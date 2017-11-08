Eric Dier claims that a clash between England and Germany will never "be a friendly" ahead of Friday's game

Above: Eric Dier sliding in on Julian Brandt during the 1-0 defeat to Germany back in March | Photo: Getty Images/VI-Images

England midfielder Eric Dier has stated that any clash between England and Germany will never "be a friendly", with The Three Lions preparing to host the world champions at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

Want to be playing the very best nations

Having secured qualification for next summer's World Cup tournament in Russia in the last round of internationals, Gareth Southgate will be using the remaining months to test his side against some of the best countries in preparation for the trip to Russia.

Despite there been numerous players dropping out of the senior squad which has seen Southgate call on the likes of the uncapped Jack Cork to fill up the spaces, but they will be looking to impress against Joachim Löw's men on Friday before welcoming Brazil on Tuesday.

There have been a number of famous clashes between England and Germany down the years with the latest been in March where England lost 1-0 in the Westfalenstadion, Dier played in the clash in Bavaria and ahead of Friday's match the 23-year-old stated that The Three Lions want to be playing the "very best nations" starting with Die Mannschaft.

"I think the manager has already said that if we are going to play friendlies," Dier said ahead of Friday's clash. "He wants to be playing the very best nations in the world and to challenge ourselves and I think that is the right mentality."

"These are two really big friendlies," the 23-year-old stated. "I don't think there is ever going to be a friendly between England and Germany so we are really looking forward to it."

Obviously a lot of room of improvement

Despite their performance in the qualification process once again many England fans will lack optimism heading to the World Cup next summer, the lack of confidence comes from the side's performances in the last handful of international tournaments.

Their last appearance at the World Cup ended at the group stage in Brazil back in 2014, some will argue that Euro 2016 was England's worst performance in some years as they crashed out at the last-16 stage to Iceland in their first international tournament.

Dier was part of that squad that was part of the biggest international giant killing in some years, the midfielder stated that there is "a lot of room for improvement" but with some new faces in the side has meant the margin for progression is "huge".

"There is obviously a lot of room for improvement," he said. "I wouldn't just say the last two tournaments, I think it goes back a long way to be honest."

"I think it is a long, long time since you could say England have had a successful international tournament," the Tottenham midfielder proclaimed. "Because winning it is the only way I would see as being successful so there is a long way to go."

"This is quite a new group that has come together since the Euros," Dier concluded. "Lots of new faces, quite a young team, so I think the margin for progression is huge."