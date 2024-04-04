Newcastle United have become victims of their own success this season. Having qualified for the Champions League way ahead of schedule last season, some Magpies fans have been left feeling a sense of regression.

But Eddie Howe's side are still very much in the hunt for European football as they find themselves in eighth place, just one point behind West Ham United with a game hand.

Fulham on the other hand seemingly can't get out of their own way. Every time The Cottagers take a step forward, it seems they immediately take one back.

It was only two weeks ago that Marco Silva's men played a very good Tottenham side off the pitch at Craven Cottage, winning 3-0.

Since that game, they have dropped points to basement dwellers, Sheffield United and lost to a struggling Nottingham Forest.

Team News

The West London side come into this in unique circumstances. Every single first-team player is available for selection.

In a time where many teams seem to be in constant injury crisis, the mid-table team are the polar opposite.

It makes you wonder what Fulham are doing differently to their Premier League rivals.

Things aren't quite as rosy for The Toon Army regarding injuries.

The North East side have no fewer than eleven first-team players missing from this game.

There are those with long-term injuries such as Joelinton, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. None of them are expected back at any point this season.

Also on the injury list are Kieran Trippier, Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron.

Sandro Tonali continues to be absent due to his ban.

In brighter news, newly-capped England star Anthony Gordon is expected back in the team after serving his ban for the two yellow cards he received against West Ham.

Likely Lineups

Leno; Tete, Adarbioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Willian, Pereria, Iwobi, Muniz

Newcastle

Dubravka; Krafth, Schär, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Key Players

Fulham - Rodrigo Muniz

Rodrigo Muniz has come out of nowhere to become an incredibly important part of this Fulham side.

The Brazilian has four goals in his last five games and it's easy to see why.

The 22-year-old has drawn comparisons to the likes of Edison Cavani for his ability to maintain workrate throughout a game and also for his athletic ability.

That athletic ability was never more apparent than in the recent game against Sheffield United. With The Cottagers chasing a goal to draw level in the game, Muniz produced an incredible scissor kick in the dying embers to rescue his side.

Despite this, Marcos Silva believes there is more to come from the young striker: “We are here to help him to keep improving, to demand more and more from him, because I know that he's capable to do more.”

Newcastle's defence is looking slightly make-shift and they won't be looking forward to playing against one of the league's most in-form strikers.

Newcastle - Anthony Gordon

In Gordon's absence in the recent draw with Everton, Newcastle looked toothless going forward and void of ideas.

It also appeared as if they lacked a certain element of creativity. With the young man from Liverpool back in the side they will have that creativity back with abundance.

The 23-year-old has contributed with nine goals and six assists this season, already surpassing his previous best. He's something of a throwback, as he loves to beat his opposite number and is always looking for his partner Alexander Isak.

The two have formed a deadly partnership and will be pivotal if the Gordies are to get anything out of this game.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place in West London, at Fulham ground, Craven Cottage.

What time is kick-off?

The game is due to start at 3:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 6th.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately, the game will take place during the blackout, so UK-based viewers will not be able to watch the game live. However, local broadcasters around the world may be televising the match.