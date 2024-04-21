Ground sharing isn't unusual. Not even in the furnace of football rivalries. Some of the fiercest derbies on the planet have their respective teams using the same stadium.

Inter and AC Milan, Lazio and Roma and Flamengo and Fluminense are just some that show that even the bitterest of rivals are able to live side-by-side.

Permanent groundshares are much rarer in the English game. Any attempt to merge two major rivals into one venue nowadays would likely end in outrage akin to that against the European Super League.

However, that momentarily came under consideration when a proposal was put forward about the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal moving into a new stadium at Alexandra Palace.

Why Was a Groundshare Proposed?

In 1977, Greater London Council (GLC) became interested in redeveloping the renowned recreation venue Alexandra Palace into a modern sports complex.

Now famous for hosting darts and snooker (and the Red Bull Soapbox Race), the plan was to reshape the surrounding grounds into a multi purpose space, complete with a brand new football stadium.

GLC had in mind that they would purchase the home grounds of Tottenham and Arsenal, and move both of the north London rivals into Ally Pally.

The Daily Express caught wind of the story, running the rather provocative headline: Arsenal Hotspurs!

Purportedly holding a capacity of 75,000, the site would be roughly three miles away from White Hart Lane and Highbury respectively.

Additionally, England national team matches would also be played there when the domestic seasons were paused for internationals.

As with most things, one of the main reasons for the proposition was economics.

The Football Association's deal with Wembley Stadium was ending in 1982 and concerns were raised over the viability of the venue as the national stadium.

Modernisation of the Empire Stadium was desperately needed, with at least £1 million (over £5 million in 2024) quoted.

And being acknowledged as a proverbial 'white elephant', there wasn't much money to be made in doing so.

When discussing the redevelopments needed, the managing director of Wembley, James Harvie-Watt, said that "If we did not have a strong parent company - British Electric Traction - behind us, we would not be able to find the money."

Furthermore, there was concern that even if the renovations went ahead Wembley would still not be in the right state to continue as the national stadium.

Up-to-date design features would not be an issue at Alexandra Palace. Financially speaking there would be little to worry about too as either Arsenal, Spurs or England would be using the stadium pretty much every week of the year.

From a purely monetary viewpoint (as dangerous as that is in football), it makes sense why the north London clubs would be attracted to such a scheme.

Not much revenue was generated from their stadiums aside from at home games and, even then, attendances in the 1970s were waning.

The rise of hooliganism meant the terraces became increasingly hostile with casual fans and the general public at large understandably put off by the sport's dangerous reputation.

The Alexandra Palace complex, meanwhile, would be more centred around the non-hooligans, including restaurants, shops, theatres and an ice rink as part of the surrounding area.

In hindsight, it's very forward thinking and something that is not unlike the billion pound behemoths of today's stadia.

So while there were potential positives and genuine reasons behind the proposal, the concept itself, and the planned execution of it, was littered with problems too.

Why Didn't the Groundshare Happen?

Aside from the footballing politics (which we will get to), one of the arguments against was that Alexandra Palace didn't have the transport links White Hart Lane and Highbury possessed.

Further work would have to be done to construct a transport system to the stadium. Though that was considered as part of the proposal.

Firstly, a rail spur would be added to the nearby Wood Green station to direct visitors along the Piccadilly Line to the People's Palace.

Secondly, coming in from either Finsbury Park or central London, a monorail would be installed. A mode of transport that did put Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook on the map after all.

There would be no help needed from Leonard Nimoy, however, as the leader of GLC, Horace Cutler, rejected the idea, stating it was "neither desirable nor practical".

The sheer magnitude of the industry and money required for the project to succeed was one of the reasons the whole proposal was scrapped in 1979.

Another, more pertinent reason footballing-wise was the backlash from those both sides of the Tottenham-Arsenal divide.

"The reaction of local residents and local politicians of all parties was instantaneous, and totally adverse," said Cutler.

Arsenal and Spurs fans vehemently protested against the idea when rumours began circling. The very notion of cramming both teams into one stadium - no matter the positives - was, as it seems today, absurd.

