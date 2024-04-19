After Luton Town's somewhat expected defeat away at Manchester City last weekend, playing Brentford at Kenilworth Road comes as a more alluring prospect.

That's not to say though, that Thomas Frank's Bees won't offer that much less of a sting as the league champions - especially as injuries continue to blight Rob Edwards' plans of keeping the Hatters above the dotted line.

Team News

In the conferences that have led up to this one, Edwards had previously hinted at some returning faces to Luton's depleted ranks. Unfortunately though, it seems projected comebacks have taken longer than expected.

"We've had progress this week, but whether that means there can be progress actually on the pitch now, is another thing. I don't anticipate too many changes but we are making progress so we're hoping in the coming games that we can see some of those players coming back but it'll be difficult for tomorrow."

Embed from Getty Images

In the following question, Edwards was asked of the 'borderline' players. On those seemingly on the cusp of return, the answers were bleak toward Sky's Rob Jones yes, no, or maybe categories.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Elijah Adebayo were all followed simply by "No". However, Teden Mengi may feature as a "maybe".

"We've got 12, 11 out. We were talking about it before, we had two goalkeepers on the bench and five teenagers at Man. City. Our back four consisted of a centre-back, a full-back, and two wingers. At Man. City! We're hopefully going to start getting into a stronger shape. Everyone's doing what they can to do that."

Embed from Getty Images

Facing Frank's Brentford

Ahead of facing Brentford for the second and final time this term, Edwards was asked to provide his resounding thoughts on Saturday's opponent. As he had done the last time they faced, Edwards praised Thomas Frank's role at the helm of the West London outfit.

"What they've done as a football club, for a number of years now, has been very impressive. Thomas, his staff, the whole club - the players, they deserve a lot of credit for what they've done. They've gone for a promotion and then grown into this league and have looked like a really good team for a long time.

Embed from Getty Images

"I know they've had difficult moments this season, but they're probably like us where they look at games where they've left points out there. Look at that performance against Manchester United recently, it doesn't look like a team that's struggling. So, we realise what we're coming up against. They're a very good team. They're pretty consistent as well. They're a team that do the basic things very, very well."

Praise aside, it's common knowledge that Edwards' most frustrated outing in terms of his focus around Luton's 'performance' levels is came back in the December defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Reminiscing on that 3-1 loss, the Hatters' coach accepted it may have been a turning point for his side in terms of competitive mentality.

"We were a little bit too passive that night. I made a little bit of a vow then to myself and to us, that we're going to be what I want us to be and what I think we need to be to get wins in this league and to perform and to compete. I think from then, that Arsenal game after that, we did that and we've done that really well. I think that's really when you see the true us."

Embed from Getty Images

Players mindsets praised

While Luton have struggled with injuries and find themselves at teetering at the wrong end of the table, it must be said that for group where the majority haven't played regular top-flight football, their fight and attitude has been exemplary.

Where certain pundits had the Hatters down by Christmas, they simply laughed and carried on. Where there were drubbings (Aston Villa, Man. City) there were also superbly picked up points (Liverpool, Tottenham, to name just two). Where there were traumatic lows with, there were soaring highs. Edwards spoke about his team and how their fine outlook has been unfaltering even through the toughest competitive moments.

"We've talked about it before, they've stepped up well and put pressure on since we've been here really. There's none more pressurised games than the run-in that we had, the playoff games last season and then at times this year where we really put it on.

Embed from Getty Images

"The last home game against Bournemouth was like that. It put the pressure on us and it was 'it's got to be a winning week'. The lads responded, so that's our aim. You can never guarantee it unfortunately, but the performance is what we're looking for: the hard work, the endeavour. Matching Brentford in key areas, whether that's set-pieces, second balls, the basics they do very well - that's going to be key for us as well."

Embed from Getty Images

Winning connotations not lost on Edwards

This weekend, and in a slight snapshot of the final five games where teams are the bottom fight amongst themselves, both Everton and Nottingham Forest face each other, while Burnley play Sheffield United.

Edwards understood that in that melee, a win on Saturday would place Luton outside of the relegation zone with four matches to go.

"We know what a win tomorrow means. Obviously, there's still a long way to go.

Embed from Getty Images

We of course can't look past tomorrow, but we know what it represents with them (Everton and Forest) going into their game on Sunday. The one game we can focus on is ourselves. It's a big game, I know that, we all know that."