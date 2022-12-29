As it happened: Faes own-goal brace seals Liverpool win
PICTURE: VAVEL.com

23:167 days ago

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Summary

An end-to-end, chaotic affair was decided by two slices of misfortune from Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes. He becomes the fourth player to score two own goals in one game. An unwanted accolade for the Belgian.

For Liverpool, they end the year with back-to-back wins, as they look to get themselves back into the race for the top four places. They were not at their best tonight but managed to grind out an important three points going into 2023. They face Brentford in the New Year as Jurgen Klopp’s side look go three wins in a row since the Premier League restart.

For Leicester, there was an improvement from the Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle. They looked dangerous on the counter tonight and will perhaps rue missed opportunities. Wout Faes has had a brilliant season up until now and will have to quickly put tonight’s nightmare out of his head. Leicester host Fulham on Tuesday night, in an important game for the Foxes.

Thank you for tuning into my coverage of tonight's Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Leicester. Stay tuned on VAVEL for a full match report, takeaways, and player ratings. 

Happy New Year from us at VAVEL, we hope you join us in 2023 for more Premier League coverage.

23:107 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

All the action from an entertaining evening on Merseyside as Liverpool beat Leicester City 2-1.

23:057 days ago

Post-match comments from Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has been reacting to his side's 2-1 win over Leicester City.

“Obviously, with the early goal we conceded it is not helpful, but we are here for producing results so that's what we did tonight we won the game three points that's very important. We had to change formation this morning, which is never helpful, especially with such a specific job in the centre against them.”

“Second-half our last line was higher up and could put more pressure on them, but they still had their moments because we were too open. We have to take the result momentum, but we have to play better against Brentford.”

“In an intense period you have to win the games that you don’t play that well in.”

22:527 days ago

Post-match quotes from Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to Sky Sports after his side's defeat to Liverpool. 

“It was much better (than the game against Newcastle) we started the game how we wanted to we scored a fantastic goal and then looked really dangerous. Maybe we just come off it a fraction once we scored, and maybe we could impose ourselves a little bit more, but we still looked comfortable in the game.” 

“Then obviously the two goals come from nowhere really, so all of a sudden you are 2-1 behind. In fairness to the players, they kept going second-half and with a fraction more quality in the final third we might have got something. There was a threat in the game right to the very end, I’m disappointed because I felt we deserved something from the game.”

“(On Faes) He has been brilliant since he has come in. He’s come straight into the team and every performance he has been outstanding. He had no minutes with Belgium. I’m not sure we will ever see a goal like the first one again. And the second one just comes off him.”

22:197 days ago

The game in pictures

Here is our pick of the best images from tonight's Premier League fixture.

22:127 days ago

Player of the match

Wout Faes. Kidding. Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool right-back looked back to his best tonight. He had a tough test against the pace of Barnes, who looked threatening down Leicester's left flank.

Alexander-Arnold nullified Barnes and made some key defensive clearances at key points in the game, when Leicester were on top.

22:007 days ago

FT: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

Despite not scoring themselves, Liverpool have beaten Leicester, after two Faes own-goals turned the game on its head.

Leicester will be disappointed to come away from Anfield without a point, after Dewsbury-Hall gave the Foxes an early lead.

A spirited performance from Leicester was nullified by Liverpool in the second half, as the Reds end 2022 on a high.

21:527 days ago

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

90. There will be FOUR minutes of added time. 

Leicester searching for a late equaliser.

21:497 days ago

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

88. Time is running out for the Foxes if they are to leave Anfield with a point.
21:487 days ago

SUB: Elliott OFF, Bajcetic ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

85. Liverpool's fourth substitution is youngster Elliott being replaced by another young talent Bajcetic.
21:477 days ago

SUB: Alexander-Arnold OFF, Gomez ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

85. Klopp looks to protect his right-back and replaces him with Gomes.
21:467 days ago

FT: West Ham 0-2 Brentford

Full-time in London as West Ham are beaten by Brentford, with pressure piling on David Moyes, with the Hammers heading for the relegation zone.
21:447 days ago

CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

82. Núñez is causing all sorts of problems, and it's Faes again that is caught out. He finds Salah who squirms away, but his effort is saved by Ward. 

The resulting corner finds the head of Núñez who heads into the gloves of Ward.

21:427 days ago

BAR!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

80. Barnes strikes the bar for Leicester, but the flag was up. Vardy had just gone early.

Into the final ten minutes at Anfield.

21:407 days ago

CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

78. It's another brilliant chance for Núñez who is found in acres of space.

The ball bounces just as he goes to strike it and his effort is just over.

The Uruguayan has all the makings of a top striker, but his finishing has to improve.

He should score.

21:387 days ago

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

76. Leicester look dangerous in behind again, with Vardy finding Iheanacho in space. 

The Nigerian tries to find Barnes but Matt intercepts and turns behind for a corner.

The resulting corner is cleared as far as Dewsbury-Hall who fires well over.

