Gillingham vs Millwall Preview: Two teams in desperate search for points

Ady Pennock looks on for where the next point will come for his Gillingham team

Neil Harris' Lions travel down the A2 on Saturday for a local game against league strugglers Gillingham. Both teams go into the match in differing form with the Gills unable to pick up any points from their previous four outings, most recently a last-minute defeat to MK Dons having thought to of salvaged a point from two goals behind.

Whereas Millwall are chasing the play-offs, currently sitting seventh and only outside the top-six on goal difference. They will be more confident ahead of the encounter than their hosts as two wins on the bounce against Shrewsbury Town and Scunthorpe United have lifted them to inches away from a potential appearance at Wembley.

Team News

On the Gillingham front, manager Ady Pennock will be without a number of key players. Midfielder Bradley Dack will be out for the next two games having received his marching orders in their last match after conceding in the dying seconds. Goalkeeper Tomas Holy is likely to make his third consecutive start for the Kent outfit. Long-term absentees Bradley Garmston and Aaron Morris are likely to remain on the sidelines until pre-season.

Defender Chris Herd and wide-man Scott Wagstaff are nearing a return for Gillingham but the visit of Millwall is likely to be too soon for the duo.

As for the Lions, they only have two selection dilemmas ahead of kick-off. Influential and goal scoring striker Lee Gregory has missed the team's last two matches after suffering a stomach injury - meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Archer is also in contention after being absent for the midweek victory against Shrewsbury.

​Recent form - Last five games

​This torrid run of form will be one to forget for Gills boss Ady Pennock, who has been on the wrong end of a result for the last four matches. In that period they have scored just three goals and conceded twelve but they may well be hoping for a repeat of the Scunthorpe victory, three late penalties allowed them to take all three points from the Irons.

Millwall are in a mixed bag of form with two wins, one draw and two losses. Admittedly one of those defeats was to league leaders Sheffield United, but the other was a rather surprising result as they left Swindon Town empty-handed towards the end of March. The draw came in an exciting encounter between the Lions and Rochdale at Spotland where it ended 3-3.

​Previous Meeting

​​The Gills made the trip up to the capital during the festive period earlier this season. Millwall went away 2-1 victors but the teams also met at The Den in the controversial Checkatrade Trophy - with it being the same score line to the hosts at the time.

In fact the last time Gillingham welcomed Neil Harris' men to Priestfield it ended 2-1 as well. The Gills, then under Justin Edinburgh, needed three points on the final day of the campaign for any hope of finishing in the play-offs, but it wasn't to be and the visitors went away with a win.