As it happened: Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to make it to the World Cup semi-final

Thank you and goodnight!
Lautaro Martinez... Argentina make it through
Luuk De Jong... cool as you like
WIDE FROM FERNANDEZ
3-2!
Montiel makes it 3-1
Koopmeiners with a lifeline... 2-1
Paredes to make it 2-0... Buried emphatically
Now up steps Berghuis... SAVED
Messi is next... GOAL
Virgil Van Dijk to step up first... SAVED
The luck of the lottery
Penalties it is!
118' Great hit from Martinez but it's saved
Crazy when you deep it...
114' Close again!
10 minutes to go
Oh, and by the way, Paredes has just seen another yellow card. I've admittedly lost all bearings on how many fouls we've watched now.
109' Free-kick for Argentina
15 to go
HT ET: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina
There's definitely an air of caution as we approach a potential lottery from the spot.
104' Close!
99' Messi is being followed everywhere
This World Cup is so unpredictable, I love it...
ET +3: Ah, time to relax
And another...
I like giving you guys facts, so here's another one...
Extra time, here we go!
FT: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina
110' WOW! SCENES! LIMBS! WEGHORST WITH A SECOND
99' Last ditch chance
97' Time running out
94' Argentina holding on
10 minutes added on!
84' I thought that was in!
Things are getting tense...
82' Weghorst from the bench! It's 2-1!
Argentina have seven minutes to hold on...
80' Lautaro Martinez on for Argentina
78' Depay off...
How the goal went in
Is it written in the stars?
73' Goal! Messi!!!
70' Penalty! Messi to take!
Yet another reminder of the decisive moment in the match
66' Argentina substitution
64' First substitution of the night
This also changes Louis Van Gaal's system to a back four as the substitute joins the attack.
61' Messi territory...
He steps up...
Messi ripples the net! That shouldn't be possible from that angle, but he makes it possible. It could be 2-0, but Argentina are still refusing to come out of second gear.
55' Tempo is much faster from the Dutch
When does the brilliance end?
47' Corner kick Argentina
Nothing comes off it, despite Enzo Fernandez's best efforts to keep the ball in play on the right.
The second half is underway
HT: Netherlands 0-1 Argentina
While Louis Van Gaal was happy to let the opposition have most of the possession, he must figure out a new strategy for the second half if The Netherlands are to make it to the semi-finals.
Molina with the goal, Messi at the heart of it, and the Dutch were unable to hold strong.
Five minutes added on
A view of the opener from the stands
44' Romero defensive hand of god?
42' Timber yellow card, Acuna follows suit
It was always going to involve him
37' This Argentina team are growing in confidence
They've learnt so much about each other since that opening loss against Saudi Arabia. Because of it, they seem to be playing much more as a team now, whereas they relied a lot on Messi in the group.
34' Goal! A moment of Messi magic sets up Molina
Inevitable, simply inevitable.
A statistic I could've guessed myself!
26' free-kick for Argentina and a chance to pump the ball into the box
23' One total shot so far
21' Nothing to shout about yet
20' Our first corner falls in Dutch favour
15' Messi is a wanted man
I think this sums it up well...
11' Argentina on the front foot
8' Calm and collected by the Dutch
It's definitely a curious outlay early on; I wouldn't expect to see too many goals in this if the philosophy doesn't change.
4' early possession for Argentina
Perhaps the first of many moves on the chessboard we expect from tonight's close matchup.
Kick-off
The teams are walking out
The stadium is a sea of blue and white
15 minutes until showtime
Let's hope it doesn't let us down. Go pour yourself a drink and get comfortable; this should be a rollercoaster.
The Netherlands have a clear route to the final
Can he do it?
Anything is possible in this World Cup
Oranje have progressed from each of their last three World Cup quarter-finals, including in 1998 over Argentina. After Croatia produced a surprise earlier the day, the Flemish nation will be looking to follow in their footsteps of knocking a favourite out of the tournament.
Confirmed lineup: Argentina
Confirmed lineup: Netherlands
Predicted lineups
Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay
Argentina: Lionel Messi is still the best
The deep-lying Dutch defence versus Messi's ability to create something out of nothing looks set to be a key battle in the quarter-final.
Netherlands: A well-oiled counterattacking team
With their strong defensive block and ability to break quickly and be clinical in front of goal, this Netherlands team have proven they play as a unit, which could be the difference between them and their opponent on Friday night.
Lusail Stadium awaits
Hello and welcome!
My name is Robin Mumford and I'll be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.