Wolves 2-1 Luton: Luton fall closer to the drop after defeat at Molineux

Luton’s survival hopes took another dent as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Wolves at Molineux.

Goals from Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti Gomes were enough to overcome Luton’s attempted fightback late on through Carlton Morris.

Wolves went into the break ahead thanks to Hwang’s first-half goal and the lead was doubled just after the break as Toti headed in Wolves’ second.

Luton’s efforts were rewarded as Morris looked to stage a comeback in the 80th minute, however, Wolves stood firm and saw out the win.

The defeat for Luton leaves them a point adrift of safety with just three games left, as Wolves still hope to achieve a top-half finish.

Story Of The Game

Gary O’Neil made just three changes to his side that lost at home in midweek to Bournemouth; Matheus Cunha, Matt Doherty and Boubacar Traore all came in to start as Wolves named Hwang and Cunha in the same starting lineup for the first time since 30 December.

Rob Edwards changed just one player from their 5-1 home defeat to Brentford last time out as Daiki Hasioka replaced Issa Kabore.

Luton started the better of the two sides, Jose Sa had his hands stung within the first five minutes as Ross Barkley had an effort saved.

More positive signs came for the away side as Jordan Clark and Morris both had good chances to open the deadlock but failed to find a way pat Sa in the Wolves net.

Joao Gomes received the first yellow card of the game in the 11th minute after he stopped Sambi Lokonga from advancing with the ball on the counter.

Wolves slowly grew into the game as their midfield players started to settle in, the home side started to dictate the play and then came the chances.

Hwang saw himself go through on goal twice in four minutes, firstly down the right side but was forced out wide by Teden Mengi and Luton could eventually get the ball clear.

Just four minutes later, the South Korean got on the end of Mario Lemina’s perfect pass through the Luton defence as the forward went through on goal, his shot however was saved by Thomas Kaminski in the Luton goal.

The deadlock was finally broken when Hwang drove down the left side of Luton’s defence, chopped back onto his right foot, now inside the penalty area and fired across Kaminski’s goal as the ball took a deflection off Mengi’s limp leg.

After a fairly even first half, Wolves doubled their lead in the 50th minute after they went short from a corner to Lemina, his first-time cross was met by a diving Toti as his header took Wolves to a 2-0 lead.

Photo by: Jack Thomas - WWFC

Space started to emerge the later the game went on; Wolves were looking for a third goal as well as Luton looking for a catalytic goal.

Wolves had several chances to kill the game off as the spaces emerged more and more, Nelson Semedo went through on goal but his tame effort was saved as well as Rayan Ait-Nouri and Traore both going close for Wolves all in the space of 10 minutes.

O’Neil made the choice to bring off his best player in transition, Cunha, in the 76th minute and Wolves started to settle down and looked to defend their lead rather than add to it.

In the 80th minute, Alfie Doughty’s corner ends up on the edge of the box for Cauley Woodrow whose effort is hit comically goalward and ends up back out to the corner taker; Reece Burke meets the second delivery that ends up bouncing for Morris who finished it emphatically.

Luton looked to spark a comeback, however Wolves looked mostly comfortable for the final 16 minutes and held out for the three points; the Hatters will certainly be fearful of the drop with just three games remaining, as the Wolves faithful can only hope for a top-half finish.

Player of the game - Boubacar Traore

Photo by: Dan Mullan

The Malian was influential in Wolves’ win; he played the full 90 minutes for just the fourth time this Premier League campaign and showed no signs of a lack of quality.

Traore made the most tackles by any player in the game, helping Wolves certainly dominate the midfield in a 3v2 battle in the middle.