Northampton vs Gillingham Preview: Gills rely on former manager for safety

Northampton v Gillingham Preview - Gills rely on former manager for favour

Ady Pennock's Gillingham travel up the M1 at the weekend as the Kent club look to confirm their status in League One, with relegation still a possibility. Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to end the season on a high so victory will be the priority for the Cobblers.

Whilst Northampton solidified safety last week, the Gills could still be sent down; here's how they need to affirm third-tier place. Port Vale, who currently take up the last relegation spot in the division, travel to Fleetwood Town and need to win as Gillingham's goal difference is superior, so a draw would be inefficient. If Pennock's men can get the three points then the result at Highbury isn't concerning.

Team News

​Northampton Town defender Neal Eardley is a doubt for the finale at Sixfields with a calf injury, the 28 year-old will be a huge miss having played a massive part in the team since his arrival in January. David Buchanan is set to make an instant return to the line-up after serving a one-match suspension.

In the Gills' camp, there will also be one or two names absent from the matchday squad. Midfielder Bradley Dack was given a two-match ban by the Football Association for red card dissent in the visit to MK Dons and the trip to the Cobblers is the second outing of his ban. Mark Byrne has been missing from the team since their Good Friday victory over Bristol Rovers, being absent for the encounters against Charlton Athletic and Fleetwood Town.

Form

​Justin Edinburgh's side haven't picked up a win since mid-March but in the words of the manager ''his team want to finish on a high''. From that victory over Port Vale last month, Northampton have racked up just three points from a possible twenty-one. Their most recent game was a draw against play-off hopefuls Rochdale.

Gillingham's form isn't much better; just one win since the 3-2 rout over Scunthorpe United in March. However, the Kent-based outfit have also earned a draw in that time meaning their form is one point better than the opposition.

​Previous Meetings

​​The last encounter between the Cobblers and Gillingham was back in November at Priestfield Stadium. Loanne Jay Emmanuel-Thomas bagged an injury-time winner for the Gills to ensure the three points stayed in Medway. The overall head-to-head record is bettered by Northampton Town with 51 wins to the Gills' 41. There has been 18 draws between the two teams.