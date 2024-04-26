Danny Collinge: Playoffs 'means so much from the chairman down to the players, through to the staff, but also the families of everyone involved at this club'

Barnet are one win away from a Vanarama National League playoff final at Wembley Stadium. A side, around two years ago, heading towards relegation into the National League South, now presented with an opportunity to return to the Football League.

And Danny Collinge is an integral part of Dean Brennan's side. Having joined after parting ways with relegation-struck Dover Athletic in 2022, the central defender has been crucial to the organisation and leadership of Barnet's backline.

(Photo Credit: @BarnetFC / Kieran Falcon)

Brennan describes Collinge as an 'articulate, intelligent and amazing professional' to coach. Teammate Zak Brunt describes him as 'intelligent, composed and calculated'.

With the 26-year-old marshalling from the back, the Bees navigated a second-placed finish, ultimately finishing 12 points behind runaway leaders Chesterfield.

Collinge started his career in the MK Dons academy setup, alongside the likes of RC Lens defender Kevin Danso as well as Everton's Dele Alli.

“I was always a defender, mostly played at centre-back or right-back. I started my youth career in the academy at MK Dons from U12s to U16s," he tells VAVEL.

At the age of 16, he made the bold decision to move to Germany, with Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart offering an academy programme that combined strong education with an equally strong, professional training scheme.

Moving to southwest Germany allowed Collinge to study for an International Baccalaureate (IB), which is of a similar level to the English A-Levels qualifications.

“Education was a big part of moving to Germany. At the time in the UK, it was difficult to combine an A-Level within a scholar programme and that was not something clubs were offering. MK Dons wasn’t able to offer that to me and also there was a lack of interest that was generally from some Cat 1 clubs in the UK.”

“I was quite a slight defender, so that proved to be a bit of a sticking point at 16, which was frustrating. And so that kind of prompted me to take things into my own hands. I had a teammate move out to Germany who’s now playing in Ligue 1 for Lens, Kevin Danso. I got in touch with his agent to try and sort something and VfB Stuttgart was one of the first teams he said would be a perfect club for you, with a perfect environment. It had an international school, so you can do your IB, and that’s how the move came about.”

(Photo Credit: @BarnetFC / Kieran Falcon)

Training in a professional setup from 16 was a humbling experience, while simultaneously merging studies alongside the footballing setup. Bernd Leno, Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger are all examples of players who have come through Die Roten's setup and excelled on an international level.

“I would say the German system is very grounding in terms of the way they look to develop, first and foremost, the players as people rather than footballers," Collinge admits. "All the lads would attend school until 19 in some form of education. So you are kind of humbled a bit. You’re working, you’re going to school, sort of in your scholarship programme from 8/9 am -3 pm and then you’re coming back and training and doing that four times a week.”

“And then, the school system out there is, particularly if you’re doing an Abitur or an IB, is quite gruelling. The club themselves put a big emphasis on it [education] as well. So if you’re not doing well at school, then it will impact your game time, which is just important generally. I think just because you never know what can happen in football.

"Your journey takes so many ups and downs and some things, a lot of things aren’t in your control. But the one thing you can control is having that little bit of a safety net there to say, well, if for whatever reason football doesn’t work out, I get an injury or things just don't turn out the way I want, I’ve got something to fall back on.”

Towards the end of Collinge's time with Stuttgart, he received a nomination for Tuttosport's 2018 Golden Boy awards, standing alongside the likes of Martin Ødegaard and Kylian Mbappe.

“It was funny because it was kind of bittersweet. The nomination came at a time when my time at Stuttgart was coming to an end. I got the nomination through and obviously, it was nice, but I was more conscious of, oh look, people are holding me to this regard, I’ve got to try and now work my way into the men’s game. I had to sort of prove those accolades and that I was worthy of being within that group of players.

“I’m still working towards that and it starts, well a big step in that direction will be getting promoted with Barnet. So, there’s a massive incentive there for me just to do well as an individual, but when I’m part of this group and this club, we learn quickly that we all want to do it for each other as well just as ourselves.”

Having returned to the United Kingdom, the central defender spent spells on loan from parent club Colchester United before penning a deal with Dover Athletic.

The 2021/22 season was infamous in Dover's club history, finishing on only one point, and winning only two games across the whole campaign.

However, Collinge was a true professional as current manager Dean Brennan has attested to, remaining motivated and encouraging others in a difficult year.

“It was easy to stay motivated, it was professional football for me, it was my full-time job. It was my first full professional season in England. Despite all the challenges that came along with that season, I’d been through a tough journey before that. The hurdles or challenges that came throughout the season were easy to overcome as an individual.

