Carlton Morris snatched a momentous victory at the death as Luton Town beat Bournemouth in a huge result in the Hatters' relegation fight.

Luton moved level on points with 17th-place Nottingham Forest after coming back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 against Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road.

There was plenty of drama in the contest as Bournemouth thought they were set to take all three points, meaning there was much to delve into in the full set of player ratings.

Thomas Kaminski - 6

One save off his own defender from a corner, though an important one at that.

Daiki Hashioka - 5

Was fairly ineffective as a right midfielder in attack, though being relieved of his recent centre-back role limited his capacity to make mistakes.



Issa Kabore - 7

Despite playing in a back three, he provided important contributions going forward as well.

Kabore was the most fouled player in the match, being taken down four times.

Teden Mengi - 7

The 21-year-old was a big part of the reason that Dominic Solanke stayed so quiet. His physical presence was crucial.

Alfie Doughty - 6

Made some good runs down the left flank but lacked the final touch with shots and crosses; a tame effort from a great position in the 66th minute.

Ross Barkley - 9

Crucial to Luton playing out of Bournemouth's high press. Impressive as always.

Jordan Clark - 9

His first Premier League goal could not come at a better time for the Hatters.

Clark had been making great progressive dribbles all game and managed to glide past multiple light blue shirts before calmly dispatching the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Andros Townsend - 6

Luton’s second-half comeback appeared to be a consequence of his substitution off the field.

Tahith Chong - 7

An important dictator of play in the final third in a free-roaming role.

Carlton Morris - 9

Cruelly denied by Neto for one attempt, and the post for another.

Morris got himself into numerous good positions and finally found the back of the net in the 90th minute in another great position.

Substitutes:

Luke Berry - 7

A key cog in Luton’s late dominance, playing in a surprisingly attacking role.

Fred Onyedinma - 6

Also deployed in a very attacking role, but was slightly less effective.

Cauley Woodrow - 7

A superb assist for the winner. A perfect cross.

Norberto Neto - 7

A huge stop against Morris early in the second half. Made six other saves, all relatively simple.

Milos Kerkez - 4

Didn't look like his usual attacking self. There was nothing to write home about in his performance in defence either.

Lloyd Kelly - 6

With Marcos Senesi out, Kelly's ability to launch long passes with his left foot was required to start counter-attacks.

Playing at centre-back appears to suit him more than at left-back.

Illia Zabarnyi - 6

The game was lost in midfield, rather than by himself and Kelly. It would be unfair to blame the Ukrainian.

Adam Smith - 5

Not an ideal performance, and perhaps could have closed down Woodrow for the decisive cross quicker.

Ryan Christie - 5

Christie's tireless running continued but he largely looked off it, perhaps due to recovering from illness and a cut.

The absent Tyler Adams would have likely suited the game better.

Lewis Cook - 5

Both midfielders failed to control the game and allowed Clark to make that mazy dribble.

Marcus Tavernier - 8

A fantastic finish from outside the box into the bottom-left corner.

After a string of disappointing performances, Tavernier played excellently, both creating chances and carrying the ball.

He had narrowly missed - and hit - the left post in the first half and was rewarded on his third time trying.

The Cherries lost his creativity when he left the field.

Justin Kluivert - 7

His pace during counter-attacks and ability to hold his run allowed Kluivert to get into some good positions, but his finishing lacked the venom that he showed against Crystal Palace.

Antoine Semenyo - 6

Looked his usual dangerous self in the first half, switching positions with both Kluivert and Tavernier frequently as the trio linked up in many fast breaks.

Was relatively anonymous in the second half before being substituted.

Dominic Solanke - 6

Luton's defence did well to take him out of the game, with just one actual chance, but the English striker did create two chances and continued to help the team as he always does.

Substitutes:

Dango Ouattara - 6

Looked quite energetic and creative off the bench.

Philip Billing - 2

A great pass to give Solanke a one-on-one was the highlight of his cameo.

He was lazy and looked ineffective; he failed to stop Clark on his run and failed to put any pressure on Doughty, who set up Woodrow for an assist.

Enes Unal - 5

Not very influential; playing two up top didn’t really work this time.

Marcos Senesi and Alex Scott - N/A

Neither were on the pitch for very long, nor did they make valuable contributions.