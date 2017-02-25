Rennes 1-0 Lorient: First league win for hosts in Brittany Derby

Rennes got their first league win of the year after narrowly defeating local rivals FC Lorient in the Brittany Derby at Roazhon Park.

A Giovanni Sio goal in the 20th minute was the difference between the two teams, but the hosts could have added more but for wasting gilt-edged chances.

The derby wasn't as feisty and passionate on the pitch as it was in the stands with Rennes ultras Roazhon Celtic Kop celebrating their 25 year anniversary throughout.

The visitors sought after a win in the derby in an attempt to drag themselves off the foot of the table but didn't show enough attacking prowess to cause Rennes problems.

Rennes overcome early scares to lead

One bright spark for Lorient was Jimmy Cabot who had his way with Ludovic Baal on several occasions throughout the match.

The winger could have opened the scoring after turning Baal inside out but the following shot smacked the side netting.

An even better chance produced itself not long after when Majeed Waris chipped across the six-yard box only for Cabot to centre it to Benjamin Moukandjo who couldn't stab home from a yard out.

After having their hearts in their mouth twice in the match, it would have been a major sigh of relief when Rennes went ahead through Sio.

Slack defending allowed Benjamin André to feed through Sio who smashed low into the near post.

Sio's strike partner Firmin Mubele worked hard with the next two Rennes opportunities but was denied by strong goalkeeping by Benjamin Lecomte.

Rennes don't make the most of big chances

The Lorient stopper was made to work immediately in the second half when Joris Gnagnon rose above everyone in the box to head towards the postage stamp, only for Lecomte to deny him.

Gnagnon and Lecomte squared off in a similar fashion later in the match with the latter showing great reactions to prevent another header making it 2-0 to the hosts.

Seven minutes before the regulatory 90 produced the best chance of the half when Wesley Saïd dribbled round Lecomte, teeing up Adrien Hunou to score into the empty net.

Unfortunately for Hunou, he was unable to make a connection with the ball and was met with a loud collective groan from the Roazhon Park faithful.

Next week Rennes travel across the country next week to face relegation strugglers Metz, while Lorient contend a tough match at Bordeaux.