Dominic Matteo has spoken to the press about some key points regarding his former clubs.

The defender had a fantastic career in English football that spanned 17 years. He made 276 Premier League appearances and 15 Champions League appearances for various clubs, and he mainly played at left-back.

After calling quits on his playing career in 2009, Matteo has featured in various podcasts, but in his most recent one he has discussed Liverpool's vacant managerial role next season, ​Erik Ten Hag's future at Manchester United, Middlesbrough's dissapointing season and more, so follow along as we analyse his quotes.

On the next Liverpool Manager

With Jurgen Klopp announcing his departure from Anfield at the end of the season after nearly a decade in charge, the Reds are in desperate need of a suitable replacement for the German.

Klopp achieved the unthinkable in Mersyside, taking a mid-table team at best to win the Premier League and Champions League, as well as other cup victories.​​​

Matteo believes that the best option to replace Klopp is none other than Tottenham's Ange Postecoglue, who has had a great start to life in English football.

When Matteo was questioned on the topic, he responded with the following: “For me it has to be Ange Postecoglou at Spurs. He plays the right style of Football which would be suited at Liverpool and I don’t think the nature of the job would get to him. I’ve been impressed with this first season at Spurs, the way he deals with the media and the way his team plays on the front foot. He seems to be an excellent man manager which is needed at this high level of the game and He can deal with the pressure, plus has won silverware”

He also mentioned that former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso would be a great option but seems to have committed his future to his current club.

“It seems Alonso has chosen to not persue the job at this stage of his career and De Zerbi is another Manager on the list who could be available.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can land Postecoglue as their new boss.

On Erik Ten Hag's performances

Ten Hag has undoubtedly divided opinions amongst the Manchester United fan base after a tough season for the Red Devils, and Matteo has stated that the Dutch manager has not done enough to prove that his job is safe this season.

“I’ve not seen enough this season to suggest that Erik Ten Hag has improved Man Utd since last season. I don’t see Manchester United improving game by game, there are very inconsistent and another set of bad results between now and the end of the season could see Man Utd dismissing Ten Hak. However, unless they feel there is a suitable candidate to come in and take Manchester United forward, they may still give Ten Hag time to fix the issues and push them onto Champions League next season.“

Only time will tell if Ten Hag keeps his job but it certainly seems like he is only getting closer to being replaced

On Scott McTominay

On the topic of Man United, McTominay has been a shining star in a lackluster team this season, and Matteo has huge admiration for his fellow Scotsman.

“I’m a massive fan of Scott McTominay. He has loads of energy and he would be in my team. He’s a loyal guy and has shown this season for Manchester United that he can score goals and drive the team forward. He must have more game time as if this is restricted, it could be best for him to move on. With the current situation at Manchester United, you need players in midfield who have legs and want to play for the team and have passion to succeed. McTominay has shown this for Scotland that he is capable of playing against the best and competing as he showed against Spain, so he can be pivotal to Manchester United in the future as he will be for Scotland at Euro2024.“

The midfielder will definitely be in contention for Man United's Player of the Season award if he can finish the season in a high note.

On Middlesbrough's dissapointing season

After finishing last season strong and and narrowly missing out on promotion, Middlesbrough have struggled to maintain the same form.

They currently sit in 9th in the Championship and playoff hopes seem to be lost, and Matteo is clearly dissapointed with their manager Michael Carrick.

“I would agree that this has been a disappointing season for Middlesbrough. I had them finishing in the play-offs which it looks very likely, that they will not“

Despite losing their main man in Chuba Akpom at the end of last season, Matteo thinks that Carrick is clearly underperforming with his squad.

Carrick did a great job last year and Boro were very unlucky not to make it to the play-off final, but even after losing Akpom, there was still plenty of quality for Carrick to coach this team to another successful season and compete at the top end of the division. Consistency has been a massive problem for Boro, with silly defeats at home and away this season. I did expect Carrick to learn from last year and challenge again, but he hasn’t managed to get that same tune out of the squad. Defensively, Boro have conceded too many goals and also not scored enough at the other end. Carrick is a young manager and should be given time to get it right next season for Boro. I can’t see anyone else taking a chance on Carrick as he hasn’t shown he is top level yet. So my view is I had expected Carrick and Boro to have done better this season.”

Hopefully Middlesbrough can bounce back from this poor campaign next season and achieve promotion.

