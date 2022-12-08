As it happened: Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to make it to the World Cup semi-final
21:569 days ago

Thank you and goodnight!

 

21:569 days ago

Lautaro Martinez... Argentina make it through

Well, that's that. Argentina win 4-3 on penalties. 
21:549 days ago

Luuk De Jong... cool as you like

3-3!
21:549 days ago

WIDE FROM FERNANDEZ

So much pressure and the 21-year-old misses!
21:539 days ago

3-2!

Weghorst adds more hope for the Dutch.
21:539 days ago

Montiel makes it 3-1

Calm and collected.
21:519 days ago

Koopmeiners with a lifeline... 2-1

Surely not?
21:509 days ago

Paredes to make it 2-0... Buried emphatically

It looks set in stone now
21:499 days ago

Now up steps Berghuis... SAVED

Nightmare for Netherlands... 
21:499 days ago

Messi is next... GOAL

Argentina 1-0 on penalties
21:489 days ago

Virgil Van Dijk to step up first... SAVED

Emi Martinez saves the first one! 
21:469 days ago

21:439 days ago

Penalties it is!

Wow! The ball crashes off the woodwork from Enzo Fernandez in the final seconds of extra time. With it not finding the net, we are going to penalties!
21:429 days ago

118' Great hit from Martinez but it's saved

Plenty of power on that one as Messi's pass could have notched him another assist. The main man finds more room moments later, but his shot whistles wide. 
21:399 days ago

21:379 days ago

114' Close again!

Angel Di Maria flashes the ball across the goal and Lautaro Martinez's shot is deflected wide by Van Dijk! Argentina pushing now - but it's still 2-2. 
21:359 days ago

10 minutes to go

Yeah, I can't lie, this is a very tiring performance from both teams now. Get me to penalties, and I'll be happy. 

Oh, and by the way, Paredes has just seen another yellow card. I've admittedly lost all bearings on how many fouls we've watched now. 

21:329 days ago

109' Free-kick for Argentina

A lazy challenge on Messi brings another free-kick for Argentina. Laid off to Messi, the resulting shot is blazed over by the talisman. 
21:289 days ago

15 to go

A long shift for me still feels far from over. Should we expect a more exciting second half of extra time? In this World Cup, I wouldn't bet on anything...
21:269 days ago

HT ET: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

A very cagey first half of extra time. I think we might be going to penalties after this flat performance after what should have been the final whistle for Argentina.

There's definitely an air of caution as we approach a potential lottery from the spot. 

21:249 days ago

104' Close!

A lovely little dink into the box from Messi following a free-kick. Unfortunately for the South American contingent, Nicolas Otamendi failed to find the finishing touch as the ball is seen out for a goal kick. 
21:209 days ago

99' Messi is being followed everywhere

Frenkie De Jong is doing his best to stay glued to Messi, following him everywhere. Meanwhile, Messi is biding his time, recharging his battery. You feel like the Argentinian has another moment of magic in him before this one is over.
21:189 days ago

21:159 days ago

ET +3: Ah, time to relax

Argentina are looking to gain a bit of possession in this first half of extra time. I have to say, I'm pretty glad about it. A time to breathe. 

Once this is all said and done, I'll treat myself to a cuppa. 

21:139 days ago

21:129 days ago

21:109 days ago

Extra time, here we go!

Away we go again, I hope you're not bored of me. We have another 30 minutes on our hands. 
21:069 days ago

FT: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

Louis Van Gaal and Wout Weghorst masterclass. A match made in heaven. I cannot wait for the next thirty minutes or so. Wow. 
21:049 days ago

110' WOW! SCENES! LIMBS! WEGHORST WITH A SECOND

You can not make this up, We're going to extra time. Weghorst has scored twice from the bench to make it 2-2. Messi, your World Cup isn't coming home yet. 
21:019 days ago

99' Last ditch chance

Free-kick for the Netherlands just outside the box. Can they?
20:599 days ago

97' Time running out

Noppert hoofs it up the pitch, but De Jong's header goes for a goal kick. Shame. Dutch hopes are fading away. 
20:579 days ago

94' Argentina holding on

The blue and white players in this game have given up on their possession game; it's all Netherlands. I don't know about you guys, but I'm rubbing my hands at the thought of going to extra time. 
20:559 days ago

20:539 days ago

10 minutes added on!

Thrills and spills, flights and plights, this game is hanging in the balance now as the Dutch look set for a possible comeback here!
20:509 days ago

84' I thought that was in!

Wout Weghorst's header backwards was met by a ferocious shot into the side-netting. I really thought that was in, I must make sure I apologise to my neighbours for waking them up. 

Things are getting tense...

