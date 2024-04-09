Barnet 1-1 Bromley FC: Play-Offs secured as the points are shared at The Hive

The points were shared at the Hive this evening as the race for second place in the National League proved to be an entertaining and end-to-end contest.

The two sides created numerous chances, and perhaps both clubs may be unhappy they didn't come away with all three points.

With Barnet and Bromley confirmed to finish in the playoff places this season, the contest embodied the quality they both possess in terms of their squad.

Both Andy Woodman and Dean Brennan appeared satisfied at the full-time whistle with the points shared in North London.

Story Of The Match

Bromley started the better of the two sides with a chance in the first minute through Ben Krauhaus, who was unable to dispatch after an excellent through ball from Idris Odutayo.

Just a couple of minutes later, Michael Cheek raced onto a loose pass from the Barnet defense but was unable to take his chance, a smart stop from Josh Keeley.

Barnet had a chance of their own in the 26th minute as Idris Kanu played a smart through ball to Luke Freeman, who blazed his shot just over the upright.

The biggest chance of the half fell to Dale Goorman as he ran onto a flick-on from Luke Freedman but was unable to put The Bees ahead as he saw his effort smash off the post.

An end-to-end first half was all square at the break.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first, with Bromley starting the better of the two sides.

However, in the 53rd minute, Callum Stead got past two Bromley players with an excellent dart down the right flank and set up Idrius Cannon, who was unmarked at the back post, to make it 1-0 to Barnet.

The end-to-end spectacle was backed up by Bromley looking more likely to grab the next goal after Barnet's opener.

Louis Dennis was introduced in the 61st minute, and his substitution proved effective as just 14 minutes later, he found himself on the scoresheet after being set up by Ben Krauhaus. A fantastic finish in the bottom corner meant it was all to play for in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Just minutes later, Bromley were almost in front; Kamarl Grant found himself free at the back post with his effort smashing the woodwork. The momentum in the contest had shifted firmly in the Ravens favour.

There was little to no action in the last ten minutes of the game. Even with both sides pushing for a winner, there was no real intent, as it seemed the sides were content with a point apiece.

The full-time whistle concluded a truly entertaining game in North London. It means both Bromley and Barnet will finish within the playoff places with three games of the season remaining.

Player Of The Match: Josh Keeley

The Barnet shot stopper had plenty to do throughout the game, notably in the first half, with a series of saves to deny Bromley from getting the opener.

The young keeper, on loan from Tottenham, ensured his side came away with a point, making two fantastic saves to deny Michael Cheek a goal when, on another day, he could have had a hat-trick.

His performance deserved a clean sheet, but most importantly, he ensured that Barnet came away with a point remaining in pole position to finish second in the National League.