Fulham vs Birmingham City Preview: Steve Cotterill hoping to end away day Blues

Picture: Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

Fulham host Birmingham City this weekend at Craven Cottage knowing that the visitors have not won on the road all season but head to London on the back of two successive victories over the hosts in their last two visits.

In 2015, Blues, then managed by Gary Rowett, triumphed 5-2 with teenager Viv Solomon-Otabor scoring his first professional goal for the club.

Then, a year later, the visitors were once again successful on their travels as Clayton Donaldson missed one penalty but scored the second one that was won by Che Adams later on in the game.

With pressure growing on manager Steve Cotterill, the former Bristol City manager knows that nothing but a win will do for his side.

The Cottagers on the other hand can move into the top half of the Championship table with a win over Blues and head into the game unbeaten in their last two home games, including a win last time out against fellow Londoners Millwall.

So far this season Slavisa Jokanovic has seen his side win six, draw eight and lose six of their 20 league games which in comparison to their opponents who have won four, drawn four and lost 12, is pretty good going.

Ahead of the game, Blues manager Cotterill revealed that he has some injury problems to deal with but he wouldn't publicly disclose them.

And Fulham midfielder Sheyi Ojo believes that the game could pan out like their previous home win and he is hoping that they can extend their upbeaten run to three games at home.

Jokanovic's side have only managed to register 10 goals at home so far this season, one of the lowest amounts in the league but they will be comforted somewhat knowing that Blues have only scored four goals on their travels in this current campaign.

With injuries potentially causing a stir in the Birmingham City line-up, predicting a possible starting 11 for them could prove to be tricky and it looks as though the home side may also make a few changes following their 3-1 defeat to Brentford last weekend, a game in which defender Denis Odoi was sent-off.

Possible Fulham line-up: Button, Fredericks, Kalas, Djalo, Sessegnon, Cairney, McDonald, Norwood, Ojo, Graham, Kebano.

Possible Birmingham City line-up: Stockdale, Nsue, Roberts, Morrison, Grounds, Jenkinson, Kieftenbeld, Ndoye, Jota, Boga, Adams.