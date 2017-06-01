Champions League Final 2017: Juventus' road to Cardiff

Juventus will be hoping to go one better than in 2014/15 when they lost to Barcelona in the final | Photo: Getty Images.

Juventus have the chance to win their first European trophy for eleven years on Saturday when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have been excellent throughout the tournament, and have a real chance of achieving a treble in Cardiff, after winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia this season.

Topping the group

Juve came through Group H without losing a game as they finished top with four wins and two draws from games against Sevilla, Lyon and Dinamo Zagreb.

The group stages started all the way back in September, but Juventus opened their account with a tough 0-0 draw against Sevilla at home, before beating Dinamo and Lyon in their next two games. They beat Zagreb 4-0 in a convincing performance away, as Miralem Pjanic, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Dani Alves were all on the score sheet.

The game against Lyon was far from straight forward however, as it took a 76th minute strike from substitute Juan Cuadrado to win the game, after Gianluigi Buffon had saved a penalty from Alexandre Lacazette and Mario Lemina was sent off.

Juve then had another tough game against the French side, drawing 1-1 in Turin as Corentin Tolisso scored late on after Higuain's goal in the first half. The Old Lady would go on to win their final two games of the group, defeating Sevilla 3-1 away from home and then beating Dinamo 2-0.

Comfortable last 16 display

In the first knock-out round of the Champions League, Juventus were handed a tie with Portuguese side Porto. Allegri's men came through the two legs without conceding a goal as they put in a comfortable display to win 3-0 on aggregate.

Marko Pjaca was on hand to open the scoring in the first leg, before Alves doubled Juve's lead just two minutes after the first had gone in.

They then won 1-0 against ten men in the second leg after Maxi Pereira was sent off for blocking a Higuain shot on goal with his hands. The result of that was a penalty which Dybala dispatched to wrap up the tie.

Battle against Barcelona

After Barcelona's miraculous comeback against PSG in the last sixteen, Juve were next up. Again the Spanish side suffered defeat in the first leg, as Juventus showed the quality which has taken them all the way to the final.

Once again they kept a clean-sheet, but Dybala was the man of the moment as he scored two excellent goals to put his side in control of the tie. His first was a lovely turn and finish inside the area whilst his second was a brilliant finish first time on the edge of the box. Giorgio Chiellini scored the final goal, as he headed home in the second half.

The second leg was a 0-0 at the Nou Camp, as Juventus kept their opponents from scoring once again. The defensive display of the side was tremendous, and the performances of Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci throughout their run, go a long way to explaining why Juventus have gone on to make the final.

Juve see off Monaco to reach final

AS Monaco were the surprise package of this year's Champions League, and their young talented team had the potential to cause Juventus problems. However their bright attack was brought back down to earth by another solid defensive display as Juve won 4-1 on aggregate.

Higuain scored twice in the first leg, as Juventus defeated Monaco away from home 2-0. Dani Alves was particularly good over both ties, assisting both goals in the first leg before scoring a sumptuous volley in the second. His assists for Higuain's strikes were absolutely superb, one a back heel inside the penalty area, before a lovely ball over the top into the Argentine for the second.

Juventus had gone 690 minutes without conceding in the Champions League before Kylian Mbappe finally ended that run in the second half of the second leg. His goal was a mere consolation however, after strikes from Mario Mandzukic and Alves had put the tie to bed, and sent Juve into the final against Real Madrid.