Derby County's fairytale return to the Championship

Fear, disappointment, pride and sheer elation. These are just some of the emotions experienced by Derby County fans over the last three years.

Victory against Carlisle United this afternoon has ensured the Rams' long-awaited return to the EFL Championship following their relegation in 2022.

From fears of liquidation, to dreams of silverware, and everything in between - the last few years have been an incredibly difficult rollercoaster for everybody associated with Derby County.

As Derby city centre fills with thousands upon thousands of Rams fans basking in this afternoon's glory, this is a look at the journey to this point, and what the future could hold for a very talented, and ambitious, Derby County team.

The end in sight

Mel Morris, who is now cut as one of the most divisive figures in Derby, purchased a 22 per cent stake in the Rams back in May 2014, and became the club's sole owner just a year later.

Spending under Morris was big, reaching a near-unprecedented level compared to Derby's history - which brought with it excitement among fans.

But a period which saw nine managers at the helm in just six years, as well as three failed playoff campaigns, saw the high spending model prove unsustainable - a gamble gone wrong.

All too often, owners gamble a club's future on the small chance of promotion to the Premier League - a promise land which offers vast riches to alleviate any debt from the high-spending required to reach the summit of English football.

The club narrowly avoided relegation from the EFL Championship in 2021 under then-manager Wayne Rooney - but dark days were on the horizon.

That summer saw the English Football League (EFL) impose a transfer embargo on the Rams for breaches of financial fair play (FFP), as the club were left with just nine senior players under contract.

And the situation only spiralled from here, as the club announced that they were entering administration in September 2021 - a decision that brought with it a 12-point deduction. Rooney's side were docked a further nine points in connection to the EFL's accounting rules.

These deductions, despite all of Derby's fight, saw the club relegated at the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

This was a big blow for the Rams but, as Derby fan Hayden told me, there was not just sadness in the air at Pride Park:

⁠"It was strange to be honest. It was sad because we still didn’t know if we would be saved with a new owner at that point, but also we were all incredibly proud of the team for the effort and fight they’d shown against all the odds."

New beginnings

Step up David Clowes, a lifelong Derby fan and local businessman - who purchased the club in summer 2022, ending years of uncertainty over their future.

Described to me by Hayden as "an absolute hero," who he says: "Used his own money as a fan himself and save us at the final hour before we went out of business, I don’t think any Derby fan could ever truly express how grateful they are to him."

That September, the club sought permission from Rotherham United to speak to manager Paul Warne - who soon joined the club, as they looked to return to the second tier.

The 2022/23 season brought much promise, but ultimately saw Derby falter, as they finished seventh, missing out on even a playoff spot.

Despite the disappointment at the time, this was the start of a new era for Derby, with a secure future, and good times felt like only a stone's throw away.

Promotion

Roll on the 2023/24 season, which would offer fans of Derby a new level of hope.

Despite a tricky start to the season, which saw Warne's side drop 13 points before October, form soon picked up and, despite poor results sporadically emerging.

A monumental season, which saw the signing of Corey Blackett-Taylor and sale of Max Bird, has now ended with Derby securing their promotion back to the EFL Championship - having lost just one of their last 11 games.

Glory days ahead?

With it now confirmed that Derby will be playing in the EFL Championship next season, fans are excited for the future.

Speaking about how far Clowes can take the Rams, Hayden told me:

⁠"I think he’ll need investment from elsewhere but, as a fan, he’ll always have the best interests of the club at heart and will definitely leave us in a much better position than he found us in when he took over - hopefully in the Premier League again one day."

As well as taking a step closer to the pinnacle of English football, promotion also offers a higher calibre of players who will now be interested in a move to the club - as well as giving a huge boost to the city.

In truth, nobody knows quite what the future holds for Derby, but it can hardly be worse than the last five or so years, and the hope and pride around the club now is something to truly be admired.