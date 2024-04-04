Arsenal have beaten Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium by two goals to nil. The win brings the Gunners’ unbeaten Premier League run to ten games, following Sunday’s goalless draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The result also marks ten games without a win for Luton as they continue to battle against relegation.

Mikel Arteta made five changes to the team who kept a clean sheet at the weekend, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Leandro Trossard all named in the starting XI. Rob Edwards elected to bring Jordan Clark, Fred Onyedinma and Daiki Hashioka into the starting line-up as he looks to cope with an injury-ravaged squad.

Arsenal started slowly but gradually increased the tempo as players who have struggled for minutes in recent months started to hit their stride. Arteta’s side made the breakthrough midway through the first half as Smith Rowe quickly dispossessed Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, allowing Martin Odegaard to play a one-two with Kai Havertz before letting the ball run across his body and smashing home to give Arsenal the lead.

Minutes have been sparse for Smith Rowe this season but the Englishman looked very sharp on the night. The midfielder was played in by Trossard just before half-time and drove towards the goalkeeper before cutting back towards Nelson. The winger appeared to have scored Arsenal’s second goal but on closer inspection, the ball had been turned in by Japanese defender Hashioka.

With the Gunners two goals to the good going into the second half, the foot was taken off the gas and Arteta’s side were happy to keep Luton at arm’s length. The Hatters managed to prevent Arsenal from scoring a third but were unable to claim a goal back and make for a nervous ending for the Emirates Stadium faithful.

The three points meant a return to the top of the table for Arsenal, until Liverpool beat Sheffield United on Thursday evening. Luton stay in the relegation zone, three points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

There may be a future for Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal

It has been a strange couple of seasons for Smith Rowe. After breaking into the first team at the end of 2019, he went from strength to strength under Arteta and was given the number 10 shirt. Injuries have ravaged the midfielder since then, however, not making a single Premier League start last season.

This season hasn’t seen a great improvement in playtime with a knee injury early in the season keeping Smith Rowe out for multiple months. Since returning in December though, the 23-year-old seems to have gained fresh motivation and some of the energy that excited Arsenal fans so much when he first broke through. Smith Rowe was given the start against Luton with Arteta looking to rotate his squad and more than seized his opportunity.

The Englishman’s involvement in both Arsenal goals spoke to both his ability on the ball and his tremendous work-rate on the night. Arteta was clearly impressed.

Speaking after the game on the performance, he said "I love him as a player. It’s a joy to watch him, how he moves, how he changes direction, how physical he was today as well without the ball."

As Arsenal enter the final eight games of the Premier League season, Smith Rowe’s performance will have certainly put him in the conversation for crucial minutes.

Luton will not go down without a fight

When Arsenal made it doubled their advantage shortly before half-time, many would’ve expected another four, five or six goal night for the Gunners but Luton are made of stronger stuff.

The Hatters fought back and made it hard for their opponents, giving up very few chances in the second half and spending most of the 45 minutes in Arsenal’s half, pressing for a goal. That goal would not come but the second half fight-back is a positive to take for Luton going into the crucial final eight games.

Strong performances without the result to match have been the story of Luton’s season unfortunately, and the reason they are in this position. Of their 19 Premier League losses this season, a massive 12 have been decided by just one goal. Five points in games against Arsenal and Liverpool were taken away by 95th and 97th minute goals, respectively. Other impressive performances against Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham have been decided by the smallest of margins.

Luton will take hope into their final eight games, knowing they have the ability to force the very best to defend with their backs against the wall, but time is rapidly running out. Nottingham Forest’s three point advantage does not seem insurmountable for Edwards’ team but Forest are also in the midst of an appeal against their four point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Rotation pays dividends for Arteta

In the month of April, Arsenal have eight fixtures. Roughly a game every three to four days. Considering the magnitude of these games, the desire for Arteta to rotate his squad against Luton, perceived as the easiest of the eight, was big.

While many didn’t expect the Spaniard to oblige, he made five changes. Rest was granted to Bukayo Saka, who has struggled with an injury recently, Jakub Kiwior, Declan Rice, Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal fans will be quick to remember how injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu played a part in scuppering the Gunners’ title bid last season. Any rest to key players at this stage will come as a welcome bonus. The rest to those mentioned was not the only benefit of the changes, however.

Players such as Partey, Smith Rowe, and Nelson have struggled massively for game-time this season due to injuries or competition in front of them, but given the fixture congestion, it is very likely they will be needed before the season ends.

Minutes at this stage may prove vital in ensuring such players are able to step in without being inhibited by lack of game-time rust. Partey especially, may prove a vital return to the team in the final matches given his ability to play the deeper role usually filled by Jorginho. Rice’s incredible adaptation to the Arsenal team in his debut season has made it easy to forget Partey’s quality but the Ghanaian, despite his constant injury problems, is still a top quality midfielder and can make a real difference, should he stay fit.

Arsenal’s defence continues to dominate

Arsenal’s defenders, namely Gabriel, Saliba and Ben White rightly received huge credit following their performances against Manchester City and there was no difference against Luton.

Arsenal claimed their 13th clean sheet of the Premier League season, allowing just one shot on target in the 90 minutes. Gabriel, monstrous as ever, seemed to win absolutely everything in the air against forward Carlton Morris and Saliba swept up everything that came his way. White’s strongest influence came when he dropped into midfield.

At one point the Englishman received the ball surrounded by three Luton players. The defender, naturally a centre-back, turned to his right before dragging the ball back around with his left foot taking all three players out of the game and leaving Alfie Doughty wondering what just happened.

The Gunners have conceded just four goals in 2024 so far and continue to maintain their incredibly high levels, week in, week out.

It was Sir Alex Ferguson who famously said “attack wins you games, defence wins you titles”.

Should Arsenal go on to win either of the major competitions they are still in the running for, it will be their defence who has played a monumental role.