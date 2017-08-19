Rennes 2-2 Dijon: Late penalty earns visitors a point

Stade Rennais blew a comfortable two goal lead after a late fightback by Dijon split the points equally at Roazhon Park.

The hosts were cruising after the beginning of the second half when Firmin Mubele immediately got his double of the night adding to his opener in the 14th minute.

However, an immediate response from Changoon Kwon spurred the visitors to take control of the tie.

On the stroke of the 90th minute, Mexer gave away a penalty which substitute Julio Tavares tucked into the top-left corner.

Rennes positivity almost lost at the end

Signs of early nerves in the Rennes camp were on show when a short back pass to goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo was almost intercepted by Kwon.

Nevertheless, Rennes got over the dizzy spell by scoring the opener after 14 minutes through Mubele.

The in form forward got on the end of a cutback from Ismaïla Sarr and managed to guide the ball to the inside of the post and in.

Benjamin Bourigeaud had two good chances in 10 minutes to double Rennes' lead but he was unable to beat Dijon keeper Baptiste Reynet.

Dijon almost got the equalizer right before the break when Kwon forced Diallo into a strong save from point-blank range.

Dijon battle on for the draw

Rennes doubled their advantage immediately after the restart with Mubele also increasing his goal tally.

Spotting Reynet off his line, Mubele tried an audacious loop from the edge of the box which dipped right into the net.

An immediate response was required by Dijon to stay in the match and they got just that when they got back within one through Kwon.

A powerful drive from Foued Chafik was beaten away by Diallo only for Kwon to head in on the follow-up.

Dijon had the ball in the back of the net in the 67th minute but scorer Frédéric Sammartino was in a clear offside position when he hit the shot.

As the 90 minutes were up, Dijon were awarded a penalty after a Mexer foul inside the box.

The Mozambique international did get the ball in the last-gasp tackle but he also appeared to get the man and was duly booked for the challenge.

Sub Tavares' sweetly hit penalty rattled the top left corner leaving Diallo helpless in stopping it.