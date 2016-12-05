Sepp Blatter loses appeal of six-year football ban

Above: Sepp Blatter has lost the appeal against his six-year football ban | Photo: Getty Images/Philipp Schmidli

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, has lost his appeal at the court of arbitration for sport against his six-year ban from football.

Upholding the ban

The 8th FIFA president of 18 years, was banned after it was revealed that he approved a £1.35m payment to FIFA Vice-President and UEFA President Michel Platini in 2011.

A CAS statement read: "The appeal of Joseph S. Blatter has been dismissed."

"The panel found that the written employment contract established between Mr Platini and FIFA in 1999," it continued. "Voided any oral agreement concluded between Mr Blatter and Mr Platini in 1998 that the latter would be paid CHF 1 million per year for his work at FIFA."

"Accordingly, by approving a payment of CHF 2 million to Mr Platini in 2011 for the balance of work carried out under the alleged oral agreement," it added. "Mr Blatter breached the FIFA code of ethics since the payment amounted to an undue gift as it had no contractual basis."

"Turning to the sanction, the panel noted that Mr Blatter requested the annulment of the ban but did not request a reduced penalty," the statement concluded. "In any event, the panel determined that the sanction imposed was not disproportionate and therefore confirmed the appealed decision in full."

Hard to take

The Swiss national looked to be made honorary president of the global governing body, and faces a further investigation from FIFA. He is expected to be investigated for a separate bribery allegations and sale of World Cup television which he denies, but admitted in a statement that he has accepted the CAS' verdict.

"I take note of the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Blatter said in a statement. "The way the case progressed, no other verdict could be expected."

"I have experienced much in my 41 years in FIFA," the 80-year-old admitted. "I mostly learned that you can win in sport, but you can also lose."

"In this sense I have to accept this decision (my suspension as FIFA president)," he stated. "Although it is difficult to follow it, because the principle of jurisdiction - culpability has to be proven by prosecution - was not applied."

"Nevertheless I look back with gratitude to all the years," Blatter concluded. "In which I was able to realise my ideals for football and serve FIFA."

