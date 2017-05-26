Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary of FA Cup final 2017

Seven-time FA Cup winners Chelsea last won the competition against Liverpool here at Wembley, back in 2012. The only remaining member of the squad that day is captain John Terry, with this his last ever game as a Chelsea player. The Blues have no new injuries, Ruben Loftus-Cheek out with a thigh strain, and so Terry could have to make his 718th and final Chelsea appearance from the bench. The Premier League title was the 36-year-old's 15th major trophy, discounting two Community Shields, and the centre-back will hope to add a 16th today. He's said his emotional farewell to the Chelsea fans, earning plenty of stick for his guard of honour in the 26th minute (his shirt number) of their final day win over Sunderland so perhaps he'll understand if Conte chooses to keep his first-choice back-three of Gary Cahill, David Luiz and César Azpilicueta. Terry has admitted he has not yet decided whether he will retire or play elsewhere beyond today, with this possibly his last hurrah as a player. Several top-flight clubs are thought to be keen on signing the experienced former England captain on a free transfer but he will first take a short break before deciding on what is next for him.

Arsenal are having to contend with more than a few injuries going into today. So much so, Per Mertesacker could make just his second appearance all season. He's only featured once, off the bench against Everton on the final day of the league campaign, due to a knee injury but the Gunners are short on defenders with Laurent Koscielny suspended, Gabriel Paulista injured and Shkodran Mustafi battling an illness. Kieran Gibbs is also doubtful with a thigh injury.

Some shock early team news, it appears that David Ospina will start in goal over Petr Cech for Arsenal. The 35-year-old is expected to be benched against his former club even though Ospina is thought to be in advanced talks with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce over a £5 million move this summer. Today could therefore be his farewell appearance, which would make Cech's demotion to the bench all the more surprising, especially because the first-choice Czech played in the semi-final win over Manchester City. But will it prove a controversial decision? We'll have the full team news for you around about an hour before kick-off. Keep an eye out.

This clash has been an evening kick-off since 2011 when Manchester City beat Stoke City 1-0 to claim their first major trophy for 35 years - should it return to the traditional 3pm start time? Let us know. Send your opinions into @VAVEL on Twitter.

Controversial comments from a Football Association spokesman ahead of today's game: "Traditionalists may argue for a 3pm kick-off but, quite simply, we want as many people across the world to enjoy this event. The FA Cup final is the highlight of the domestic football calendar and it attracts a huge domestic and international audience. The 5.30pm kick-off slot on Saturday attracts the most viewers domestically and globally."

Chelsea's run to the final: The Blues also started in round three, where they put beat Peterborough United 4-1 at home which included Pedro scoring twice. That booked them a home tie with Brentford, again netting four though this time without conceding as defender Branislav Ivanović scored a farewell goal. A 2-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers followed, Pedro scoring a third goal in his last three FA Cup games, before N'Golo Kanté ensured a narrow 1-0 win over 10-man Manchester United, led by former Chelsea boss José Mourinho, at Stamford Bridge. That booked a semi-final against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Conte's men ran out 4-2 winners in an extremely thrilling 90 minutes characterised by several stunning goals. First Willian scored a free-kick before Harry Kane levelled, Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian then scoring from the penalty before Dele Alli equalised again for Spurs. But Eden Hazard came off the bench to put Chelsea ahead again on 75 minutes before Nemanja Matić's thunderous long-range strike finally put the result beyond all doubt five minutes later.

The Gunners started in the third round, overcoming Preston North End 2-1 away from home thanks to Olivier Giroud's 89th-minute winner to prevent a reply. In the next round they met Southampton on the road, thrashing the Saints 5-0 thanks to a Theo Walcott hat-trick and a Danny Welbeck brace. The luck of the draw presented them with non-league clubs in the fifth round and quarter-finals, winning 2-0 at Sutton United before thrashing Lincoln City 5-0 at the Emirates with Walcott again on the scoresheet in both ties. In the semi-finals at Wembley they came up against Guardiola's City and despite falling behind through Sergio Agüero's tidy finish, Nacho Monreal equalised within five minutes to force injury time. Then, as he has all season long, Alexis Sánchez inspired his team-mates with the match-winner when a free-kick dropped his way inside the six-yard box and he tucked into the bottom corner.

Shall we take a quick look at how both of these two teams got here today? Oh go on then...

