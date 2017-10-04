England 1-0 Slovenia: Late Kane strike secures England's place in the World Cup

21:45 - Thank you for joining me as England secured their passage to the World Cup finals, I have been Danial Kennedy and until next time have a great evening.

21:44 - The second period looked to be heading the same way as England did improve but still couldn't break through, but a late goal from Kane secured their passage.

21:42 - It certainly wasn't a stellar qualification from The Three Lions as neither side managed to produce a decent chance in the first period.

21:41 - ENGLAND QUALIFY FOR THE 2018 WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA.

FT - England 1-0 Slovenia.

93' - ENGLAND ARE IN THE WORLD CUP ! Oblak's quick throw is back to Walker who bursts forward and plays a great ball in and it is that man Kane who manages to get a touch to guide it home.

93' - GOAL ENGLAND 1-0 SLOVENIA

90' - Going to be SIX added minutes at Wembley. Six minutes away from the World Cup finals as it stands.

89' - Scotland have taken the lead in Slovakia which means that England will go through if both scores remain the same.

88' - Streaker on the pitch has brought the biggest cheer of the night, which says something on England's performance.

85' - Struna booked as England look to cause damage with the free kick. But nothing comes of it.

84' - Another England sub as Keane comes on for Sterling as Southgate switches to a back three.

83' - Slovenia clean through on goal as Matavz looks to get in and Hart is bravely out to stop and then save the follow-up with his leg.

79' - Final sub for Slovenia and it is a positive one as Rotman comes off for Matavz.

73' - Bit of handbags from Stones pushing Cesar, kind of fire England are going to need to put themselves ahead here. Little over 15 minutes to play.

72' - Another sub for Slovenia as Bezjak comes off for Repas.

68' - England getting into gear now, Sterling has another crack which is blocked again by Cesar which comes to Kane but he snatches wide of the mark.

65' - BEST CHANCE OF THE NIGHT, Cesar clears initial cross which comes to Sterling and the skipper is there again to block on the line.

63' - First sub of the night for England as Oxlade-Chamberlain comes off in place of Lingard.

62' - England break from the corner as Sterling wins the ball and bombs forward, plays to Rashford but decides to go for the chip which is cleared.

60' - Hour gone and still no real breakthrough for either sides, Southgate may need to look to the bench to inject some life into his side and into the crowd.

55' - First sub for the visitors as Birsa comes on for Sporar.

50' - Another booking for Slovenia as Rotman is penalised for bringing down Sterling.

46' - Slovenia get a chance as Jokic manages the late run to the far post and got his head on it but Hart collects at the second time of asking.

45' - Slovenia get us back underway at Wembley.

20:46 - Both sides coming out for the second period, England need something to change if they want to be World Cup finalists come the end of the night.

20:43 - (Below) Gary Cahill showing his frustration at a missed opportunity during the first period.

20:32 - Second-half coverage will be following very soon.

20:32 - Remains goalless at half-time at Wembley. England have dominated in terms of possession but neither side have produced a clear-cut chance going into the break.

HT - England 0-0 Slovenia.

45' - Rashford goes for the near post and Oblak is across to save.

45' - Good late chance as Rashford is brought down, just the one minute added on.

43' - Stones picks up England's first yellow card as he overruns the ball and punished.

37' - Krhin the first name in the book and it doesn't come as a surprise as he bundles over Henderson.

35'- Walker with the free-kick which is a surprise choice, but it is well over the mark from the Manchester City full-back.

32' - Half hour gone at Wembley and it hasn't been a stellar showing from either side, the chance for Henderson was arguably the best from either side but need something special to break the deadlock.

26' - Henderson breaks into the area and his effort towards the far post looks good but Oblak's arm took it behind.

20' - England have the patient build-up with the ball coming to Sterling but his effort is well over the crossbar.

18' - Rashford put in a dangerous cross towards the near post but Oblak is down there to collect.

14' - Kane runs at goal and comes back onto his right just outside the area, dipping effort but straight into the arms of Oblak.

9' - Little scare for Slovenia as ball played into llicic which forces Hart to dive in and tip it behind.

