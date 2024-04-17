Chelsea showed why people should remember the Emma Hayes reign long into their respective generations with a top display showing why they're looking to have an influence both domestically and in Europe.

A statement from a makeshift Chelsea side saw them go to the top of the WSL after a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in Hayes's 200th match in charge at the Blues.

It was a debut goal for Kadeisha Buchanan along with Aggie Beever-Jones and Maika Harmano as several key players were rested.

Lauren James was absent from the Chelsea squad after netting in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United.

Catarina Macario came in for her first start as Emma Hayes made five changes with Hamano, Fran Kirby, Aggie Beever-Jones and Ashley Lawrence all entering the fray.

Miri Taylor was handed an inaugural start for Villa since arriving on loan from Liverpool as Simone Magill made her 100th WSL appearance.

Story of the match:

Since the blast of referee Melissa Burgin's whistle, Chelsea hounded the Villa defence down, this is the biggest examination of boss Emma Hayes's tenure after a few recent cup defeats.

But two main prizes still remain including the WSL and Champions League.

A tough task for Villa became humungous on four minutes after goalkeeper Anna Leat received her marching orders for handling outside the box when the hosts were advancing on goal - it was a nightmare start for Carla Ward's side.

Rachel Corsie getting booked for a challenge on Niamh Charles a few minutes later exemplified the uphill task that Villa encountered for a gruelling 86 intensive minutes against last season's WSL champions.

The persistence was always going to grow for a side in desperate need of performances and wins, Hamano came inches away from grabbing an elusive opener for Chelsea but a decisive touch to slide past Sophia Poor.

Gaps were beginning to flow in the Villa backline from such an early stage in the game and a lovely move opened the scoring for Emma Hayes's side.

Niamh Charles glided in a lovely cross from the left that was collected and converted by Aggie Beever-Jones taking a touch before precisely curling an effort past the stranded Villa keeper who deputised.

The winger was causing Noelle Maritz havoc and see looked to add goal number two but some last ditch defending stopped the hosts in their tracks.

The game plan was out the window for Carla Ward who despite anticipating the magnitude of the task in hand would have felt a degree of confidence before a ball was kicked.

A second that Chelsea were craving and deserved came seven minutes before the break, a cute flick from Macario stranded the visiting defence and there was Maika Hamano to finish from close-range in easy fashion.

Beever-Jones was in the mood for more and a darting run linking up well with Sjoeke Nusken saw the youngster through on goal but the finish never matched the move as it evaded wide of the Villa goal.

Villa stand-in keeper Sophia Poor was brought in at the deep end and almost endured a nightmare, a Corsie pass back brought trouble to the south stand end at Kingsmeadow but Villa resuscitated the danger as Macario was gaping through on goal.

A third and three points for Chelsea were confirmed on 64 minutes - the insurmountable Macario rounded off a great debut in style as a sublime corner was met by a thumping header by Buchanan that has Chelsea in pole position at the WSL summit with four matches remaining.

Player of the match: Maika Harmano

After a dominant performance and two players opening their goal scoring accounts in a Blue shirt, any of the forward four or five could have grabbed this award.

Aggie Beever-Jones delivered an excellent first-half performance really tearing the Villa defence to shreds at times but for Harmano to lead the line so expertly against an experienced duo in Corsie and Anna Patten deserves every plaudit possible.

She looked like a player who played about 100 games for the club playing with so much confidence, she had to wait in the wings for her chance but it came as a magnificent performance to match.