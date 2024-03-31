Chris Wilder was not in the best of moods as he sat down with the media on Saturday afternoon, coming just after his side had thrown away a two-goal advantage in the last 10 minutes to visitors Fulham. Taking the result from a 3-1 lead to drawing level at 3-3 in just seven minutes.

It seemed as though the Blades would finally have something to smile about in this torturous Premier League campaign that will almost certainly see them fail to remain in the league at the first time of asking.

Chris Wilder’s side are still without a win at Bramall Lane in 2024, but he was not quick to throw his side under the bus for their late collapse, placing a lot of the reason for the defeat at the hands of the fourth official.

'We had to give ourselves a foothold in the game’

A frustrated-looking Chris Wilder was first given the freedom to relay what he made of his side’s performance, conveying that The Blades had achieved much of what he had asked of them, despite ultimately having the result fall away from them.

“When you score three goals at home in the Premier League, to only get a draw, I think that’s the disappointing aspect of it. I think looking at the game, obviously the narrative from everybody, and I get it, was: on form and goals conceded, [we would have] been out of the game after twenty-five minutes, so we had to make sure we did something about it," he stated.

"We had to have a game plan to have a foothold in the game and allow our belief to grow, which I think we did.

"We had to give ourselves a foothold in the game, so first base [was] reached, the message to the players at half-time in the changing room [was] ‘We need to show a bit more quality, a bit more belief, enjoy the ball a little bit more’, and they did."

'It is getting quite a long game’

The Sheffield United gaffer was being questioned on the fact his side played a ‘near perfect’ first eighty-six minutes before Bobby De Cordova-Reid clawed one back for Fulham, but Chris Wilder interjected to express his frustration with the fourth official’s decision to add a minimum of twelve added minutes.

“The game doesn’t last for 90 minutes anymore, it lasts for 115 minutes, I don’t know if you know that, it [football] is getting quite a long game," he said.

“I got done a couple of quid [fined after voicing thoughts on assistant referee] a few weeks ago, so I am basically going to straighten back everything in terms of my opinion on that, so I have got nothing to say about it, because like I say I am not prepared to offer my honest opinion and get absolutely rinsed.”

When questioned as to his side’s disallowed goal that came just four minutes before Decordova-Reid’s thumping strike to give Fulham a route back into the game. Wilder articulated the frustration of being denied the chance to seal the three points.

“Unbelievable you know, that is the thing that we have spoken about in the office afterwards, the small margins, if it is offside the half a yard from Vini [Vinícius Souza]. I think he is the one that got called up for offside, the half a yard," he said.

"I think psychologically as well and the timing, [it would] go from 3-1 to 4-1 and fabulous, we are all in a good place, we had not won the game and we knew there was talk from the fourth official that it was going to be the minimum of twelve minutes, so we knew that we had some football still to play, but I think the timing of the second goal was one that really, really hurt us."