It's fitting that it would be these two London-based teams going head-to-head today though. This is Chelsea's seventh FA Cup final this century - a joint-high with Arsenal. How times have changed since they last met in an FA Cup final, Arsenal - who won the league title six days later that season and were one of English football's best teams - winning the league once and the FA Cup three times while Chelsea have won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup four times, the League Cup three times, the Champions League once and the Europa League once. That's 14-4 to Chelsea. Indeed, under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich which started in 2009, the Blues have won nine of 11 major finals in all competitions. Their only two defeats were the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United and the 2008 League Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have already overcome capital rivals London in an FA Cup final before, way back in 2001-02. Ray Parlour and Fredrik Ljungberg both scored in the second-half as Arsenal claimed the double. Interestingly, this only the second final in 35 years - as well as that one 15 years ago - to feature two London clubs.

Arsenal won it for successive seasons in 2014 and 2015, before Manchester United won a joint-record 12th FA Cup last season. The North London outfit can move back ahead with 13 successes in the tournament today. In addition, Wenger can become the most successful manager the FA Cup has ever seen. He is currently level with George Ramsay, who won the competition six times with Aston Villa between 1884 and 1926.

The Blues are certainly the favourites to come out on top, in spite of Arsenal's phenomenal record in the FA Cup under Wenger. The Gunners have won all five of their finals since somehow losing to Liverpool in Cardiff in 2001 and that remains the club's only defeat under the 67-year-old in 21 years, winning six of seven.

Chelsea have become a team shaped in Conte's eye remarkably quickly and winning here today to finish as Premier League and FA Cup winners would be some achievement. Only 11 teams have ever done the double, Arsenal and Manchester United making up six of those. Preston North End, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are the other teams to have done so. The one other team missing? Chelsea. They did it back in 2009-10 under Carlo Ancelotti in the Italian's first season at the Bridge. That year they also broke records, setting new top-flight bests for the most goals scored in a season (103), most goals scored at home in a season (68) and the best goal difference in a season (+71) on their way to finishing first with 86 points. They beat Portsmouth in the FA Cup final that year, 1-0, to claim their first and only double. Can Conte earn their second today?

In hindsight, that result can be viewed as the turning point of Chelsea's season. It left Conte's charges eight points behind early front-runners Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, but the Italian boss implemented a 3-4-3 formation that laid the foundations for a record-equalling run of 13 straight league wins transformed that the picture completely. Many speculate that Conte was always going to bring in his favoured 3-4-3 formation, one he has used to great success at previous clubs, but that defeat was the catalyst for his tactical change. Few switches have ever been so successful, Chelsea winning 32 of 38 games in all competitions since then and claiming a second Premier League crown in the last three years in equally as emphatic fashion as 2014-15. They set a record for the most league wins with 30 from 38, earning an astonishing 93 points with the league's second-best defence and second-best attack.

Wenger also insisted that victory over Chelsea would be "a good crowning of what we have done in the last two months", with his Arsenal side having won eight of their last nine in all competitions despite a meek derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur breaking up that winning streak. They have won all of their last five, scoring at least two goals in each game. Can they trouble Chelsea's 3-4-3 today? They lost 3-1 to the Blues in February after thrashing them 3-0 back in September.

The long-serving Frenchman, Gunners boss since 1996, runs out of contract at the Emirates this summer and just days ago admitted he doesn't know if he will continue as the club's manager after this final. When asked about his future he responded: "I want to win the cup for my club and that's all I care about. Would it be a nice farewell? No, what I want is to win the next game. It's not about me, it's about us winning the trophy and giving everything to achieve it. It will not be my last match anyway because I will stay in football."

Despite accruing that points total it has been another largely underwhelming and repetitive season for Arsenal, their title challenge breaking down in spring and a predictable thrashing from Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16; though no-one expected them to lose 10-2 on aggregate over just 180 minutes. Many Arsenal fans have reached their limit with manager Arsène Wenger this season, with 'Wenger Out' marches, banners and even plane messages making their feelings well known.

Arsenal are today's designated 'home' team, though as the crow flies Chelsea are actually a mile closer to this afternoon's venue from their home ground, and they go in search of a way to end the season on a much-needed positive. The end of the Premier League season last Sunday saw them fall short in their attempts to qualify for the Champions League for a 21st season. They defeated Everton but Liverpool beat Middlesbrough to squeeze into fourth-place, with the Gunners setting a record by missing out on a top-four spot with an astonishing 75 points. That tally is their second highest in the last nine years and is actually four more than the 2015-16 season when they finished second on 71.

Here we have it then, the final game of England's footballing calendar for the 2016-17 season, and what a game it could be. There's plenty of sub-plots in this one. Can Antonio Conte's Chelsea complete the double in his incredibly successful first season in England? Could Arsène Wenger make Arsenal the single-most successful team in the FA Cup's history with a 13th success and a 7th under his charge, in what could still be his final game? Let's take a quick look at both of today's teams...

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. The game gets underway at 5:30pm, but until then we'll have plenty of build-up, commentary and analysis, so stick around with me, Charlie Malam, and we'll fill you in on all we need to know.