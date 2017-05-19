Bradford City vs Millwall Live Stream Score Commentary of League One Play-Off Final 2017

Did you know? Bradford finished fifth in League One. The last side to finish fifth in the third division and reach the play-off final were Swindon Town in 2010, who also met Millwall in the final. They went on to lose 1-0 thanks to captain Paul Robinson's first-half strike.

Harris even believes there will be little to separate the two teams once they walk out on to the pitch of the national stadium. He continued: "There's nothing between the two teams. We're both evenly matched, but have different styles of play. The league games have proven how little there is to separate both. I don't expect that to change much this weekend. Who gets the luck on the day may be the difference. We'll get the players in the right frame of mind, but it's then down to them to perform out on the pitch. I'll sleep better on Friday night this year than I did last year - I hope, anyway! I trust my players, I've trusted them all year. I want them to walk off the pitch and say they could not have done any more. If they do that, I'm a happy man. We're really looking forward to the occasion."

Millwall boss Neil Harris, likewise, insists his side are relishing the occasion and hopes his side can use the experience gained from last season's play-off final defeat to their advantage this time around. He said: "I've used it in various team talks and team meetings to galvanise the group and I'm sure it will appear in conversations before kick-off on Saturday. The heartache last year was immense. Luck went against us on the day and we didn't perform to the best of our ability. We have to make sure that changes this year. The experience for Dave Livermore and I personally, we can lean on that, but the experience of certain players in the dressing room - Steve Morison, Tony Craig, Jimmy Abdou - and the younger players that played last year, such as Jordan Archer, they can lean on that as well. It's not just another fixture - it's way beyond that. There's a lot of focus around the day."

"We want to turn a good day out into a great one but the only way that is possible is to be a winner once that final whistle goes," McCall added. "Obviously I will be proud to lead this team out at Wembley given my connections with the club but it certainly won't mean as much if we don't win the game. People may feel we have had a great season getting this far but it will only be a classed as a truly great season for us if we're coming back up the road as Championship side. We cannot guarantee a result but we want to make sure we do our best and back each other up throughout the game. The goodwill we have received from the people of Bradford so far really has been very special."

Speaking in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, McCall told reporters that excitement levels have "certainly been building" around the city of Bradford as he said: "The job now is to relish this occasion and be the very best we can be. I am really confident that the lads are mentally and physically ready for this. We feel we have a lot of quick and technical players who will relish playing on the Wembley surface. We just can't wait to get out there now. All I want is for the players to do themselves justice. We will be looking to give the players as much freedom as possible. We want them to express themselves and really embrace this situation. The aim as an individual and as a collective group must be to go out there and show everyone how good you can be."

Neither side have any fresh injury worries and Bradford are set to be boosted by the return of striker Alex Jones. The 22-year-old missed both of their two legs against Fleetwood with a hamstring injury sustained on the final day of the season at Rochdale. But he is set to return to the squad today after making his way back to full training. Bradford boss McCall has said: "He is flying at the moment now - he is doing far better than we ever could have imagined really he would be at this stage. He has trained far better than we thought he could. He is doing everything - he joined in with the rest of the lads today (Tuesday) and looked really sharp. He now adds to a pleasing problem we have at the moment. We have a lot of players desperate to be involved on Saturday." We'll have the full team news and line-ups with you at 2pm.

This is the ninth time in the last three seasons that Bradford and Millwall have locked horns and though the Bantams have only lost once in that time (that 3-1 play-off semi-final first-leg last season), Millwall striker Lee Gregory has scored in each of his last three matches in all competitions against them, including a goal in each leg of those semis last year. He also scored in the Lions' last game, their 3-2 semi-final win over Scunthorpe. The 28-year-old has netted 18 in all competitions, making him the club's top goalscorer, while strike partner Morison has 16 and nine assists. The two main men to watch out for for Stuart McCall's Bradford?

Bradford have a good record in these high stakes encounters. They have reached the play-off final twice before, both times in League Two, and won promotion on both occasions. In 1996 they overcame Notts County, winning 2-0, while they beat Northampton Town 3-0 in 2013.

All of the last three meetings between the two teams have ended as 1-1 draws, including the two League One clashes between Bradford and Millwall this term. If we're all square after 90 minutes today, we'll of course go to extra-time and if needed, a penalty shoot-out, to determine the winners.

Neil Harris' Millwall are in the play-off final for the second successive year. They came up against Barnsley this time last year, falling short in their attempts to seal an immediate return to the second-tier as they lost 3-1. On their way to Wembley last May they overcame Bradford over two legs, winning 3-1 away from home before a 1-1 draw in the return tie.

If they are to do so they will face a Millwall side who have enjoyed a hectic few weeks to be here this afternoon. The Lions very nearly missed out on the play-offs altogether, but an 85th minute winner away at Bristol Rovers on the last day sealed a 4-3 victory to leapfrog Southend United into sixth. That booked them a play-off semi-final clash with Scunthorpe United and after drawing 0-0 at the Den, Millwall edged a thrilling encounter away from home - coming from behind to win 3-2 as Steve Morison scored twice.

Today's designated home team, Bradford, narrowly overcame Fleetwood Town in the semi-finals - winning 1-0 over two legs to book their place here after finishing fifth in the final league standings. Rory McArdle's header late on in the first-leg was enough for the Bantams as they ground out a goalless draw in their second-leg away from home. They've lost just seven of 48 league encounters this season - only Bolton losing less - but can they seal a return to the Championship for the first time since 2004?

Here we are then. After 48 League One games, today's two teams find themselves 90 - or 120 - minutes away from promotion to the second-tier. They can join Sheffield United, who ran away with the league title by amassing 100 points, and second-placed Bolton Wanderers - a further 14 points behind - in moving up to the Championship.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's League One play-off final. Today sees Bradford City take on Millwall at Wembley Stadium to fight for a spot in the Championship next season. The game gets underway at 3pm, but until then we'll have plenty of build-up, commentary and analysis, so stick around with me, Charlie Malam.