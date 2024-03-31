Having amassed over 50,000 downloads on the Google Play store since launching, 'The Residency' app has become the latest platform connecting footballers to the public, with the ability to host Q&A sessions at impromptu moments.

The official website states that the app's 'mission is for fans to have their passion be a part of their daily lives. We connect fans to superstars through social and gaming features'.

Indeed, the platform appears to have a star-studded roster when first logging onto the system.

With new players joining the platform frequently, the list includes Barcelona's Pedri, Alejandro Balde, João Cancelo and João Félix, AC Milan's Rafael Leão and Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Enzo Fernandez, Olympique de Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal's Jorginho, Real Madrid's Fede Valverde, Manchester City's Rúben Dias, Benfica's Ángel Di Maria, PSG's Warren Zaīre-Emery and renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

CEO Mathieu Golan describes the app as looking to 'bridge the gap between football fans and their role models, making dreams accessible and within reach.'

The platform has three main functions: chatting live in a forum with the footballer, voting on topics for the individual to speak about and validating or denying what is true and false within the mainstream media.

Live chats are undeniably the unique aspect that makes the app stand out. However, upon downloading the app, there is a paywall feature where a non-VIP member only has limited usage of entering chats when the footballer is actually present.

The aforementioned footballers will schedule days that they are able to speak on the forum. This is highlighted in a calendar section, and can be at any moment during the day. Due to the large number of users that want to be there when the player is, wait times can be lengthy when the live chat is taking place.

Fortunately, VAVEL joined a live forum with Manchester City defender Rúben Dias just before he joined the forum. The Portuguese centre-back dropped in at certain times throughout the day answering various questions, but held a more consistent conversation in the evening.

He also, like the other players, had promoted it on his personal social media, telling followers that he would be answering some questions honestly and interacting with fans on the platform.

He started with some generic questions, such as responding that Arsenal play Manchester City next and that his favourite song is 'Holy Ghost' by Omah Lay.

Sensing the gist that it would only be generic questions and answers, VAVEL asked Dias for his pre-match meal - a question that most footballers who are even camera-shy would be able to answer.

Of course, out of the hundreds of questions that were fired at the Citizens' defender, he responded with 'Humm I like to change but a good pasta never disappoints'.

While the answers were basic, the app fulfils its purpose of letting footballers interact with the public as if they are friends messaging each other.

Dias went on to answer about where to visit in Lisbon, the best player he has played against, the TV show he is watching, his favourite career moment and around 20 other questions before logging off for the night.

So what about the demographic of those who use the app? Golan mentioned in a LinkedIn post in August 2022 that the platform was being used by an American audience, of which over 35% are women.

Based on the research, fans from Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid were downloading the app more, which makes sense given the personnel that are on there.

Since August, there hasn't been much noise about the app on social media or from Golan himself. However, the platform is still working in full flow, with players hosting live forums almost daily, especially during the recent international break.

Accessibility is also a key vocal point, with players able to answer questions in their native language and AI translating for fans across the world, and vice-versa, so anyone is able to answer a question.

Overall, the platform has its flaws, but is a good starting point for allowing players and fans to unite in a way which is not seen as 'stalking' or marauding a player's personal social media.