5' - Oxlade-Chamberlain came running down the left towards the by-line, he looked to get into the mixer but is blocked by Jokic.

1' - It is Raheem Sterling who gets us underway.

19:42 - Formalities are over and now time for the football kick-off is minutes away.

19:41 - Time for God Save The Queen.

19;40 - Time for the anthems with Slovenia up first.

19:38 - Both sides are in the tunnel and kick-off is edging ever closer !

19:28 - (Below) The skipper Kane is warming up ahead of the big night under the arch, kick-off is a little over 15 minutes away.

19:09 - It is expected to be a big night for striker Harry Kane, as the Spurs forward has been given the captain's armband for the final two qualifying matches.

19:07 - Slovenia starting XI: Oblak; Struna, Mevlja, Cesar, Jokic; Bezjak, Krhin, Rotman, Verbic; Ilicic; Sporar.

19:07 - England starting XI: Hart, Walker, Stones, Cahill, Bertrand, Henderson, Dier, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sterling, Rashford, Kane.

19:06 - Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the clash between England and Slovenia. It is expected to be stressful night at Wembley with England a win away from qualification. Kick-off is set for 7:45pm so stick around for the latest team news and build-up.

For one of those defenders it is expected to a momentous occasion, with joint record scorer Boštjan Cesar expected to collect his 99th cap.

Slovenia will face a tough test against a ferocious England forward line, with four members of their backline over the age of 30 and none of the visiting party under the age of 26.

Southgate will also be without Dele Alli for this clash, after the youngster was handed a one-match ban from FIFA for making a rude gesture towards Kyle Walker in the previous qualifier.

“I'm still trying to get my head around it, to be honest,” Winks said. “It's an absolute dream come true to even be here, at any level.”

Winks has represented England at every youth level from Under-17s and has been rewarded for his form with a senior call-up having been originally called up for the U21s, and the 21-year-old stated that the experience is quite “surreal”.

There have been two major casualties in the England side ahead of the qualifiers with Fabian Delph and Phil Jones dropping out through injury, Jones’ absence means that is increasingly likely Harry Maguire could make his debut and Delph’s omission has opened the opportunity for Tottenham youngster Harry Winks.

They were given a mountain to climb in the last qualifying round when they were defeated by Slovakia but brought it back with a comfortable 4-0 win against Lithuania giving them some hope, but will need to produce one of the biggest shocks in Wembley’s modern history to make next summer’s tournament.

Just a single point separates themselves, Slovakia and Scotland in the battle for second place and a space in the playoffs, it does mean that the Slovenians will need at least a point from Wembley which will be tough with England having won 13 consecutive competitive games at the ground.

Many will not have expected the likes of Slovenia to be still contesting for automatic qualification with two games to play, but there is still a slim chance that Srečko Katanec’s side could still make next summer’s tournament.

“We’re looking to do it on Thursday,” Kane added. “We want to win that game and qualify for Russia next year.”

“That’s always been the aim,” he stated. “We’ve just got to finish it off now and win both games.”

“People are expecting us to win both games,” Kane told thefa.com. “So we’ll have that mentality, stay focused and get the job done.”

They made things easy with their 4-0 win over Malta but faced a sterner test when Slovakia visited the national stadium. Stanislav Lobotka gave the visitors an early lead before goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford gave them the 2-1 win, and star striker Harry Kane stated that they will be looking to “get the job done”.

Belgium are currently the only side from Europe to qualify for the tournament bar the hosts, Southgate’s side were put on the brink with their performances in the last round of qualifiers back in September.

Another qualifying campaign has nearly come to an end for The Three Lions, and once again Gareth Southgate’s side stand on the brink of qualification needing just two points from the last two qualifiers to secure their passage to next summer’s illustrious tournament.

Hello everyone I am Danial Kennedy and you join us on a crucial night for England’s hopes for qualifying next summer’s World Cup, as a win over Slovenia tonight will secure their place in Russia. Kick-off at Wembley Stadium is set for 7:45pm, we will have live build-up and team news ahead of the big kick-off.