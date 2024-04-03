An easy night for the Gunners saw them win 2-0 against Rob Edwards's men. The win sees Arsenal go one point clear of Liverpool, who play Sheffield United tonight. Luton are still in the relegation zone after a poor night at the Emirates.

Here are our player ratings.

Arsenal

David Raya – 7/10

Comfortable game for the Arsenal goalkeeper. He made a few saves, but overall, it was a straightforward night for Raya.

Ben White – 7/10

Another good performance from the full-back, making several good runs into the box, overlapping Nelson.

William Saliba – 6/10

The Frenchman didn’t have to do much on the night, was very comfortable with Gabriel and ensured that Luton didn’t have a chance at goal.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 6/10

Gabriel had a physical battle with Morris tonight and did very well. He lost a few battles but also played a good game and kept another clean sheet.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6/10

Coming back from injury, Zinchenko slotted back into his inverted left-back role and had a good game. He helped Arsenal control the majority of play and was pivotal in the defence.

Thomas Partey – 7/10

Coming in for Declan Rice, Partey had to fill in for the midfielder, and he did just that. He was the centrepiece pulling all the strings for the North London side.

Martin Odegaard – 8/10

The Norwegian had his typical night and a man-of-the-match performance, rounding it off with a goal. That’s the midfielder’s seventh goal for the season.

Emile Smith Rowe – 8/10

It was the second start of the season for Smith Rowe, and he played very well. The Englishman had a couple of chances but was unlucky not to score and got the assist for the second goal.

Leandro Trossard – 6/10

The forward didn’t do much, never really go into the game, but helped create attacks for the Gunners.

Reiss Nelson – 6/10

A rare start for Nelson saw him come in for Bukayo Saka. The winger had a good game but couldn’t create any significant chances.

Kai Harvertz – 7/10

The German had another excellent game and will be pleased with his performance and getting an assist for the first goal.

Substitutions

Declan Rice – 6/10

He helped Arsenal take control in the second half when they were getting complacent and had a good performance.

Eddie Nketiah – 5/10

The striker had a few chances coming off the bench but couldn’t convert them.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 5/10

Like Martinelli, Tomiyasu is starting to get more minutes after being sidelined for a couple of months, which is a big boost for the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

A good cameo from the Brazilian, as he saw minutes again after returning from his injury sustained at Sheffield United.

Jorginho - 5/10

He came on for a few minutes and couldn’t make an impact off the bench.

Thomas Kaminski – 6/10

Kaminski was Luton’s man of the match; he kept them in the game until the second goal at the end of the first half. He can take a lot of confidence going into the last couple of games of the season.

Issa Kabore – 4/10

Kabore, playing on the left of the back three, didn’t do much on the night. He made a few mistakes when Luton was playing out from the back, but apart from that, he was very average.

Daiki Hashioka - 3/10

The Japanese international helped Luton ease into the game, but after the Odegaard goal, Luton was up against it. Then he scored an own goal to put Arsenal out of sight, on a tough night for the defender.

Andros Townsend – 4/10

Townsend performed decently but couldn’t get into the game due to good defending from the Arsenal side.

Teden Mengi – 4/10

Also playing in the defence, Mengi had a tough night against Arsenal’s forwards. However, he also made a few mistakes, creating his danger when he didn’t need to.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu – 4/10

Playing against his boyhood club, it was meant to be a different story for Mpanzu on his first start at the Emirates, but the veteran midfielder couldn't impact the game.

Fred Onyedinma – 5/10

He played a good game, bombing down the wing where Zinczenko was playing and caught him out a few times, but the end product wasn’t there for the wingback.

Alfie Doughty – 4/10

Returning to the starting 11, Doughty would be a key player for Luton tonight if they wanted to win, but he couldn’t get into the game on an easy night for the home side.

Ross Barkley – 6/10

The English international found it hard to get into the match, so he couldn’t create any significant chances for Morris on a tough night for Luton.

Carlton Morris – 5/10

He was the target man for Luton tonight, but the striker had a tough night. The captain couldn’t get into the game on a quiet night for the visitors.

Jordan Clark – 5/10

The midfielder worked hard throughout the game, closing down Arsenal’s defence, but the Gunner’s quality showed when passing out from the back.

Substitutions

Tahith Chong – 6/10

He made an impact coming off the bench, gave the Luton team more security, and brought on more of a threat.

Cauley Woodrow

Woodrow didn’t make a significant impact like Chong but didn’t get as long on the field.

Luke Berry

Like Woodrow, Berry didn’t get long on the field to change the game significantly.