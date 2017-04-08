Nancy 3-0 Rennes: Hosts pull out of relegation zone

AS Nancy boosted their chances survival as they comfortably defeated Stade Rennais at the Stade Marcel Picot.

The hosts took the lead after 11 minutes when Maurice Dale slotted past Benoit Costil from close range.

A second-half double by Dale's strike partner Issiar Dia sealed the victory for Les Chardons.

A vital win for the safety of ASNL, but for Christian Gourcuff this was a terrible defeat with his team only managing one win in 16 matches.

Dia and Dale pick apart Rennes

The best chance in the opening proceedings fell to Dia who picked up a loose ball inside the box, but was unable to guide the ball past Costil with his swerved shot.

A few minutes later Nancy went a goal ahead when Faitout Maouassa's low cross found Dale who managed to sneak his shot under Costil.

Dale had two chances to increase Nancy's tally before the break, firstly dinking a shot narrowly over the bar, and secondly unable to get the proper conviction on a cutback from the edge of the box.

Early Rennes pressure not built upon

Rennes started strong in the second half and almost regained parity when Joris Gnagnon's header following a corner was stopped by Guy Roland Ndy Assembe.

However, this short spell of dominance was quickly brought to a halt when Nancy doubled their lead thanks to Dia.

A driven corner into the near post was headed in by the scorer leaving Costil helpless as he fell back into his net.

Dale was on a high and looking to add to the scoreline, and almost did so but for an embarrassing mishit in acres of space inside the box.

Nancy's third and final goal arrived in the 65th minute with Dia noticing Costil well off his line, managing to chip the ball over the France international's head.

A miffed Christian Gourcuff looked on as the match petered out with his team lagging behind the relegation battlers.

It doesn't get any easier for Les Rouges et Noirs as they host Lille who are able to go above them with a victory, while Nancy contend a difficult journey to Nice.