20:459 days ago

82' Weghorst from the bench! It's 2-1!

Wow, that's a cracking header from the big man. A goal in The Netherland's first shot on target. Could they have something up their sleeve?

Argentina have seven minutes to hold on...

20:439 days ago

80' Lautaro Martinez on for Argentina

A like-for-like substitution sees Lautaro Martinez come on in place of Manchester City's Julian Alvarez. 
20:419 days ago

78' Depay off...

Wout Weghorst is on in place of Memphis Depay. Brexit football? The last resort? Can the Dutch do the impossible?
20:389 days ago

20:389 days ago

20:349 days ago

73' Goal! Messi!!!

Did you ever doubt him? The little boy from Rosario tucks it away from the spot and hoists his team into a World Cup semi-final! Goalkeeper was rooted to the spot, it was inevitable. 
20:339 days ago

70' Penalty! Messi to take!

Acuna has been brilliant, hasn't he? His trickery has earned his side a penalty. A chance to put the game to bed...
20:329 days ago

20:299 days ago

66' Argentina substitution

Rodrigo De Paul is replaced by Leandro Paredes - this one looks like a fitness issue. 
20:289 days ago

64' First substitution of the night

Luuk De Jong comes on in place of a frustrated-looking Daley Blind. 

This also changes Louis Van Gaal's system to a back four as the substitute joins the attack.

20:259 days ago

61' Messi territory...

Hardly anything in it but here is an opportunity for Messi from the free-kick just outside the box on the left.

He steps up...

Messi ripples the net! That shouldn't be possible from that angle, but he makes it possible. It could be 2-0, but Argentina are still refusing to come out of second gear. 

20:229 days ago

55' Tempo is much faster from the Dutch

The Netherlands have certainly started this second period with a bit more urgency. Although they are failing to improve their chance creation, you have to feel that the likes of Frenkie De Jong will be crucial to their semi-final chances as the final pass still evades a clear-cut opportunity. 
20:159 days ago

65 - Lionel Messi has now been fouled 65 times in World Cup matches. Since Opta have this data (from 1966), this is the second most fouls won by any player at the tournament, although 87 behind Diego Maradona's record (152).
20:109 days ago

47' Corner kick Argentina

Messi can't find a way through this time as he opts to pass to Acuna. The meandering left-sided wingback wins the corner. 

Nothing comes off it, despite Enzo Fernandez's best efforts to keep the ball in play on the right. 

20:069 days ago

The second half is underway

All we can do now is sit back and beg for more excitement, a couple more goals would go down a treat!
19:549 days ago

19:539 days ago

HT: Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

In a half that played out more like a game of chess - again, it was a moment of sheer Messi magic that brought about the only goal.

While Louis Van Gaal was happy to let the opposition have most of the possession, he must figure out a new strategy for the second half if The Netherlands are to make it to the semi-finals. 

Molina with the goal, Messi at the heart of it, and the Dutch were unable to hold strong.

19:499 days ago

Five minutes added on

The match has started to get a little scrappy at the close of this half, bring on the next five minutes swiftly so that we can prepare for better entertainment after the break, I say!
19:479 days ago

19:469 days ago

44' Romero defensive hand of god?

A flurry of yellow cards as Christian Romero misjudged the flight of the ball and ended up punching the ball away to stop the attack and bring about a free-kick that came to nothing as usual. 
19:449 days ago

42' Timber yellow card, Acuna follows suit

The first yellow card for an outfield player goes to Timber, who appeared to shove an Argentinian to the floor. Acuna's challenge on Dumfries brought about a reaction, too, producing the second yellow card. 
19:419 days ago

19:409 days ago

37' This Argentina team are growing in confidence

As there is a gap in play for a head injury, I wanted to use this period to applaud Argentina for the way they've grown together as a team from game to game.

They've learnt so much about each other since that opening loss against Saudi Arabia. Because of it, they seem to be playing much more as a team now, whereas they relied a lot on Messi in the group. 

19:369 days ago

34' Goal! A moment of Messi magic sets up Molina

Well, there you go! Argentina slice a strong dutch system open and Messi was at the heart of it. His incisive pass through the near-nonexistent gaps to Molina brings about the opener.

Inevitable, simply inevitable. 

19:299 days ago

19:289 days ago

26' free-kick for Argentina and a chance to pump the ball into the box

Timber's high boot leads us to an opportunity for Messi to float the ball into the box to test the Dutch defence. I'm very swiftly left to cup my head in frustration when they play it short and lose possession.

I swear I said I picked this fixture out as the one to watch. My bad!