“I just got my head down and started grafting. When we lost a lot of senior players halfway through the season, we were playing with a lot of 18-year-olds. It was just another opportunity to develop and get better. It improved my leadership skills and as a defender, I was doing a lot of defending so I made some mistakes, I was getting exposed in certain areas, which was all great for my development.

“I think it is a testament not only to Dover but also to Barnet for recognising the efforts I put in during that season. I think we finished on one point. From that perspective, there were a lot of lessons learned. Ultimately, it was a stepping stone to get me here. I see it generally as a positive.”

The 26-year-old signed for Barnet in June 2022 following the conclusion of that Dover campaign. The Bees were rebuilding, following Brennan's arrival the previous season.

“I had a conversation with the gaffer towards the back end of that Dover season and I was just impressed by the facilities," Collinge mentions.

"I was bought into his vision. I saw the points tally he accumulated when he arrived midway through the season and it was playoff form. And so despite them finishing low in the table, you could see that they were travelling in the right direction.

(Photo Credit: @BarnetFC / Kieran Falcon)

“Like I said, they had the vision and did their due diligence to pick me out in a team that was struggling. So when that happens, I think it was only right and only natural that I decide to make the move here.”

For Barnet this season, Collinge has been a revelation not only at the back. He has contributed eight goals in the league, providing a brutal force from set-pieces and aerial positions.

“The gaffer and I had a conversation at the backend of last season and it was one area of my game where we thought I could improve on. And then I was like right, let me put an action plan in place so that I improve my technique, improve my timing and just put the reps in.

(Photo Credit: @BarnetFC / Kieran Falcon)

“The fruits of my labour have shown and hopefully I can get to double digits. That would be nice. But more importantly, I think, now we’re in the playoffs, it’s kind of like, clean sheets will win us playoffs, so clean sheets, first and foremost, and then if I can chip in with a few goals, that would be great.”

However, for Barnet to make the dream return to the Football League, they will need to ensure they don't make mistakes like they did last season, losing to Boreham Wood in the playoff eliminator match.

“I think we have matured. Our game has matured a lot. That would be the right word to use. I think last year we were more huff-and-puff, and very energetic, but lacked a little bit of experience and maturity in our play both in possession and out. I think this season, with the additions we’ve had and the improvements individuals have made, I think we are a side that is much more complete.

‘We have got so many assets, sort of strings to our boat that we can threaten teams from any phase of play and I think that is a real strength."

Despite Barnet playing home games at the Hive Stadium, a mere four miles away from Wembley, the last time that the Bees played in Britain's most prestigious ground dates back to 1972 in the FA Trophy.

Winning against Solihull Moors would book a ticket to Wembley for next Sunday, in a contest between either Bromley or Altrincham.

“First and foremost, we have had a successful season to finish second and to be in this position where we are the top seed going in. But it also means that there’s an element of pressure, which I think all the boys are thriving on, because we know what we have in this group, so we know that we have the quality to go and do the business. As long as we focus on ourselves and make sure that we perform to the standards we know we can perform at, we don’t fear anyone.

Barnet FC's Danny Collinge celebrating with Nicke Kabamba and Jerome Okimo during their 4-1 win against Kidderminster Harriers. (Photo Credit: @BarnetFC / Kieran Falcon)

“What it means to the players is that it validates all of the sacrifices and all the hard work. All the players, throughout the season, from the first minute of preseason. It validates all the sacrifices that our families have made, players’ partners have made, looking after the young ones on a Tuesday night or a Friday night before the game etc,. This means so much from the chairman down to the players, through to the staff, but also the families of everyone involved at this club.”

Collinge has also stepped forward into the coaching world, providing assistance where he started at MK Dons. Although only 26, he visualises a role in football after his playing career, whether it be on or off the pitch.

“I see myself staying in football, 100%. I am a football person through and through and I think that comes across not only when I play but also in my spare time. I just love watching, studying and being involved in everything football.”

(Photo Credit: @BarnetFC / Kieran Falcon)

“So, I think coaching will definitely play a role in my future but I’m not going to pin myself down to a coaching role. There are many other ways I could be of value to a football club, so we’ll just wait and see. I’ll try and have the most successful playing career that I can have first and then I’ll tackle that and put a few plans in place in the background.”

First, Solihull Moors awaits.

With close to 4,000 fans ready to fill the Hive Stadium for the first time since Hollywood's Wrexham AFC were in town, the Bees are ready to buzz. And with the prospect of a ticket to Wembley and promotion at stake, there aren't many other moments like this for footballers in the lower levels.