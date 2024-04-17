Chelsea boss Emma Hayes refused to disclose the injury situation of Lauren James after the forward was unavailable for Wednesday's 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

The England star netted in Sunday's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United but was out of action as Chelsea returned to the top of the WSL summit.

It emerged that James unfollowed Mary Earps and Ella Toone' on Instagram in the aftermath of Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to United on Sunday and when asked about it from the assembled press, Hayes was bullish in her response.

She said: "She was unavailable, she was injured, I'm not commenting on the timescale of the injury, she missed training yesterday and the match this evening.

"I won't see her tomorrow as we've the day off, I normally get a call from the medical team after a game so we'll see what comes of it."

Reports filtered that James had suffered from a foot injury, when asked to clarify the situation for the England full back, Hayes replied: "Like I've said, I'm not going to comment on what the injury is, she didn't come into the team today.

"I don't know what state she'll be in by Friday, hopefully we get an update before the Barcelona game at training on Friday."

No issues with 12:30pm Saturday games

Hayes insists she has no issues with Saturday's UEFA Champions League game with Barcelona in Spain being a 12:30pm kick off as Chelsea are set to fly out to Barca on Friday.

It will be less than 72 hours after Chelsea got back to the WSL summit following their 3-0 win over Aston Villa but Hayes is confident the Blues can go to Catalonia and deliver the goods.

Chelsea and indeed, Hayes have made no secret of their intentions of winning the Champions League to add to the silverware picked up at domestic level.

And understandably, they will prepare normally according to Hayes.

She added: "We'll be ready for Barcelona when it comes along, it doesn't affect our preparation and we'll prepare like we always do.

"The game's been changed for TV reasons, I said on Tuesday it was all about the league and we had a big game against Villa to worry about - it's important you don't mix the league and cup up.

"Forgive me for saying this as none of you have played football at a high level but when players play international breaks then it's hard for them to come straight back into club football.

"Players land on a Wednesday or Thursday then play at the weekend again so it makes no difference to us whatsoever. We have to play Sunday and Wednesday pretty much every week.

"Most players will tell you that the hardest time to play games is after an international break or a midweek game.

"I picked a team with a freshness that could come in an affect the game. It's up to me to go and look at Barcelona which I have done and look ahead to Saturday."

Praise for Maika Hamano

After an impressive performance from striker Maika Hamano, Hayes admits she's earned unanimous applause from around the dressing room and she's delighted after the forward had to be patient for her turn to make an impact in the team.

She continued saying: "I thought Maika put on a superb performance, for someone who hasn't played a lot of football she had a lot of unbelievable energy.

"She showed her qualities and is a good player, we're all delighted for her in the dressing room, she's a lovely individual."