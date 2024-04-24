Everton hosted Jürgen Klopp's last Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park this evening in what was anticipated to be a fiery head-to-head.

The Reds dominated possession at the start of the game but Sean Dyche's men tested the Liverpool net often before they snatched the lead in the 27th minute.

Jarrad Branthwaite made it one goal to nil with a finish at the back post which snook underneath Alisson Becker; confirmed after three minutes of potential offside checks in the VAR room.

Klopp's side failed to get one back in the second half, Everton going into the changing room with a one goal advantage.

The Toffees made it two in the 58th minute as Dominic Calvert-Lewin rose above the rest from a corner, heading it home in front of the Gwladys Street End.

Liverpool tried with their upmost effort to switch the momentum of the game but the solid Blue defence of Everton kept them out finishing the game 2-0.

This marks the Toffee's first win in a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park since 2010 and they take a step further in the pursuit to get away from a relegation battle.

VAR got it right this time

Following a controversial weekend in the Premier League with Everton and Stuart Attwell's VAR, the Branthwaite opener came following an offside call in the box.

Nottingham Forest tweeted on Sunday following their 2-0 loss to the Toffees that they "cannot accept" the way VAR handled three of their penalty shouts during the game, claiming their patience "has been tested multiple times".

However, the Virtual Assistant Referee assisted the Blue end of Merseyside for the Jarrad Branthwaite lead as they spotted the shoulder of Ibrahima Konaté in line with the English centre-half.

After three minutes of deliberation of the first goal, Andrew Madley blew the whistle to establish 1-0 as the home fans erupted in celebration.

The Toffee's aerial ability is undeniably good

A major part of the game was the physical aspect that Sean Dyche's side had to offer.

Not only being solid in the box when tested from the persistent crosses coming in from the flanks of the visiting side, many of their own chances came from their aerial assets in the 18-yard box.

The physicality Everton showed came as a shock to the Reds throughout the game and ultimately led to them taking home the three points.

Goodison Park acted as the 12th man

Goodison Park, the first major football stadium built in England, hosted one of it's last Merseyside derby's this Wednesday evening.

The Toffee's fans played a brilliant part in pushing their side on to victory.

Although the home side went into the game as the underdogs, the huge desire for the three points in their attempt to get away from the relegation zone and triumph over their fierce rivals beat the odds.

Everton's ground sang in unison following the final whistle acknowledging their huge 2-0 result in the derby.

Many fans have mesmerized of this day since their last win in the derby in the depths of lock-down.

This has not helped in Klopp's race for the title

After promising his Liverpool side are going to "throw everything" at their race for the Premier League title in Jürgen's final season following their departure from the Europa League last week, this has not helped in his campaign for the top spot.

The Reds now sit in second place, three points behind the Gunners, with four games left to play.

Guardiola's Manchester City are breathing down the neck of Klopp's men, only a point separating them and with two games in hand.

Liverpool next make the trip down south to the London Stadium in hopes to get back on track against a West Ham United side who are on particularly poor form.