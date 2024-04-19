Noni Madueke once again found himself at the centre of criticism on Monday as he attempted to take a penalty when Cole Palmer, Chelsea's set penalty taker, was on the pitch.

The ball was eventually taken off of the winger and given to Palmer, who cooly dispatched from 12 yards. However, Mauricio Pochettino was cautious to criticise Madueke.

"We need to be careful not to judge the young kids too much. It’s only to try to justify them and give them the opportunity not to repeat their mistakes.

"We need to be strong sometimes, but we need to be able to understand the situation."

The Chelsea boss admitted that aside from the penalty incident, he has been extremely happy with what he has seen from the 22-year-old, who is constantly gaining a better of understanding of what it takes to be a Chelsea player.

"Apart from the penalty, I’ve been happy with him over the last few months, he’s trying to understand what we expect from him. The most important thing for the young kids is they need to know the expectations."

Pochettino added that the arrival of Cole Palmer has made life difficult for Madueke as he has not been afforded a regular spot in the side. He conceded that an element of compassion is vital when assessing his situation as he was brought into the club with the expectation that he would see more game-time.

"I think the most important thing is to understand the situation. When you are young, and you arrive at a club where six months later the club signs another player in the same place and profile, you need to fight for your position when you believe you are going to play, it’s not easy.

"That is why I need to justify these guys, sometimes they can make mistakes because they are young."

The Argentine coach stressed that he has a good relationship with Madueke and he is trying to equip him with everything he needs to improve as a player and as an individual.

"For me, we are trying to give him all the tools to be competitive and fight for his place, then we will see. But, I think, we have a very good relationship with him, even if he makes a mistake, young players need to make mistakes."