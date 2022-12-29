As it happened: Faes own-goal brace seals Liverpool win

ADVERTISEMENT
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Summary
HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Post-match comments from Jurgen Klopp
“Obviously, with the early goal we conceded it is not helpful, but we are here for producing results so that's what we did tonight we won the game three points that's very important. We had to change formation this morning, which is never helpful, especially with such a specific job in the centre against them.”
“Second-half our last line was higher up and could put more pressure on them, but they still had their moments because we were too open. We have to take the result momentum, but we have to play better against Brentford.”
“In an intense period you have to win the games that you don’t play that well in.”
Post-match quotes from Brendan Rodgers
“It was much better (than the game against Newcastle) we started the game how we wanted to we scored a fantastic goal and then looked really dangerous. Maybe we just come off it a fraction once we scored, and maybe we could impose ourselves a little bit more, but we still looked comfortable in the game.”
“Then obviously the two goals come from nowhere really, so all of a sudden you are 2-1 behind. In fairness to the players, they kept going second-half and with a fraction more quality in the final third we might have got something. There was a threat in the game right to the very end, I’m disappointed because I felt we deserved something from the game.”
“(On Faes) He has been brilliant since he has come in. He’s come straight into the team and every performance he has been outstanding. He had no minutes with Belgium. I’m not sure we will ever see a goal like the first one again. And the second one just comes off him.”
The game in pictures
Player of the match
The Liverpool right-back looked back to his best tonight. He had a tough test against the pace of Barnes, who looked threatening down Leicester's left flank.
Alexander-Arnold nullified Barnes and made some key defensive clearances at key points in the game, when Leicester were on top.
FT: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Leicester will be disappointed to come away from Anfield without a point, after Dewsbury-Hall gave the Foxes an early lead.
A spirited performance from Leicester was nullified by Liverpool in the second half, as the Reds end 2022 on a high.
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Leicester searching for a late equaliser.
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
SUB: Elliott OFF, Bajcetic ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
SUB: Alexander-Arnold OFF, Gomez ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
FT: West Ham 0-2 Brentford
CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
The resulting corner finds the head of Núñez who heads into the gloves of Ward.
BAR!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Into the final ten minutes at Anfield.
CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
The ball bounces just as he goes to strike it and his effort is just over.
The Uruguayan has all the makings of a top striker, but his finishing has to improve.
He should score.
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
The Nigerian tries to find Barnes but Matt intercepts and turns behind for a corner.
The resulting corner is cleared as far as Dewsbury-Hall who fires well over.
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
SUB: Perez OFF, Iheanacho ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Who makes an early foul on Thiago.
YELLOW! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
SUB: Oxlade-Chamberlain OFF, Keita ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
SUB: Robertson OFF, Tsimikas ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Robertson goes down injured and is replaced by the Greek Tsimikas.
CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
It's the goalscorer Dewsbury-Hall who runs from deep, but gets his header all wrong and his effort is well wide.
SUB: Ndidi OFF, Tielemans ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Barnes breaks in behind down the left flank, but Barnes poked effort is straight at Allisson.
The ball almost ricochet's off Matip into the back of his own net. Imagine that!
CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Núñez plays in Salah who has Ward to beat, but the finish is so unlike the Egyptian, who puts it past the post.
CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Faes will need to put that half behind him. Leicester are still in this.
HT: The best pictures from the first-half
HT: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Leicester will feel they deserve to be level, at least.
There is still goals in this with both sides causing problems.
See you in 15!
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
It comes from a brilliant run from Núñez who hits the post, but it comes back into the path of Faes who tries to clear but inadvertantly fires into the Leicester net.
A sucker blow for Leicester.
GOALLL!! LIVERPOOL LEAD!! FAES (OG) AGAIN!
CHANCE! Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City
Flag was up, would not have stood.
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City
It's just a hopeful cross from Alexander-Arnold, that Faes lashes at and it loops up and over the Ward into the far corner.
It's poor from the Belgian centre-back, who will not want to see that one again.
GOALLL! LIVERPOOL EQUALISE! FAES (OG)!
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Thiago finds Robertson in behind but Oxlade-Chamberlain's ricocheted effort is cleared.
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
The resulting corner comes to nothing.
West Ham 0-2 Brentford
Brentford lead West Ham 2-0.
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
VAR checks. No goal.
CHANCE! Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Dewsbury-Hall slips Vardy in behind the Liverpool defence, and Vardy play's a ball across the box looking for Barnes, but Alexander-Arnold gets round on the cover to put it behind for a corner.
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
It was 4v3, but Barnes is tracked by Thiago and the Spaniard makes a brilliant tackle.
West Ham 0-1 Brentford
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Daka will have to come off to be replaced with Jamie Vardy, who just loves playing Liverpool.
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Alexander-Arnold tries to find Núñez with a low cross.
Corner Liverpool. There is goals in this.
Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City
Leicester off to a brilliant start at Anfield.
GOALLL!! LEICESTER LEAD! DEWSBURY-HALL!
Liverpool 0-0 Leicester City
Liverpool 0-0 Leicester City
A moment of remembrance for Brazilian legend, Pelé and Liverpool legend David Johnson
Here come the teams!
We are moments away from kick-off.
5 minutes to kick off!
Liverpool
Allisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Henderson, Thiago; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Núñez.
Leicester
Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumaré, Dewsbury-Hall; Pérez, Daka, Barnes.
Kick-off at the London Stadium
We will provide you with goal updates from London, as they go in.
Leicester love scoring away!