19:259 days ago

23' One total shot so far

We have reached 23 minutes, and that Messi hit and miss was our first shot. The problem so far is that both of these nations are more than happy with that, leading the way to quite a bland half of football.  
19:229 days ago

21' Nothing to shout about yet

That corner was wasted, barely beating the first man. Up at the other end, Van Dijk was called upon from a defensive standpoint, giving Messi the license to unleash a strike that sailed well over the bar.
19:219 days ago

20' Our first corner falls in Dutch favour

Step up, Virgil Van Dijk. Our first corner of the night falls the way of The Oranje after some sustained pressure in the last five minutes has seen the Dutch get more of a foothold in this one. 
19:169 days ago

15' Messi is a wanted man

Rightfully so, Messi's teammates are quick to lift their heads and see if they can pass to their captain. Despite a few bright touches, the Dutch press is quick to swarm on him to dilute his threat. 

19:139 days ago

11' Argentina on the front foot

No chances of note yet, but Argentina are on the front foot in this quarter-final so far. As things stand, Louis Van Gaal is struggling to push his team beyond the halfway line. 
19:109 days ago

8' Calm and collected by the Dutch

While the Dutch are happy to sit back and soak up some pressure, in the rare occurrence that The Netherlands get some possession, it looks as though Argentina are equally as happy to sit back and give their opposition a chance to move the ball with relative ease.

It's definitely a curious outlay early on; I wouldn't expect to see too many goals in this if the philosophy doesn't change. 

19:059 days ago

4' early possession for Argentina

As expected, The Netherlands are more than happy to let Argentina take control of the ball from the offset of this match. Interestingly, though, it looks like Timber, the 21-year-old Ajax centre-back, is playing slightly further ahead than his two other defensive partners.

Perhaps the first of many moves on the chessboard we expect from tonight's close matchup. 

19:009 days ago

Kick-off

We're underway here in Qatar!
18:559 days ago

The teams are walking out

Here we go; the teams are walking out at the Lusail Stadium. The Netherlands in their famous orange, and Argentina donning their iconic blue and white. 
18:499 days ago

18:429 days ago

15 minutes until showtime

Since the end of the Round of 16, this fixture immediately stood out to me as one with bags of potential among the quarter-finals. 

Let's hope it doesn't let us down. Go pour yourself a drink and get comfortable; this should be a rollercoaster. 

18:399 days ago

The Netherlands have a clear route to the final

Louis Van Gaal's Dutch squad have gone 19 games unbeaten, conceding just twice in the same amount of games. If they are to masterclass their way past Argentina as they did against the USA, they will face Croatia, who - on paper, they should fancy their chances against. 
18:369 days ago

Can he do it?

Naturally, eyes will fall on Lionel Messi every time Argentina place their boots on the turf this winter, and this record places even more emphasis on the one many call the GOAT. 
18:179 days ago

It's good to see Gary Lineker is good to go for tonight's coverage, as I am, too. However, I'm not sure he'll be able to crack one open for the footy.

The jokes on him, tonight's tipple is already flowing. The joys of covering from the comfort of my own home, eh?

18:109 days ago

Anything is possible in this World Cup

Scenes here as Argentina fans were brought to limbs when the news of Brazil's exit at the quarter-final stage filtered through the Lusail Stadium.

Oranje have progressed from each of their last three World Cup quarter-finals, including in 1998 over Argentina. After Croatia produced a surprise earlier the day, the Flemish nation will be looking to follow in their footsteps of knocking a favourite out of the tournament. 

18:069 days ago

Confirmed lineup: Argentina

 

18:049 days ago

Confirmed lineup: Netherlands

 

18:1310 days ago

Predicted lineups

Argentina: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

18:0810 days ago

Argentina: Lionel Messi is still the best

At 35 years old, Lionel Messi is ageing like a fine wine. The Argentinian difference-maker has scored three times and assisted once in four World Cup appearances this time around, and he remains the one to beware of for opposition defences.

The deep-lying Dutch defence versus Messi's ability to create something out of nothing looks set to be a key battle in the quarter-final. 

18:0210 days ago

Netherlands: A well-oiled counterattacking team

After their pragmatic 3-1 victory over the USA in the Round of 16, many may look at Louis Van Gaal's Dutch side as outside favourites to go all the way.

With their strong defensive block and ability to break quickly and be clinical in front of goal, this Netherlands team have proven they play as a unit, which could be the difference between them and their opponent on Friday night. 

17:5810 days ago

Lusail Stadium awaits

Lusail Stadium is the setting for this game and the World Cup final. With a capacity of 88,000+, will we see one of these teams go all the way?
17:5610 days ago

Hello and welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of the 2022 World Cup quarter-final match between Netherlands and Argentina.

My name is Robin Mumford and I'll be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

