One bus journey changed everything. Glory, dreams, and riches. Richarlison should not have made it as a footballer, the odds were so strongly against him. It never came to him the easy way and his career has never been absent of disappointment.

Luckily football is not a sport restricted by ridiculous financial barriers. Brazil might be a gold mine for talented footballers with a deeply ingrained passionate culture for football but that means no guarantees.

Rejection was the one constant for Richarlison up until the age of 17. His parents split when he was just six; he lived with his father Antonio before moving to live with his auntie. He had jobs on his grandfather’s farm, selling ice cream, washing cars, working in a café, and attempting to be a bricklayer’s assistant.

He was football addicted. He idolised Neymar and would play football constantly. Failed trials at Avai and Figueirense did not stop the determined teenager. He had to do it the difficult way and with little money.

His fate relied on an 11-hour trip to Belo Horizonte for a trial with América Mineiro for one more attempt at going pro. He had no return ticket. This had to be it.

The trial worked out and everything changed dramatically.

Rags to riches is an understatement of the century. The kid from the poor neighbourhood of Nova Venécia was showing his quality and gaining the eyes of Brazil.

Richarlison earned a Nike sponsorship deal due to his elusive rise at América. He took his fresh pair of boots, tracksuits and training wear and took to the streets of Belo Horizonte and handed it all away to the homeless. A moment where you would show off, but a moment of gratitude and selflessness from a mature head on young shoulders.

The rapid rise to the top

It took off from there. Fluminense signed him for £1.6m a year later. He had his struggles initially, but his dedication always won out. Goals arrived for him before Watford came in with an undeniable £11.2m transfer offer in 2017 which was accepted. It all happened so quickly.

The trajectory has been unnaturally rapidly rising upwards since then. Nothing was long-lasting. He was outshining everyone at every opportunity with his hard work. He only cost Everton £50m one year afterwards, as the chant goes.

He was a cult hero on Merseyside. Professional goal-scorer and constant irritation of opposition clubs and fans. Richarlison only wanted to be loved by his own set of fans.

Brazil called him up in 2018 for the first time, for which he now has 20 goals including an Olympic gold medal where he starred prominently in Tokyo.

For Everton, Richarlison is their saviour. The club is not where it should be, yet they are miraculously Premier League ever-presents. They have flirted with relegation every season recently, but it has been the Brazilian that has dug them out.

The equaliser in the dramatic game at Goodison Park against Crystal Palace was a goal of drastic importance for the Toffees. It was by no means a special one, but the goal was a huge part of the comeback which secured the Premier League status of Everton in 2022.

Everton sold their adored striker in that summer to raise funds for other transfers to Tottenham. An unfortunate reason for his departure but it enabled Richarlison to raise his game.

A late brace against Marseille in his Champions League debut was an early highlight – it reduced him to tears, as he typically has done in the poignant moments, whether they have been glorious or painful, in his career.

Mental health issues

His first World Cup was now around the corner in Qatar. This was not without some adversity, of course. An injury scare caused a great scare for him, as he told it in The Players Tribune.

He said: "I’m lying alone on this bed in the physio room, and I don’t even know where all this pain comes from. My body is tense, and my head is spinning. Where is everybody? I’ve never seen our training ground so empty.

“The doctors walk back and forth in the hallway, and none of them come to talk to me. The wait is unbearable. They told me the MRI results would be ready in four hours. So I thought it was best to wait here at Tottenham’s training ground. I was hoping to talk to my teammates to make time run faster. But there's nobody here.

“Two hours since the scan. It seems like a year has passed. And this absurd pain is only increasing.

“There is only one month left until the World Cup. My first World Cup. I am panicking that I will miss it. That’s where this pain comes from in my chest. It started small and spread all over. Now I’m almost paralysed. It feels like I’ve been given some kind of reverse anaesthesia which increases the pain instead of taking it away. Everything hurts, but the heart, head and eyes hurt most.”

Luckily the scan returned, and the injury was just minor. Richarlison went to Qatar and bossed it for his beloved Brazil.

A brace in the opening game for his beloved country against Serbia, including a Puskas-worthy bicycle kick, showed their number nine was in the mood. He notched another against South Korea in the final group game.

Unfortunately, the talented Brazil side ever stumbled at the first knockout hurdle. Knocked out against Croatia on penalties, Richarlison had his dream punished. Mentally, this one hurt.

The most beautiful moments can be shortly met with the darkest thoughts. Richarlison had enough, he wanted to quit football forever.

Speaking in an interview recently with ESPN Brazil, the striker revealed that he was suffering from depression: “I’d just played in a World Cup, at my peak. I was reaching my limit, you know? I don’t know, I’m not going to talk about killing myself, but I was in a depression there, and I wanted to give up. Even I, who seemed to be mentally strong. After the World Cup, it seemed like it all fell apart.”

Richarlison has scored 11 goals in 26 appearances this season despite his mental health issues. “Before I went to training, I wanted to go home, I wanted to go back to my room because I don’t know what was going through my head,” he said. “I even went and told my dad I was going to give up.

“It’s kind of sad to talk like that. What I went through after the World Cup … To go to my father, who was the guy who chased my dream with me, and say: ‘Dad, I want to give up’, is crazy.”

Richarlison was spotted on the bench crying in a World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in September and has urged other players to get therapy as it was the best decision in his life. “I think the therapist, like it or not, saved me, saved my life,” he added. “I only thought rubbish … If you need a psychologist, look for one because it’s nice for you to open up like that, for you to be talking to the person.”

When you grew up on a farm where ideas of mental health care are prehistoric, taking that step takes remarkable bravery.

Footballers are typically belittled for struggling mentally. The public will be urged to point out the fact that they earn millions per year, so must be immune to struggle.

The life of Richarlison has been plagued with trials and tribulations. Nothing was ever handed to him; he could not be supported and was launched into fame. He has been widely appreciated but not always adored. Of course that comes with stress.

What makes him wonderfully unique and flagrant is that he is a figurehead for what the typical footballer should be. Compassionate, socially aware and speaking openly and vulnerably. That is what Richarlison should be fondly known for.