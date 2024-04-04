It would be easy to assume that Alexis Mac Allister has been here before. Amidst the cut and thrust of the tightest Premier League title race between three teams for some time, the Liverpool midfielder appears right at home.

The Argentinian is able to call upon his experiences of World Cup glory 16 months ago and also his spell at Brighton & Hove Albion which acclimatised the 25-year-old to England’s top flight. Yet, performing consistently each week when the stakes are so high is an immense challenge.

And so just when Jurgen Klopp and his team required a little magic to pull away from a stubborn Sheffield United, up he stepped.

Due to Wataru Endo’s absence through injury, Mac Allister had started the game back in the No. 6 position but, after another admirable showing at the base of midfield, he moved further up-field when Klopp sent on Curtis Jones for his first appearance since February.

There is no doubt that Mac Allister flourishes most when in that more advanced position, and he was in the perfect spot when the ball fell to him in the 76th minute. Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Sheffield United centre-back, botched his clearance as he attempted to hoist the ball away and a deflection off Luis Diaz took the ball to Mac Allister.

He allowed the ball to come across his body before rifling a first-time strike with his right boot into the top corner of Ivo Grbic’s goal. It was a stunning strike to see off Chris Wilder’s team and send Liverpool on their way back to the top of the table.

Mac Allister has now been involved in a Liverpool goal in the last six matches, scoring three and delivering four assists, to suggest that he is both capable and willing to step up to the pressure of winning a Premier League title.

That Liverpool found themselves all square with the league’s bottom side was rather surprising and down to both wastefulness on the hosts’ part and a rather fortunate equaliser from the visitors.

In all, this was as one-sided a game as likely to take place at this level. Liverpool dominated with 84 per cent possession while United were only able to manage 80 passes across the 90 minutes compared to the home side’s total of 708.

When Darwin Nunez forced Liverpool’s opener in the 17th minute by harrying Grbic into a shanked clearance that rebounded off the Uruguayan and into the net, it appeared that Liverpool were set for a rather serene evening.

But Klopp’s team do have a tendency to make things difficult for themselves at times and United’s 58th-minute leveller hinted at a nervy final half hour.

Yet Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, who headed in the third, ensured Liverpool moved back to the top of the table, two points ahead of Arsenal and three of Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

Story of the game

The first half played out as everyone expected — barring Liverpool only managing the one goal despite utter domination. United did have two early chances to shock Anfield with James McAtee shooting straight at Caoimhin Kelleher from just a few yards following a flick on from Jack Robinson’s long throw and also Ben Brereton Diaz flicking the resulting corner wide.

Liverpool’s opener was a result of Nunez’s work rate and sensing an opportunity where others might not have. Grbic dithered too long in clearing a backpass and the Liverpool forward charged him down with the ball rebounding into an unguarded net.

Mac Allister went close from 25 yards and Grbic also saved from Dominik Szoboszlai but Liverpool did not do enough to earn another goal before the break. Kelleher was rarely troubled at the other end but saved well from Jayden Bogle’s low drive.

United offered little apart from a compact defence but their best move of the match did bring about a shock equaliser as Liverpool were caught slightly resting on their laurels. Gustavo Hamer instigated the break by releasing McAtee with a perfect pass before sprinting towards the Liverpool penalty area.

When the forward’s deep cross arrived at the back post, Hamer’s header back across goal struck Connor Bradley on the shin and rolled through Kelleher’s legs. Not only were the home crowd stunned, but so were the visiting United fans who did not anticipate such celebrations here.

Klopp hooked Mohamed Salah as Liverpool rejigged and straight away more space opened up down the wings. Virgil van Dijk had one header palmed wide and Bradley volleyed Harvey Elliott’s deep cross into the side-netting.

But it was Mac Allister, rapidly emerging as the talisman in this title bid, who dispensed with any Liverpool nerves with that fine goal from 20 yards — and he could have had another from a free-kick which struck the crossbar.

As the game moved into stoppage-time, Andy Robertson measured a perfect cross from deep for fellow substitute Gakpo to steer a header into the bottom corner and put Liverpool back in pole position.