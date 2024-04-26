Mauricio Pochettino admits Nicholas Jackson could be repurposed

Nicholas Jackson has been a controversial topic this season, he has scored just ten league goals for the Blues and has underperformed his xG by 4.39, making him the third most wasteful forward in the Premier League.

The Senegalese striker has many strong points to his game, with good hold-up play, and a nice burst of pace, which sees him create a high amount of opportunities and he is always able to pick up space and get into good areas. However, the one thing that evades the striker on most occasions is the finish. Three of his goals this campaign came in a game against ten-man Spurs.

At 22 years of age, Jackson is raw, but the natural ability to finish isn’t something that can be taught and the signs this campaign have shown that he doesn’t possess that quality or incline in front of goal.

Chelsea will look to add a striker to their ranks in the summer, with reports suggesting that Victor Osimhen is a target. The key question is whether Jackson will become surplus to requirements should the Blues sign a striker.

However, Mauricio Pochettino believes that the striker could be suited to playing on the left wing, should Chelsea add an out-and-out number nine. It isn't a position that is completely unfamiliar to the forward who was signed from Villarreal last summer, as he has played there on isolated occasions both for Chelsea and his former club.

“In the future, yes [he can play on the left]. He’s a player who can play there. It is true that after, when Palmer didn’t perform because he was a No 9, people started to say, ‘Oh, Pochettino doesn’t know how to play with Palmer as a striker.’ Too many things like this.

“Palmer today is top scorer and no one is saying anything. But yes, for the future, yes. We have good information about him because we know him from Spain also. It is a player who can play there, from the left side."

The Chelsea boss admitted that if it wasn’t for the absence of a striker in the Chelsea ranks, Jackson would already be playing on the left.

“Today we don’t have another [who can play up top]. Only Deivid Washington but he is so young and still is not ready. He can help with some minutes. He is evolving well. A great talent. But he needs time.”