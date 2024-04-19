Cole Palmer has been one of very few bright sparks in a disappointing season for Chelsea. The 21-year-old has adapted to life in West London excellently scoring 25 goals in all competitions, this campaign.

The Englishman also has 13 assists to his name, in a season that has been pretty poor by Chelsea's standards, he has been the standout.

On Saturday, Palmer faces his former side Manchester City for the third time this campaign. However, this time around, the stakes are that much higher, a spot in the FA Cup final awaits the winners, with both league meetings between the sides resulting in draws.

It's very difficult to have criticisms for an attacking player averaging almost a goal contribution per game but, when being extremely picky, the absence of a goal away from home for Palmer this season, and his lack of work rate off-the-ball are areas he must improve upon.

However, Mauricio Pochettino was quick to point out that the team often perform better at home, and Palmer's failure to score at Stamford Bridge doesn't concern him.

"The team is really well-connected at Stamford Bridge and we are playing good games.

"This season, we are doing well at home. Sometimes, it’s one of those things that you cannot explain. It’s true that maybe the performances in 2024 have been better at home than away from home."

As he often does, Pochettino drew upon the high standards he expects from his teams. Finding the balance is something the Chelsea boss often conveys and Palmer is no exception to that. Although he has been Chelsea's best player by far this campaign, the emphasis is still on the attacker to improve especially with his off-the-ball and defensive play.

"It’s difficult to say, you need to run more when he’s scored 25 goals in a season. But, it’s true as a coaching staff we always demand more.

"You score, but you need to work when you don't have the ball.

"In football today if you watch Real Madrid or Manchester City with the ball you have to run, you see Bellingham, Rodyrgo, and Vinicius defend for 90 minutes - running and making an effort.

"Of course, the idea for attacking players is to score goals but also they need to help the defensive line.

"Football is changing. If you look at the teams who are winning, they all run when they don’t have the ball.

"If you want to be at the top and be a big team and fight for big things, you need players who make the effort in both phases."