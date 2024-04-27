Bradford City 4-1 Newport County: City miss out on a play-off spot despite finishing the season in style

Bradford City were 4-1 winners against Newport County in a crucial game at the Valley Parade. The afternoon in West Yorkshire marked Bradford City's annual memorial fixture, as both sets of fans, players and club officials, remembered the 56 lives lost 39 years ago on the 11th of May, 1985.

It was a positive last outing from the Bantams, however, the result was not enough as they fell short of clinching a spot in the EFL League Two play-offs.

City's hopes to reach the play-offs were cut out by Crawley Town as they beat Grimsby Town 2-0 at home.

The exiles finished 18th in the table after equalling the eight-game losing streak suffered in 2016/17.

Story of the match

Graham Alexander made one change to his starting line-up as Jamie Walker entered the starting 11.

For the visitors, there was a double boost on the bench as Shane McLoughlin returned for the first time since suffering a calf injury in Milton Keynes in February, while midfielder Aaron Wildig also featured on the bench after missing the last four games.

Newport County were first to cause threat to the goal as Seb Palmer-Houlden blasted his effort wide of Sam Walker's net.

The opening 40 minutes was evenly contested as both sides were looking to have a breakthrough in the game.

Losing their last seven games before todays fixture, the away side put on a good display to prevent any goals up until the 44th minute.

Calum Kavanagh, who was previously a Newport County player on loan opened the scoring with a powerful header after Brad Halliday whipped in a fantastic cross.

Shortly after, the Bantams doubled their lead through Andy Cook who grabbed his 19th goal of the season.

An excellent free-kick delivery by Richie Smallwood was met by Cook's head, giving the Bantams a crucial two goal lead before half time.

The crowd were in positive spirits throughout the game as the hosts were spurred on with over 18,000 in attendance.

Bradford controlled the majority of the game after going two goals up. They were rewarded with a third, this time it was from one of their own as Bobby Pointon continued his good run of form with a thundering strike from outside the box, assuring a final-day victory for the Bantams.

Newport would not leave West Yorkshire with nothing as they pulled one back through Harry Charsley, who converted a rebound from close range past Walker.

City went close to add a fourth in the 81st minute with Ciaran Kelly heading inches away from the goal searching for his first league goal for the club.

The attendance at the Valley Parade was 18,485 (357 away supporters).

Both sides will meet each other in the 2024/25 season which will commence in August.

Man of the Match

Our Man of the Match this afternoon was Bobby Pointon. The winger caused problems for the Newport defence all afternoon looking to create for teammates as well as picking up a goal.