There has been acrimony between the two clubs since the Gunners made the move north of the River Thames from Woolwich in 1913.

The decision to elect Arsenal into the First Division in 1919 ahead of relegated Tottenham was also pivotal in the development of the feud.

Since then each team have had their own successes, which only intensified the conflict. By the time the 1970s rolled around, the North London Derby was one of the biggest rivalries in the country.

Despite this, there have been occasions where the club's set aside their differences and became, even for the sparsest of times, tenants of the same stadium.

A Brief History of Tottenham and Arsenal Groundshares

The first instance of a groundshare between the two adversaries comes during the First World War.

White Hart Lane was taken over by the UK government and turned into a munitions factory. As a result, Spurs found other places to play their home matches.

Though competitive football had ceased during the Great War, clubs were still able to play friendlies and reserve team competitions, like the The Football Combination.

Tottenham's primary homes at this time were Millfields Road (the former home of Leyton Orient) and the then newly-built Highbury.

Twenty years later Arsenal found themselves on the other end of the same predicament when Highbury was converted into a patrol centre for Air Raid Precautions.

White Hart Lane remained largely open and so Arsenal began using it as their home stadium for the duration of World War Two.

This wasn't isolated to north London either. Manchester United hosted matches at Maine Road, the home of Manchester City, when Old Trafford was partly destroyed in an air raid.

Acts of wartime comradeship they may be, but there was at least some semblance of a track record for the prospective developers in the 1970s to go off.

Why Do Some Clubs Share Their Stadiums?

As established, some of the biggest clubs in Europe and beyond share the same ground. Oftentimes, it is purely for financial and logistical reasons.

San Siro, for example, has been shared since 1947. It was initially the property of AC Milan when it opened in 1926 before Internazionale became joint tenants just after the Second World War.

This was simply because it was more suitable for a team like Inter than their original home, Arena Civica, which could only hold a capacity of 10,000.

It also alleviated the maintenance costs for AC Milan as well as being easily accessible to both sets of supporters.

Italy in particular has a very accepting culture in regards to stadium sharing.

Roma and Lazio share the Stadio Olimpico, Genoa and Sampdoria share the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, and Chievo Verona and Hellas Verona both call the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi home.

Not a monorail in sight unfortunately.

The Maracana is used by Rio de Janeiro's Flamengo and Fluminense primarily, two of the fiercest rivals in Brazilian football. Mexico City's equally iconic Estadio Azteca is used by Club America and Cruz Azul.

Ground sharing is almost always used for convenience sake.

Conversely, in the UK, stadium shares aren't as prevalent or accepted in football. The practice is much more common in non-league divisions and in multi sport tenancies.

In the British game, professional clubs usually only groundshare on a temporary basis if needs must.

Think Charlton Athletic's stint at Upton Park, Wimbledon at Selhurst Park or, more recently, Coventry City moving into St Andrew's.

Was a Tottenham-Arsenal Groundshare Ever Discussed Again?

Talk of a groundshare between the Gunners and Lilywhites was never on the table in the same capacity as it had been in 1977.

Even as both teams demolished and rebuilt their stadiums in the 2000s and 2010s, ground sharing was never in serious consideration.

In 2002, however, Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, didn't entirely rule out moving in with Arsenal.

"We have no plans to ground-share with Arsenal or anyone else, but clearly if someone approached us and it was in the club's interests and the fans' interests, we're not dogmatic. We'd look at it."

It's worth noting that this was when Arsenal's relocation to the Emirates Stadium was beginning to materialise, seemingly coupled with Levy's earliest visions to redevelop White Hart Lane.

"But my view is," Levy continued. "That if it were a neutral venue, then it's something that we would consider - it's something you'd have thought both clubs would at least consider.

"But on something as emotive as that, we would have to get a real feel from our fans as to whether that would be something they'd be prepared to accept."

That, as is more widely known, didn't come to fruition either. Arsenal moved into the Emirates upon its opening in 2006 while Tottenham used Wembley as their base for the 2017/18 campaign.

Now, with both enjoying the comforts of their own homes, it's safe to say that any possibility of the most extraordinary of ground shares will remain a relic of the past.