Senegal 2-2 Algeria: Algerian's knocked out of African Cup of Nations after stalemate with group winners

Algeria saw themselves knockout of the African Cup of Nations, after their 2-2 draw with group leaders Senegal.

Algeria started brightest with Islam Slimani opening the scoring in the ninth minute, with Aissa Mandi coming close to a second moments later. After that bright opening little chances followed with good opportunities for Moussa Sow and Riyad Mahrez, but a late effort from Pape Diop saw the sides level at the break.

It was an excellent start to the second half from both sides, with Slimani regaining Algeria’s lead before Sow equalised almost instantaneously. Moussa Konate and Slimani had good opportunities as the clocked ticked down, but could do nothing to prevent their exit.

Starting off well

Algeria entered this clash looking for a favour from Zimbabwe to pass through to the last 16, and they got off to a fantastic start when they opened the scoring early on.

Senegal looked to start an attack, but were dispossessed as a ball was played over the top to Sofiane Hanni. He put an excellent ball in from the wing towards the back post, and Slimani was there to slam it into the roof of the net.

It could have easily been two only three minutes as Mahrez played the corner in, that was helped on by Slimani as Mandi was sliding in and he was just inches away from giving Algeria a comfortable cushion.

Looking to add to the scoreline

Senegal had already secured their place in the last 16, and it looked to be showing but they had a good opportunity of an equaliser in the 20th minute. It was a good through ball from Cheikh Ndoye to put Sow one-on-one, but Asselah Malek came flying into his feet getting hurt in the process but kept his side’s lead intact.

The African Player of the Year Mahrez had a great chance to double his side’s lead, which he started brilliantly with an excellent flick into the feet of Yacine Brahimi. He did well to see the run of the Leicester City man, who had the time to shoot but Khadim N’Diaye to time his run and block the effort.

Getting back in it

There wasn’t much hope for Algeria as Tunisia were storming away in the other group game, and it got worse as Senegal got their equaliser two minutes from the break.

The chance looked to have gone when a flick from the byline was deflected away by Mandi, but it was only as far as Diop on the edge of the area and hit the effort into the floor and beyond Malek.

Back and forth

Algeria came flying out of the traps for the second period, as they looked to grasp onto any hope of progressing and managed to regain their lead six minutes after the restart. It was a good build-up as the ball over to Mahrez who was free on the far side, and looked for Slimani at the back post.

It was an awful touch from the forward as it rolled off his shin, but it somehow managed to loop into the net despite the efforts of the Senegalese defender.

Senegal werent behind for long, as they were back in it almost instantaneously. Sow started the move as he flicked it on Ismaila Sarr who was dispossessed, Sow was on hand to get onto the follow up as he rockets it into the bottom corner.

One last hurrah

The desperation was clear for the Algerians as they look to regain their lead for the third occasion, and had excellent opportunities to do so.

Hanni’s frustration looked to clear to see as he tried one from distance, N'Diaye fluffed the first save as went ino the air but he did well to catch it at the second time of asking despite pressure from Slimani.

Slimani looked like he should have secured the hat-trick as he was put in on goal in the 76th minute, but as the keeper closed down the angle he could only put wide of the far post.