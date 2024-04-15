Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour feels it is now an uphill battle if his former side are to win the Premier League.

Arsenal dropped vital points at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, which could have massive implications on the Premier League title race.

After collapsing at a similar stage of the season to last year, there seems to be a feeling of déjà vu brewing amongst the Gunners’ fanbase.

Parlour won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a UEFA Cup Winners Cup during his 13-year spell with Arsenal.

His sides were often so good at getting over the finish line and he feels the Gunners will need to be perfect if they are to secure their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season, coincidentally a team he was part of.

This interview is brought to you by NetBet Casino. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support.

What the Villa defeat does for Arsenal’s title bid

“It’s an uphill task for Arsenal now as with Manchester City hitting the front, you look at last year and they didn’t let up”, said Parlour.

“With Liverpool losing, it was there for Arsenal to widen the gap between them and go back top of the league, you look at City’s remaining fixtures and it’s difficult to see them dropping points.

"Credit to Villa, they were excellent yesterday in the second half, Arsenal had chances first half, but the longer the game went on, Villa got more confident.

"It’s now important for Arsenal to bounce straight back versus Wolves, last year, once Arsenal dropped points at West Ham, they did next at home to Southampton.

"Arsenal cannot afford to slip up in the next few games.

"They play twice before City play again and can’t hand them the title, with a brilliant start to 2024, Arsenal can’t let this result affect them.

"Like we did in 2004, after going out of both cups in a week, we managed to beat Liverpool at home 4-2 and then pushed on in the league.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 9: Thierry Henry celebrates scoring arsenal's 3rd goal, his 2nd, during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool on April 9, 2004 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

On Arsenal’s team selections versus Villa and potential changes for the Bayern second leg

“Bayern was a tough game and sure it took a lot out of them. But what a great job Mikel Arteta has done since the turn of the year.

"The goals, the victories, the style of play has been great. [Gabriel] Jesus and [Leandro] Trossard changed the game on Tuesday to secure a 2-2 draw so we were confident coming into yesterday’s game.

"Arsenal should have been ahead in the first half, so you can’t argue with Arteta’s starting 11.

"Jesus had a chance to open the scoring and helped create chances in the first half, [Kai] Havertz as well looked positive, but in the second half Villa gained more confidence."

“Arsenal must dust themselves down, regroup and check on the fitness of the squad.

"I do expect Arteta to make changes against Bayern, I think [Takehiro] Tomiyasu may well come in at full back and [Gabriel Martinelli may also start. Jorginho as well could come in.

"I hope [Ben] White and [Martin] Odegaard are fit as they have been great this season and key to how Arsenal play.”

On Trossard's quality and whether they need to find a Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement

“Yes, he [Trossard] is an excellent player.

"A top signing who is great to have in the squad, he has come up with some crucial goals and hopefully another one on Wednesday.

"You need players to come in and hit the ground running straight away, he has done that well. The only player he kind of remind me of is Freddie Ljungberg, the way Freddie got crucial goals for us and calm finishing.

“I think Arsenal will look at the full back situation this summer as this position is very important.

"Going forward Zinchenko is great, he is so calm on the ball and has helped to take Arsenal to challenging for the title.

"Defensively he may not be the best but gives the side good attacking threat, I’m not sure who Arteta and Edu are looking at, but I trust them in the transfer market at full back level.”

Should Arsenal sign a centre forward?

“Yes, I’ve said this before, but we had four top strikers when winning the league in 2002 and 2024.

LONDON, ENGLAND - May 15: Arsenal players celebrate with Premiership trophy after becoming the 2003-2004 Premier League champions after winning the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester at Highbury on May 15, 2004 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

"I do believe Arsenal must look to sign another striker, one a bit different to the current attacking players.

"To have different attacking options of the bench is key, as we had Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, [Slyvain] Wiltord and Kanu.

"All of them made a difference, and the ones not starting came off the bench to have a big impact.

"For Arsenal, they need top strikers to cause defences different problems.”