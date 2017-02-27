Swindon Town vs Gillingham Preview

Gillingham travel to Swindon this evening / Getty Images / Dan Istitene

The visiting supporters and players hold a bitter taste in their mouth when the name Swindon Town is mentioned so they will be desperate to earn a victory but the hosts will be just as eager to pick up all three points to boost their survival hopes.

Luke Williams' side sit one win off safety despite picking up four points from their last two outings, which includes a dominant and satisfactory 3-1 victory over bottom-of-the-table Coventry City on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gillingham also gained a win as Ady Pennock's men recorded their first set of three points since mid-December as Southend United played victim to the Kent-based club. The Gills, placed 17th in the League One table, are currently five points above the relegation zone following that result at the weekend.

Team News

​The Robins have one or two places who are touch-and-go ahead of the match at the County Ground. Defender Lloyd Jones was forced to be substituted at the weekend against Coventry City due to a receiving a heavy blow to his leg, but will face a late fitness test ahead of the visit of Gillingham.

Forward Luke Norris, who made the switch from Priestfield to Swindon last summer, could face his former employer on Tuesday evening. Centre-back Raphael Rossi-Bronco may return to the starting line-up following his two-match suspension, and may well do with the likely absence of Lloyd Jones.

Gillingham also have a number of key players who are 50/50 ahead of the trip to Wiltshire. Attacking midfielder Bradley Dack suffered a hamstring on Friday in training and didn't feature in the game against Southend United, but the injury isn't as serious as first feared.

Mark Byrne may make an appearance on the bench for the Gills having missed out on a place in the matchday squad at the weekend following a hamstring injury he picked up.

Form

Ady Pennock's outfit enjoyed their first win since December when they overcame MK Dons at home, but have drawn six matches in their last ten with three defeats and one victory.

Swindon Town's last ten matches is less desirable as it includes a run of five consecutive losses, alongside two wins and three draws.

​Previous Meetings

​The last time these two teams encountered each other was at Gillingham back in August in League One. Loanee Michael Doughty, who has since returned to his parent club Queens Park Rangers, scored from the spot kick early in the second-half before Rory Donnelly came off the bench to strike a sweet shot past the goalkeeper 20 minutes from time as it ended 1-1.

Swindon Town last hosted Gillingham on Boxing Day of the 2015/16 campaign when the Gills were battling for promotion and the Robins lingering in mid-table. Despite taking the lead, Swindon were eventually defeated 3-1 due to goals from Bradley Dack, Jake Hessenthaler and Ryan Jackson.

Overall, the head-to-head record is fairly close. The home side just edge it, however, with 35 victories to Gillingham's 32. There has been 30 draws between the two clubs.