undoubtedly, the omission of Saka would be a huge loss for the Gunners. The 22-year-old has provided 28 goal contributions for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

On the importance of Kai Havertz

With four goals in his last four Premier League matches, Kai Havertz headed into the international break on cloud nine.

The 24-year-old, who received a lot of criticism from fans and media after making the £65 million switch to Arsenal, added to his tally for Germany during the international break against France.

Having taken the place of what was expected to be Gabriel Jesus at the start of the season, the forward has been a key presence up top, providing a key aerial presence that can hold up the ball for Arsenal's wingers and attack-minded midfielders.

"Yeah, he’s been in great form. His overall performances have been really good both for his country and us. He’s a player that has been playing in different positions really well. We will see how we use him for this game," he told VAVEL.

With the German international full of confidence, he will be a key asset regardless of where Arteta chooses to play him, and can make this season his best goalscoring season in the Premier League already with a goal at the Etihad.

On his admiration for Guardiola

The former apprentice is now the nightmare-ish opposition for Pep Guardiola.

Arteta has built a positive-minded, free-flowing attacking team that has the ability to become a real powerhouse not only in domestic football, but in European football as well.

With a title race between themselves and Liverpool, as well as a potential meeting in the UEFA Champions League semi-final if both sides progress, Arteta and Guardiola will be seeing a lot of each other but definitely not in the same way.

"Well, it had to change!", he laughs. "My admiration and what I feel for him certainly hasn’t. In my opinion, he’s the best coach in the world by a mile and he’s one of the nicest people that I’ve met in football.

"Certainly he’s one of the ones that I’ve had the most fun and laughter working with. That’s gonna stay there forever. At the moment the rules are what they are and you’re going to have to adapt to it."

However, the Spaniard did admit that Guardiola's side is not the outcome that he prefers.

"Probably I would prefer to do it against someone who I don’t have those feelings for but that’s not a choice. It’s what it is. We both want to win. We’ll prepare the game very well," Arteta said.

It is Guardiola's ability to innovate that has made a drastic change to how many other managers view players and having versatile options.

With John Stones roaming through midfield, albeit out for this weekend's tie, as well as midfielders playing inverted roles similar to what Oleksandr Zinchenko has brought to North London, there is no doubt that Pep Guardiola can be defined as a tactical genius.

"One is that and then I know the passion that he lives the game, the intelligence, the way that he handles the team as well and the club, how demanding he is - and then he has an incredible work ethic.

"That’s something people don’t see, but there is a lot of work behind the scenes and he has managed to do it for three different clubs at the top, elite level, every single season. That’s a huge quality."

Lesson from last season's game

Last time out, it was one to forget for the North London outfit. The Gunners were way off it, with Kevin De Bruyne finding the back of the net in under ten minutes.

Stones added a second on the brink of half time, and then De Bruyne worked his magic again. Rob Holding pulled what seemed a consolation back for Arsenal four minutes from time, but Erling Haaland worsened the scoreline with a silencer in injury time.

Asked about what lessons he has learnt from that night in April, Arteta mentioned, "The level that we’re facing and where we want to be. You have to make strong steps to be there and I think we’ve done big ones in recent seasons. We’re getting much closer and now it’s how we close that gap and try to be better than them."

However, there is a sense that things have changed and the Arsenal manager does believe so too.

"Yeah, we had some clashes, in the FA Cup as well and in the Community Shield. It’s all great experience. They have raised the bar in this league and football in general to levels that haven’t been seen before.

"That’s the beauty of this sport because it makes you better and challenges you more. You have to keep up with that pace and that’s what we’re trying to do."

Message for the women's team

Arteta also provided some positive words for Jonas Eidevall's side, who travel to the Molineux to play Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final.

The Gunners have scored a combined eight goals in the knockout stages to see off London City Lionesses and Aston Villa, and have the chance now to retain the title they won against the Blues last season.

"Yes, it’s a big weekend for the club. We wish them all the best for the final. I heard that they’re going to get a lot of support as well so that’s great news," he said.