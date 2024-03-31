The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened it's doors to supporters, on this day, in April 2019, but it's only in the last few months that we are finally seeing just how important the masterpiece really is, both on and off the pitch.

The state-of-the-art venue cost around £1 billion to build, and boasts the largest single-tier stand in the UK, with the longest bar in Europe situated inside that exact stand, as well as a retractable pitch - an innovation which inspired Real Madrid to implement the same in their renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu.

In a time where many clubs in the Premier League are being found guilty of breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and others are incredibly tight to the threshold, it was almost remarkable that Tottenham Hotspur were able to complete two signings in the January transfer window.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have both been handed points deductions. Meanwhile, Leicester, who are in the race for promotion to England's elite division, have been placed under a transfer embargo. Chelsea and Manchester City are both set to come under investigation and could face ludicrous punishments if found guilty. And many other clubs could still face punishment unless they sell star players before the end of the current financial year.

The Lilywhites though, have nothing to worry about. According to reports, they could spend up to £400m and not face any reprimand.

The incredible financial situation of the club comes down to one asset - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

We've explored some reasons as to why the extraordinary venue has helped the Club both on and off the football pitch - and how it will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Ability to host non-footballing events

Since opening in 2019, the arena has hosted NFL, Rugby, Boxing and a whole host of concerts.

In an agreement with Haringey Council, sixteen non-football events with a capacity of over 10,000 are allowed to take place each year.

However, Daniel Levy has intentions to raise this to a whopping thirty thousand in an attempt to steadily improve Tottenham's cash-cow. The club state that an increased number of extra events would "drive greater socio-economic benefits to the local economy" while also supercharging Spurs' revenue.

In addition, Tottenham have a ten-year partnership with the NFL, who label the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the 'UK's home of NFL.'

In 21/22, Tottenham raked in £106m in matchday revenue, with only Manchester United (£111m) earning more out of all the clubs in England. After hosting FIVE sold-out Beyonce concerts in July 2023, as well as other events, the total revenue earned for the financial year ending 22/23 exceeded £500m, with £117.6m coming from match receipts.

In their last season at the historic White Hart Lane (16/17), the club only earned £45.3m in revenue, with the capacity falling just below 32,000. This economic boom is down to the incredible thinking of the Premier League's best businessman - Daniel Levy.

A fortnight ago, whilst other stadia around the country collected dust during the international break, the "world famous home of the Spurs" was heaving as 62,000 fans entered through the turnstiles for the Rugby 'Showdown 4' between Saracens and Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership.

In October, two NFL matches were hosted at the ground during an international break. A combined 120,000+ fans attended as one of America's biggest sports travelled to the north of the capital while other stadium's around the country remained dormant.

The mass revenue earnings is, in no doubt, down to the wonders of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and this is only the beginning.

The Dare Skywalk and Formula One

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium also claims unique tourist attractions, that no other club in the country has to offer.

Offering fans the chance to scale the outside of their 17,500 seater South Stand, I can safely say that it is a magical experience, having completed the venture myself.

Standing at 46.8 metres above the pitch, it offers breathtaking views of London's skyline, as well as an opportunity to stand right next to the iconic golden cockerel, and have a picture taken with it.

For those who are feeling a little bit braver, you are also able to take on a thrilling 42 meter descent to the bottom of the South Stand. It is the only controlled-descent from a stadium in the United Kingdom.

Well below the depths of the ground, the stadium has three of it's very own Formula One racing tracks. The new attraction, which opened earlier this year, is the latest cog in Levy's financial machine.

The link-up is part of a strategic fifteen-year partnership between Formula One and Tottenham Hotspur.

Alongside the tracks, there are eight state-of-the-art racing simulators running the 2023 F1 game, as well as an opportunity to fuel up before and after races, with a variety of food and drink options.

As part of the collaboration, the ‘Mechanics Box’, will allow local school students to take part in live technological demonstrations and STEM workshops, to inspire young people and open up career pathways.

Not only is it another financial gain for Tottenham, it aligns with the clubs vision of driving "greater socio-economic benefits to the local economy," thanks to the opportunities offered to young people.

Plans for a hotel

Daniel Levy still isn't content with what his cash machine has to offer, and this was shown by the Club finalising plans to build a thirty-storey hotel next to the South Stand.

Planning permission has been granted by Haringey Council to build the hotel, which will consist of one-hundred and eighty rooms.

Spurs also believe that it will assist the Club in their Conference and Events Business and also in their attempts to regenerate the surrounding area. Once again, the hotel is aligned with the vision to benefit the local economy - Tottenham believe they can achieve this with the hotel, as it will provide significant employment opportunities.

The project is set to be completed in time for EURO 2028, when the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set host games at the tournament.

Again, it will provide another stream of income for this wonderful venue.

The innovative retractable pitch

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium possesses the only retractable pitch in the country, and one of only two in the world.

Thanks to 204 electric motors, 32 hydraulic jacks and 1,388 steel wheels, the 10,000 tonnes worth of pitch can be moved in around twenty-five minutes.

This incredible feature of technology is a huge reason for Tottenham's financial success. When events such as NFL, Boxing and Concerts are hosted, the grass pitch can be preserved under the South Stand to avoid damage and keep it looking pristine for the multi-million pound players to enjoy on a Saturday afternoon.

One issue that arose when Spurs were forced to make an exile to Wembley to allow the new ground top be built, was clashes with the NFL.

Tottenham had to move one Carabao Cup tie fourty--seven miles north, to Milton Keynes Dons' Stadium MK, and then faced huge pitch issues upon their return to Wembley. The pitch was left in a state of bother, with pitch markings still visible and the grass cut up, hampering the performance of players. However, with the retractable pitch there are no such issues.

Connections to White Hart Lane

Coming away from the financial side of things, this stadium is not the "soulless bowl" that many think it may be.

In the concourse of the gargantuan South Stand, lies a plaque that has a very special place in the history of the Club. The monument marks the exact spot where 2,533 matches at the historic White Hart Lane were kicked off. Not only this, but on the walls of the same concourse, are the covers of programmes, reminding the Tottenham faithful of the good times they previously endured at their old home.

Rather than using a basic concrete flooring around the stadium, Spurs opted for something a little bit different - crushed aggregate. But, there is one thing that makes this crushed aggregate that little extra special. When constructing the new ground, the aggregate used is made up of actual crushed parts of White Hart Lane.

Many fans thought the connection to their much-loved former home would be lost, however this special feature means that the rich, long-lasting legacy of 'The Lane' can stay with those who experienced the likes of the UEFA Cup victory on home soil.

They made an exact replica of the cockerel that used to sit on the top of White hart Lane, and even included the dents made by Paul Gascoigne, when he fired a rifle towards the cockerel in the eighties.

There are also plans to reinstate the iconic gates from White Hart Lane, which marked the main entrance to the stadium for the players.

The gates often remind fans of the great Bill Nicholson, Tottenham's double-winning manager, who famously had his photo taken outside the very gates.

Overall, the impact of the new stadium has been immense.

With a plan in place for things on the pitch, being led by Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, Technical Director Johan Lange and Head Coach Ange Postecoglou, Daniel Levy now has the chance to focus on things away from the action.

If Spurs can continue their impressive game off the pitch, we're sure it will only be a matter of time before they break their sixteen-year trophy duct.