Ahead of Brighton (15), Newcastle (15), Arsenal (14), Fulham (13), and Manchester City (13).
Leicester fans will hope they extend that lead tonight.
Source: Sky Sports.
Cody Gakpo is in the building!
Gakpo is not expected to be available for selection until Liverpool's FA cup tie with Wolves.
Rodgers rings in the changes
Ayoze Pérez replaces the injured Dennis Praet as Leicester look for their first three points at Anfield for 22 years.
Elliott returns to Liverpool XI
Darwin Núñez and Mohammed Salad lead the line for Liverpool.
Positive James Maddison news
Leicester City team news!
Liverpool team news!
How we line-up to face Leicester City tonight at Anfield 🔴
Brendan Rodgers pre-match press conference
Jurgen Klopp pre-match press conference
https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2022/12/29/liverpool-fc/1133051-klopp-liverpool-had-to-target-gakpo-before-he-became-unaffordable.html
A tribute to the Brazilian legend, Pelé.
The Brazilian is regarded as one of the greatest players to grace a football pitch, and his magical football ability touched so many.
Pelé was the only player to win three World Cups. In a period of Brazilian dominance, he was the king.
Tonight and across the weekend, players and fans will pay tribute to Pelé with a minute's applause.
It's matchday!
Both sides will be hoping they can end 2022 on a high at Anfield tonight. Team news to come...
Tune in here for Liverpool vs Leicester City
Do not miss a detail of the match Liverpool vs Leicester City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
- India: Star Sports Select 1 at 1:30am IST.
- South Africa: Showmax Pro at 10pm SAST.
- Australia: Optus Sport at 6am AEST.
- Japan: DAZN at 5am JST.
- USA: Peacock at 3pm ET.
What time does the game kick-off?
Liverpool vs Leicester City prediction
The Reds looked much better against Aston Villa and will be hoping they can emulate that performance on Friday night.
Leicester City cannot be much worse than what they were against Newcastle. A slow start to the restart saw Leicester fall two goal behind within minutes.
Brendan Rodgers will be expecting a reaction and a much better performance against Liverpool.
However I expect that Leicester's awful record at Anfield will continue and Klopp's men will end 2022 on a high, with all three points.
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Latest games between Liverpool and Leicester City
Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 last season, courtesy of an Ademola Lookman winner, with Salah missing a penalty.
The Foxes were also victors the season before, beating Liverpool 3-1, during the COVID pandemic.
Brendan Rodgers will hope his side can translate their home form against Liverpool into their away form.
Key player from Leicester City
The 24-year-old has put in top performances to steer Leicester away from the relegation and up into mid-table.
Faes did not get any game time in Qatar as Roberto Martinez's Belgium crashed out of the World Cup early.
Leicester will likely have to soak up pressure at Anfield, so the defender will have to be at the top of his game to keep Liverpool quiet.
Key player from Liverpool
However, the winger has the ability to change a game with the flick of a switch.
Salah has four goals in eight games against the Foxes and will be hoping he can add to that on Friday night. Salah will likely be up against the relatively inexperienced Luke Thomas after James Justin was ruled out for the season.
Probable line-ups for Leicester City
Dennis Praet is also ruled out after being forced off in Leicester's Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle United. The Belgian landed awkwardly on his hip.
Leicester full-backs Ricardo Pereira and James Justin are ruled out with long term injuries, with the latter ruled out for the season.
Northern Irishman Jonny Evans is ruled out for a period of time with a calf injury sustained in a friendly against Troyes.
Predicted XI:
Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare, Tielemans; Barnes, Vardy, Perez.
Probable line-ups for Liverpool
Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz remain sidelined with long term injuries and are not expected to be back until February-March 2023.
Jurgen Klopp continues to struggle in midfield with Curtis Jones, Arthur Melo, and James Milner all ruled out for the fixture against Leicester City.
Ibrahima Konate will be assessed ahead of Friday night after returning late from international duty.
Roberto Firmino will also miss Friday night, but should be back for Liverpool's fixture with Brentford.
Gakpo will likely start from the bench after only officially signing on Wednesday.
Predicted XI:
Allisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Elliott, Nuñez, Salah.
Who is the referee and his assistants?
Leicester City: How will Leicester cope without James Maddison?
Ayoze Perez will likely replace the England international, but will Maddison integral to Leicester's attack, will they be able to create chances?Embed from Getty Images
Liverpool: How will the addition of Cody Gakpo boost the Reds
With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota struggling with injuries, Gakpo will add much needed depth to the Liverpool frontline.
The match will be played at Anfield
Leicester City haven't won at Anfield for 22 years, will they break that hoodoo on Friday night?
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Updates
It is the last Premier League match of 2022 for both sides, so they'll both want to end on high heading into 2023.
For Liverpool, they end the year with back-to-back wins, as they look to get themselves back into the race for the top four places. They were not at their best tonight but managed to grind out an important three points going into 2023. They face Brentford in the New Year as Jurgen Klopp’s side look go three wins in a row since the Premier League restart.
For Leicester, there was an improvement from the Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle. They looked dangerous on the counter tonight and will perhaps rue missed opportunities. Wout Faes has had a brilliant season up until now and will have to quickly put tonight’s nightmare out of his head. Leicester host Fulham on Tuesday night, in an important game for the Foxes.
Thank you for tuning into my coverage of tonight’s Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Leicester. Stay tuned on VAVEL for a full match report, takeaways, and player ratings.
Happy New Year from us at VAVEL, we hope you join us in 2023 for more Premier League coverage.