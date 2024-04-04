Following the midweek action, the Premier League continues with an intriguing encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou's side return home after a well-contested draw at West Ham on Tuesday.

Coupled with a loss and a win in their last three matches, it's clear Spurs need a victory to reignite momentum in their race for a Champions League spot.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are unbeaten in three games and travel to the capital boosted by a 3-1 victory against Fulham at the City Ground.

Due to their four point deduction in late March, the Reds are hovering only three points above Luton Town the relegation zone and need to continue their form to open up some breathing room.

Since their promotion back to the top flight in 2022, Forest have yet to take any points from Tottenham in the league, scoring only one goal in three games.

Extra spice is sprinkled in with Nuno Espirito Santo returning to Spurs for the first time since being sacked by the club in 2021. The Portuguese had an ill-fated four months in charge at the Lilywhites before being replaced by Antonio Conte.

Team News

Brennan Johnson, who scored his fifth goal of the season with the opener at the London Stadium, came off late against the Hammers but brushed aside any injury worries.

"It's all good," he told TNT Sports. "I got a kick in my knee and it kind of stiffened up a bit but it's fine. I'm good."

Postecoglou ensured Johnson's availability in his press conference, but did rule out Richarlison ahead of Sunday's clash.

"Brennan's fine. The only one is Richy has had a bit of a niggle with his knee the last couple of weeks and we feel he needs to have this weekend off and give it a bit of a rest and he'll be fine for Newcastle next weekend."

There are no other new injuries troubling the home side. Long term absentees Manor Solomon (meniscus), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Fraser Forster (foot) are still unavailable.

Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo stated that everything was "the same" after the win over Fulham and that there is no fresh injury or fitness concerns.

The Forest manager did reiterate that Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly remain on the side lines, with no time frame given to their returns. Nuno Tavarez is also still recovering from a thigh problem.

Likely Lineups

Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Werner, Johnson, Son

Nottingham Forest

Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Key Players

Tottenham Hotspur: Brennan Johnson

Having already collected three points at his former stomping ground in December, Forest academy graduate Johnson comes into the reverse fixture as the Tottenham's most inform player.

It took time for the Wales international to find consistency, but since the turn of the year he has notched seven goal involvements, including two goals and three assists in his last five matches.

His six goal contributions from the bench is also the best in the league and transferring that impact into starting appearances has produced performances that have shown why Spurs paid £47.5 million for him.

The winger is also beginning to have a strong link up with Timo Werner whether that be darting into the box to get on the end of the German's crosses or trying to tee one up in a similar fashion.

It would be difficult for Postecoglou to ignore that partnership even if it does perhaps limit captain Heung Min-Son at times, with the South Korean having to focus on central areas.

Nottingham Forest: Chris Wood

Speaking of players in fine form, Wood has netted three goals in as many games going into Sunday, taking his tally to eleven for the season - the first time he has hit double figures since 2020/21.

Adept at his role as a lone number nine, the New Zealand international has thrived in the absence of the injury-stricken Taiwo Awoniyi.

Though his target man game is perhaps his greatest asset - and will be valuable against a Spurs side that are leaky from set pieces, Wood's dribbling ability and shooting from range can also cause problems.

With Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi locked in battles with Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie respectively, Wood's best chances may come through linking with Morgan Gibbs-White through the middle. A partnership that worked a treat on Tuesday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

What time is kick-off?

After originally being scheduled for Monday night, the fixture was moved to 18:00 GMT on Sunday 7th April 2024 due to industrial action.

How can I watch?

In the UK, the match has been selected for television broadcast and will be available on Sky Sports.

Live radio commentary can also be heard on BBC radio services and talkSPORT.