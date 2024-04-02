As part of its partnership with the EFL, Jameson has teamed up with Classic Football Shirts to release five limited-edition whiskey bottles that pay homage to some of the most iconic away jerseys in British football history.

Experts from Classic Football Shirts carefully selected the jerseys, which will encourage fans to remember their most-loved away kits worn during some of each respective club's most memorable moments.

Through this partnership, both Jameson and Classic Football Shirts hope to bring fans across the country together to look back at where they were, who they were with and how they felt during the best away-days in their clubs' histories.

​Leicester City fans can reminisce about their popular green alternative kit from 1984, which was famously worn by English football legend, Gary Lineker. Meanwhile Sunderland fans can recall their white away kit from the early 90’s, which was also worn in the 1992 FA Cup final.

From the 1998-99 season, Charlton Athletic’s bespoke bottle showcases an iconic jersey worn by club legend Clive Mendonca during the club’s first year in the Premier League, while Portsmouth’s unique yellow jersey from the same season, was worn by the likes of Steve Claridge and proved to be popular with fans at the time.

Finally, Tranmere Rovers’ commemorative bottle pays respect to their 1991 away kit, the same shirt that the club famously wore in their 1991 third division playoff final win at Wembley.

The bottles mark the latest chapter of Jameson’s four year deal with the EFL, which aims to unite fans from all corners of the country. The bottles capture the very essence of an EFL away day, where fans regularly meet to enjoy the craic and share a drink.

Speaking about the launch, Brand Director for Jameson in the UK, Josh McCarthy, said: “Seeing the vast collection of classic football shirts from away matches embedded in the memories of fans from 72 clubs got our creative juices flowing and we couldn’t help but reminisce on our own favourite away days.

"An away match brings fans together in such a unique and special way, it’s the same kind of inship you experience when cracking open a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey to share stories with your mates.

"And so, our partnership was born, so grab your favourite design, crack it open with friends and relive the memories of your favourite match days on the road."

Gary Bierton of Classic Football Shirts added: ‘'The beauty of away shirts is that they don't always show off the recognised club colours, meaning these shirts are associated with particular moments, creating great on the road memories for fans.

"We wanted to honour these away day memories and the players that wore them, by picking out some of the best jerseys across the EFL clubs. Hopefully fans will enjoy these replica kit bottles, reminiscing over the good (and bad!) games."

Together with the EFL, Jameson will also be celebrating the launch of the bottles with five exclusive pop-up events at each of the partnered clubs ahead of the Sky Bet EFL playoff Finals, where fans will be given the opportunity to get their hands on the iconic bottles as well as the chance to meet some club legends as well.

The limited-edition bottles will be available to purchase from the 2nd April 2024, and will be available online on Amazon, and also at a variety of retail locations, such as Tescofood, Waitrose and Morrisons.