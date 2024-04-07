At a windswept Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the hosts proved to have too much quality for Nottingham Forest, who now find themselves in the midst of an ever-changing relegation battle.

Tottenham Hotspur got off to the perfect start in North London. Timo Werner's low cross was turned in by Murillo, who just a few moments earlier went close from eighty-one yards out. Chris Wood did equalise for Nottingham Forest shortly after, however, Spurs turned on the style in the second half.

Ange Postcoglou made two changes at the break, and they inspired Tottenham to go on and claim all three points. Goals from Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro put the Lilywhites 3-1 up, and that is how the contest ended, bringing misery to Nuno Espírito Santo's return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

So, here are four things we learned.

Micky van de Ven or a Rolls-Royce?

Micky van de Ven joined Tottenham from VFL Wolfsburg in the summer putting pen to paper on a six-year deal, and has had a stellar start to his career in England.

He is a master at what he does, he has totally transformed the Tottenham backline in the short spell he has had at the club so far. Spurs supporters have no fear whatsoever when an attacker runs in behind, and that's down to the incredible speed of the defender.

The centre-back has brought out the best in his defensive partner Cristian Romero and is crucial to the way his side plays. Van de Ven's two-month spell on the sidelines emphasised his importance to the Tottenham side, with the backline showing some cracks.

During that spell, Ben Davies produced a superb effort to fill in for van de Ven, however, there is not another centre-back in English football who is quite like the Dutchman. Spurs only managed to win four games out of the nine he missed. Who knows where Tottenham would currently be without that eight-minute VAR check against Chelsea in November?

The Dutchman seems to have a calmness to his game that ripples across his entire team; he oozes class and turns his counterpart, Romero, from an erratic and aggressive defender to a classy centre-half.

On Sunday evening, it was Micky van de Ven who got Tottenham off to a flying start in the second half and ultimately set them on their way to all three points. He even earned himself the Premier League Player of the Match award.

Nuno is yet to find solutions

It was a disappointing return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Nuno Espírito Santo, as his Nottingham Forest slipped even closer towards the relegation zone.

The Reds came into this tie level on points with eighteenth-placed Luton Town, after they scored a late goal against Bournemouth on Saturday. The loss in the capital, means they return to the East Midlands two goals closer to the drop zone, with the run-in heating up.

Forest started poorly and fell behind after only a quarter of an hour, as Brazilian defender Murillo turned Timo Werner's cross past Matz Sels.

But, they reacted brilliantly as Chris Wood capped off a wonderful move down the right-hand side to equalise, sending the three-thousand travelling supporters wild. Just minutes later, Ryan Yates forced Guglielmo Vicario into a fine save, with Chris Wood slamming the rebound against the post from just two yards out.

That was about all the visitors had to offer, though. Apart from the excellent twenty-five-minute spell in the first half, Forest didn't produce much more for their fans to cheer about. With a tough run of fixtures upcoming, including a trip to Goodison Park and a clash with the reigning champions, they really need to take maximum points from their upcoming home games against Wolves and Sheffield United, and an away trip at Burnley - on the final day of the season.

Tottenham remain inconsistent

Inconsistency has been detrimental to Ange Postecoglu's side this campaign with mixed results being picked up in recent months. They have failed to win three games in a row since they beat Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Everton in December.

Despite having major injury struggles, and rarely having a fully fit squad to choose from, the mixed results have completely de-railed Tottenham's season

A 3-0 loss against Fulham and a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium, just weeks after a 0-4 battering of UEFA Champions League rivals Aston Villa, sums up Tottenham's season in a nutshell. They have dropped some ridiculous points. If they were able to maintain the levels they were hitting before the injury crisis, then they would still be firmly in the title race with only seven matches to go.

Even on home soil today, they had a fine opening fifteen minutes, before falling apart for the remainder of the first half. Luckily, another good second-half performance earned them three points. Fourteen of Tottenham's last sixteen goals have come in the second half of matches.

If they can patch up these dips in form, there is no reason why they can't mount a fight for the title next season, as their Australian Head Coach has said in recent weeks.

Chris Wood: Crucial to survival

The New Zealand international, who started the season as no more than a squad player under Steve Cooper, will be pivotal if Nottingham Forest are to maintain their Premier League status.

Having scored in all but three matches since Espírito Santo took over at the City Ground in December, Chris Wood has arguably been one of the Premier League's most underrated players so far this season.

His goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was his twelfth of the campaign, meaning that he has now tripled his tally from his final season at Newcastle United (22/23).

When their recently enabled talisman missed six matches with a hamstring injury earlier this year, Forest only hit the back of the net on five occasions and they looked lost going forward at times. With Nuno Espírito Santo offering no update on when to expect to see Taiwo Awoniyi again, it will be down to Chris Wood to provide the goals and keep Nottingham Forest in England's top division.