Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham: Magpies destroy Spurs with dominant performance

It was a fixture that promised goals as the previous five games between the two sides had produced 26 goals, and it certainly delivered. Newcastle looked a threat every time they went forward. Man of the match Alexander Isak was a constant threat and on another day could have got more than the two he scored.

Tottenham had most of the possession but Newcastle had the majority of the game's chances. Barring a short spell in the first half Spurs were second best throughout the encounter at St James' Park.

Anthony Gordon spoke in the aftermath of the Newcastle win about how they had changed their game plan. Eddie Howe's men continue to play with many first-team players missing and there were unfamiliar partnerships across the pitch, with Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy playing as wingbacks and Anderson sometimes dropping back into the back four.

This formation though seemed to allow the Magpies the overpower Tottenham in the midfield and they had the pace and running of Gordon and Harvey Barnes which meant they could break quickly as Spurs tried in vain to find their way back into the game.

Spurs also did themselves no favours. Micky van de Ven had a game to forget for Spurs in an uncharacteristically shaky performance from the Dutchman who has arguably been one of the standout central defenders in the league this year after his summer move from Wolfsburg.

The back four as a whole performed poorly, with the first Newcastle goal seeing both Destiny Udogie outmuscled and then Van de Ven left on the floor as Isak twisted and turned to place the ball in the net.

Pedro Porro then provided a gift to Anthony Gordon for the second, with Tottenham giving themselves a mountain to climb after conceding two goals in two minutes in the 30th and 32nd minute respectively. Prior to that, it had been a very even game but the Lilywhites were never able to gain the ascendency in the match from that point forward.

One of the memorable stories of the games was off the pitch and in the stands. Newcastle were supported by a number of deaf supporters at the game and the club had RNID as their shirt sponsor for the fixture.

A number of deaf supporters in the stand were provided with fitted shirts which vibrated as the atmosphere ramped up and as the goals went in. They certainly picked a good game to go to as Newcastle romped to a four-nil victory. Local hero Dan Burn also treated the deaf supporters to a celebration in sign language, meaning "love the fans."

Story of the match

In what has been an injury-ravaged season, Newcastle were forced into more alterations ahead of the game and took to the field with a very makeshift back four of Jacob Murphy at right-back and Emil Krafth at left-back, laying bare the limitations of the squad as a result of recent injuries.

Tottenham on the other hand made just the one change to their lineup with Pape Matar Sarr dropping to the bench in favour of Rodrigo Bentancur. In the same fixture last season, Tottenham were on the wrong end of a 6-1 defeat but started the match with just three of the same eleven that started the game at St James' Park at the tail end of the 2022/23 season.

That stands as evidence of just how much Ange Postecoglu has been able to influence the team and change up the squad.

The earliest chance would in fact fall to Spurs and came down Newcastle's left and was fashioned from Brennan Johnson who beat Dan Burn for pace and whipped a ball in to the far post where Timo Werner blazed over the bar.

Werner spurned a number of opportunities in the first half, firing one effort which hit the offside Heung Min Son, before failing to get a good connection on the ball from a James Maddison cutback.

However, it was not long before Gordon started to cause the Tottenham defence problems in the opening exchanges, both with his corners as well as delivering a brilliant ball to Harvey Barnes who was tackled.

In the space of two minutes on the half-hour mark, the game was turned on its head and it was Anthony Gordon that helped inspire both goals.

In the 30th minute, Bruno Guimarães showed off his exquisite range of passing, playing a long ball up to Anthony Gordon who outmuscled Udogie before playing a through ball into Isak.

The Swede wrong-footed van den Ven before finishing into the bottom corner. Then, in a moment of madness, Pedro Porro fired the ball across goal into the path of Gordon, who cut inside and finished past Guglielmo Vicario into to the top right corner.

Isak very nearly added another soon after, picking up the ball in the box before a well-executed sliding challenge from Udogie blocked his shot out for a corner. Isak provided a constant threat, heading over soon after in the 40th minute and on a different day would have taken home the match ball.

Spurs would have a big shout for a penalty in the later part of the first half, with a mix-up defensively seeing Dan Burn challenge Bentancur heavily with high feet but the VAR check ruled against it.

As the second half got underway, Newcastle had the ball in the back of the net again, going 3-0 up in the 51st minute when Isak picked up a long ball over the top, catching Micky van de Ven flat-footed and curling the ball round Vicario for his second of the game.

It was another incredible ball from Bruno Guimarães who again showed his class. Guimarães came into the game knowing a booking would result in a two-match suspension but he avoided going into the referee's notebook for an eleventh successive fixture and now that risk of a ban has receded.

Eddie Howe spoke of the precarious situation the Brazilian had found himself in over recent games as he recalled telling the midfield maestro, "we need you to stay away from suspension" and Guimarães will be a big part of Newcastle's push for European football.

Isak would again have an opportunity from an Anthony Gordon free kick, Isak's shot just glancing wide. Tottenham defenders were not given a moment's peace by Isak all afternoon as he tormented the North London side's defence all afternoon.

In the aftermath of the game, Isak downplayed his chances of winning the Golden Boot, saying it was not something that was on his mind. The striker is now on 17 Premier League goals, only three behind top scorer Erling Haaland.

Isak also became the first Newcastle player to get 20 in all competitions when they have been in the top flight since Alan Shearer in the 2003/24 season and is a one-off becoming the highest Swede in the Premier League era. That brace takes him to 17 goals from 21 starts and 24 games in total, a goal every 104 minutes.

At 3-0 up, Newcastle still seemed hungry for more and Emil Krafth nearly got a rare goal in the closing exchanges as he saw a half-volley from the edge of the area bounce off the post.

Tottenham made changes late on but, ultimately, it was to have no effect on proceedings. Even after the third goal, Newcastle looked the far likelier of the teams to score.

In the 86th minute, Barnes played through Gordon who was this time closed down by van de Ven and the ball went out for a corner. Gordon delivered the set piece and it was Fabian Schär who rose highest to continue his good goalscoring form.

That marked four goals for the Swiss defender and a fourth goal for Newcastle on the afternoon as Newcastle added an extra gloss to the scoreline to keep up their hunt for a place in Europe next season.