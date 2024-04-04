Brentford travel to Villa Park on Saturday as they seek invaluable points in their fight for survival against an Aston Villa side competing for a place in Europe's premier competition.

When these two teams met in west London at this exact stage last season, it was a battle for a place in Europe. Kevin Schade's miss at 1-0 and Douglas Luiz's 87th-minute equaliser proved pivotal as Unai Emery's side ultimately pipped the hosts to a place in the Europa Conference League by two points come the end of the campaign.

The landscape's now changed. While Villa thrive as they prepare to contest a European quarter-final next week for the first time since 1998 and are in strong contention for a top-four finish, Brentford are fighting for their Premier League status and have won twice in their previous 17 games.

Back-to-back draws with Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion means they've gone consecutive matches without defeat for the first time in five months and are six points above the relegation zone. Thomas Frank will be keen to sustain an unbeaten run but must do what the club has never done in a competitive game before: beat Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The hosts' 4-1 defeat away to title contenders Manchester City on Wednesday will have been a confidence knocker, however, Villains supporters can take comfort in the fact that their side have not lost consecutive league matches this season and will be optimistic of extending their unbeaten run against the Bees to four in order to take a step towards their Champions League dream.

A fiercely-contested battle is anticipated after the reverse fixture descended into chaos. Retrospective fines were handed out to both clubs by the FA as Ollie Watkins' match-winning celebration partnered with Neal Maupay and Emiliano Martinez's pantomime antics resulted in brawls, aiding to a game that saw a culmination of 12 yellow cards and two reds in a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Team News

Aston Villa

Emery will have to make a late decision on whether he will have two important players at his disposal on Saturday.

Ollie Watkins (hamstring) and Martinez (illness) missed the midweek defeat at the Etihad but are in contention to make an immediate return to the line-up, pending the head coach's discretion. Nicolo Zaniolo picked up a knock on Wednesday and will undergo a late fitness test.

Captain John McGinn will return to the squad after serving a three-game suspension after seeing red against Tottenham Hotspur last month. However, Matty Cash (hamstring) remains unavailable as he continues to recover and is not expected to be back until later this month.

The Spaniard confirmed on Friday that he will be without Jacob Ramsey (foot) for the rest of the season as he suffered a setback in his recovery. Ramsey joins long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara (knee), Emiliano Buendia (knee), and Tyrone Mings (knee) on the sideline.

Brentford

Frank has no fresh injury concerns as he looks forward to the return of another attacking option.

Kevin Schade is expected to be involved in the squad this weekend for the first time since September after suffering an adductor injury in the warm-up against Everton. The 22-year-old played 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday, scoring a penalty in a 3-1 win over Leyton Orient.

However, the head coach will still have to make do without captain Christian Norgaard (back) and Ethan Pinnock (ankle), as well as long-term absentees Josh Dasilva (knee), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Ben Mee (ankle), and Rico Henry (knee).

Bryan Mbeumo is in contention to make his first start since December.

Predicted Line-ups

Aston Villa

Martinez; Konsa, Lenglet, Torres, Moreno; Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Tielemans, Diaby; Watkins.

Brentford

Flekken; Zanka, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Reguilon; Mbeumo, Toney.

Key Players

Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz

A blend of Brazilian flair and grit, Douglas Luiz is developing into one of the Premier League's standout midfielders under Emery's tutelage.

An ever-present at the heart of the Villa side, the 25-year-old is enduring the best season of his career to date, being a leading figure as he has contributed ten goals and ten assists in 44 appearances (all competitions).

Composure personified in possession, Luiz's balance and quick feet makes him a difficult opponent to dispossess. With space he boasts a vast passing range and awareness that can unlock the sternest of defences and at set-pieces he will pose a huge threat - all attributes that will prove instrumental this weekend.

While a pleasure to watch on the ball, the 12-time Brazil international is well-versed in the defensive side of the game; he reads the play well and knows the right places to be in order to nullify a threat. With Brentford expected to sit deep and attempt to catch their opponents in transitions, Luiz will be instrumental in getting three points.

The Bees defensive woes this season have been a consequence of the instability caused by an extensive injury list, one that includes the entire back four that took them so close to European qualification last season.

Ethan Pinnock's addition to the list in mid-February has seen Ajer entrusted to deputise at the centre of Frank's back three, playing every minute of their eight matches since, and he is showing an increase in confidence game-by-game.

The Norwegian relishes one-on-one duels as he is not only is a physical presence, standing at six feet, four inches tall, but he has the athleticism that allows to keep up with the quickest forwards in the league before making a well-timed tackle or block.

Key in intercepting the ball and aiding transition, the 25-year-old has a willingness to drive forward in possession and get himself into position that he seen score twice in the Bees' last three matches, including a 99th-minute equaliser against Manchester United last weekend.

It remains to be seen who he will face in Aston Villa's attack, be it Golden Boot contender Watkins or Jhon Duran. Irrespectively, he will be important in keeping them quiet and helping his side in getting a vital win in their fight for survival.

Match Information

Where is this game being played?

Villa Park, Birmingham.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 (BST) on Saturday, 6 April, 2024.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not being broadcasted in the United Kingdom.