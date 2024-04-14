Lacking leaders, injuries instrumental & silly spending: The problems at Chelsea

This season, Chelsea have spent £400 million on transfer fees with the average age of the players signed just under 23 years old. The accusation has been thrust upon Mauricio Pochettino's inexperienced squad that they lack leaders and maturity.

However, the issues go deeper at Chelsea, it is no secret that the Blues have rarely been able to field their full-strength squad this campaign due to an injury list that seems to get longer every week.

One of those signed in the summer was 19-year-old Romeo Lavia who signed for £58 million from Southampton. The midfielder has featured just once for the West London club this season after extreme misfortune with injuries.

But, this campaign's misfortunes cannot be entirely blamed on injuries with the Blues possessing one of the best academies in the world, a deep squad, and a sizable transfer kitty.

The problems at Stamford Bridge are complex, structural and institutional and begin at the very top of the club. Of course, Pochettino has made mistakes this campaign, but the issues go beyond him. They begin with the club’s leadership who failed to equip their manager with a squad that is mature enough with England’s and Europe’s elite. Looking down the barrel of another summer rebuild, it’s no surprise that Chelsea is such a hub of instability.

Chelsea have always had a recognisable captain, an elite leader who stands tall, sets an example, shows a high degree of maturity and leads the team to great things. Whether that's John Terry, Marcel Desailly or Gary Cahill. The absence of Reece James this campaign, who has faced struggles with injury has meant that Conor Gallagher has been wearing the armband on the field.

The Cobham academy product never fails to show his passion on the football pitch and it’s clear that he holds a deep love for the football club, but, sometimes that isn’t enough. The incident against Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-final that saw Raheem Sterling steal the ball off of Chelsea’s regular penalty taker, Cole Palmer, without being challenged by Gallagher - who was on the field at the time - was a prime example of how the Englishman lacks the qualities required from a Chelsea captain.

For any football team to succeed, it requires leaders and maturity and it has become abundantly clear this season that Chelsea lack that. Ahead of Monday’s match against Everton, Pochettino spoke on the development of his side.

“The elements are not there to be more mature and to learn and to evolve like a team. Different circumstances. I don’t want to talk about it again because it sounds like excuses, excuses, excuses. But it’s not an excuse, it is reality. It is a fact.

“Too many circumstances have happened that make it difficult for the team to evolve. And that is part of the process. Of course, this season is going to help us and our decision that we need to be right for next season.”

Taking lessons from this campaign is something Chelsea need to do, and Pochettino admits that. However, deciding to stick with the same policy that has failed the Blues this season and expecting different results is a nightmare waiting to happen.

It’s clear that Chelsea need to control their spending and make additions that are savvy and ones that will improve the quality - rather than spending hundreds of millions on the first available prospect.

Many signings this season have indicated the Blues overpay for the quality of players they receive. Of course, signing youthful players is vital to building any sustainable football club. Yet, the fashion in which Chelsea does it in, is unsustainable and ultimately will cost them in the long run.

In the summer, Chelsea will be required to once again have a mass overhaul, selling players - most likely homegrown talents - to rebuild their squad. They must not make the same mistake again, signing an abundance of youngsters and failing to address their lack of experience and deep-rooted squad depth issues.

The Chelsea boss, who has just one season left on his contract, conveyed that the club can continue with the same transfer policy in the hope it will all come to fruition as the years go by.

“We need to bring more young players, some experienced players. That is all about talking with Todd Boehly and the club and analyse and decide the strategy for next season.

“We can keep going in the same way with the policy."

The Argentine coach elaborated, sharing that Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Betinelli possess a wealth of maturity which will help improve the younger players.

“In the squad, we have Thiago Silva, we have Raheem Sterling, we have the experience of Marcus Betinelli. Maybe he isn’t playing but is doing a fantastic job helping the young guys. We have experienced players in the squad.

“It’s not going against the project to have some players that are helping the young guys to perform, to be professional, to understand what it means to be in the Premier League and to be at Chelsea.”

However, this doesn’t change the fact that there are a lack of leaders on the pitch. Whenever Chelsea concede, they look lost with no idea how to react. Recent weeks have shown in the absence of Silva, the Blues cannot defend and they panic when teams get in their faces, as shown in the fact they have conceded two goals in each of their last seven league matches.

When Pochettino spoke on leadership the fact he only named three mature leaders was telling in itself. One of those included a player who put himself before the team just six weeks ago. It shows the lack of leaders in the football club and Chelsea must invest in experienced, mature professionals who are capable of starting week in and week out. Otherwise, the Blues could easily face countless seasons of spiritless performances.

Pochettino did, however, allude to a review of his squad being crucial as Chelsea develop their plan of action for the summer. A summer in which they will attempt to solve their injury issues and build a squad capable of taking Chelsea back to the heights their supporters had become accustomed to.

“That is important. It’s like we need to assess all the boys. Why players were injured, why they may suffer injuries in the future, the history of their injuries.

“It’s so important because we need to manage the situation. Now we have all the information, it is about talking to the club and deciding the best strategy to be competitive next season and to fight for big things.”

Rome wasn’t built in a day

When assessing where Chelsea are at, it’s necessary to keep perspective. They’re at the start of a project, a transition period from Roman Abramovich’s old guard to BlueCo’s new way.

Eight of the eleven players who started in Chelsea’s 2019 Champions League final triumph are no longer at the club. As already mentioned, the team lacks experience and most importantly they lack winners. But, that isn’t something that can be gained overnight. It’s a quality that is developed and brought out. In a squad that has an average age of 23.6, obviously, a wealth of experience and leaders cannot be expected and that is something Chelsea must address in the summer.

Pochettino explained that people need to have faith in the project and give him and his players time. Drawing comparisons between John Terry and his current crop of players to show that it’s impossible to become a serial winner and great leader overnight.

“John Terry was young and needed to build his pattern. I don't believe that John Terry when he was 18 or 19 was already a leader, or any other player. They had some help when they were young and maybe were in another project.

“We are in a project where 80-90 per cent of the players are young and they need to grow all together. Of course, they need some reference and they need some help.

“That’s why we are here, to help them in all this process to become leaders, and to improve. But, we are talking about many players that only arrived at Chelsea and arrived in the Premier League this season.”

Future leaders are certainly something Chelsea should be trying to develop and Pochettino has an art for that. Interestingly, the Blues boss identified Nicolas Jackson, who has scored just nine league goals this season as someone who could emulate the success of Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, who also had a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

“If we talk about Nicolas Jackson. If you compare him with Drogba’s first season, Drogba with Nico Jackson, as in, it's there. He can be a leader, Drogba was a leader in the first season - no.”