21:367 days ago

BREAKING NEWS: Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Saudi-Arabian club Al Nassr

As the game quietens down, we bring you breaking news that Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, after Manchester United terminated his contract.
21:347 days ago

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

73. The pace of the game has slowed down, with Liverpool looking to slam the door on any Leicester fightback.
21:337 days ago

CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

72. Van Dijk heads a lovely pass down to Salah, who pounces, but fires his effort straight at Ward who saves with his feet.
21:327 days ago

SUB: Perez OFF, Iheanacho ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

70. Iheanacho replaces Perez as Leicester search for an equaliser.

Who makes an early foul on Thiago.

21:287 days ago

YELLOW! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

67. First booking of the night, as Soumaré goes into the book for a late challenge on Thiago.
21:257 days ago

SUB: Oxlade-Chamberlain OFF, Keita ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

62. It is a double change for Liverpool who introduce Naby Keita to replace Oxlade-Chamberlain.
21:247 days ago

SUB: Robertson OFF, Tsimikas ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

62. Liverpool make their first change. 

Robertson goes down injured and is replaced by the Greek Tsimikas.

21:227 days ago

CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

61. Leicester still look a real threat.

It's the goalscorer Dewsbury-Hall who runs from deep, but gets his header all wrong and his effort is well wide.

21:217 days ago

SUB: Ndidi OFF, Tielemans ON. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

59. Rodgers makes his second substitution of the night, an offensive change, Ndidi OFF, Tielemans ON.
21:177 days ago

CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

54. I can't keep us with this. It is end to end in Liverpool.

Barnes breaks in behind down the left flank, but Barnes poked effort is straight at Allisson.

The ball almost ricochet's off Matip into the back of his own net. Imagine that!

21:157 days ago

CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

53. Liverpool looking to double their advantage early in the second half. 

Núñez plays in Salah who has Ward to beat, but the finish is so unlike the Egyptian, who puts it past the post.

21:137 days ago

CHANCE!! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

50. Liverpool have an early chance as an Alexander Arnold throw-in finds Henderson who shifts his body quickly and volleys inches past the left post.
21:087 days ago

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

45. We are back underway at Anfield. 

Faes will need to put that half behind him. Leicester are still in this.

20:587 days ago

HT: The best pictures from the first-half

The second-half in pictures.

20:537 days ago

HT: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

A brilliant start from Leicester saw them lead from minute four. But a disastrous brace of own-goals from Leicester centre-back Wout Faes has turned this game on its head.

Leicester will feel they deserve to be level, at least. 

There is still goals in this with both sides causing problems.

See you in 15!

20:507 days ago

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

45. Liverpool lead at Anfield.

It comes from a brilliant run from Núñez who hits the post, but it comes back into the path of Faes who tries to clear but inadvertantly fires into the Leicester net. 

A sucker blow for Leicester. 

20:487 days ago

GOALLL!! LIVERPOOL LEAD!! FAES (OG) AGAIN!

45. What a disaster for Faes, this is turning into a nightmare for the Belgian. He fires in another own goal.
20:467 days ago

CHANCE! Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City

43. Leicester continue to threaten. Vardy gets in behind who finds Barnes, who can't quite find the finish.

Flag was up, would not have stood.

20:437 days ago

Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City

40. Liverpool searching for a second before half-time.
20:437 days ago

Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City

39. An extraordinary own-goal finds the back of the net.

It's just a hopeful cross from Alexander-Arnold, that Faes lashes at and it loops up and over the Ward into the far corner.

It's poor from the Belgian centre-back, who will not want to see that one again.

20:407 days ago

GOALLL! LIVERPOOL EQUALISE! FAES (OG)!

38. An unbelievable own-goal brings Liverpool level.
20:407 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

37. Liverpool looking for an equaliser.

Thiago finds Robertson in behind but Oxlade-Chamberlain's ricocheted effort is cleared.

20:377 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

35. Long-range volley from Jordan Henderson is saved comfortably by Danny Ward. 
20:347 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

31. Liverpool cause their own problems with Henderson giving the ball away. Perez is inches from latching into a ball in behind. But wins a corner.

The resulting corner comes to nothing.

20:327 days ago

West Ham 0-2 Brentford

Problems for David Moyes in London as Josh DaSilva doubles Brentford's lead.

Brentford lead West Ham 2-0.

20:317 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

28. The game settles down for a minute after a chaotic opening 25 minutes.
20:297 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

26. Salah has the ball in the back of the net for Liverpool after a poor Ward clearance, but the flag is up.

VAR checks. No goal.

20:267 days ago

CHANCE! Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

23. Oxlade-Chamberlain plays a ball in behind and a brilliant lung-busting run from Núñez creates an opportunity as he cuts the ball back for Salah who fires wide.
20:237 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

20. Leicester are playing on the counter brilliantly. 

Dewsbury-Hall slips Vardy in behind the Liverpool defence, and Vardy play's a ball across the box looking for Barnes, but Alexander-Arnold gets round on the cover to put it behind for a corner.

20:217 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

19. Leicester look to counter Liverpool after a sloppy ball from Robertson. 

It was 4v3, but Barnes is tracked by Thiago and the Spaniard makes a brilliant tackle.

20:197 days ago

West Ham 0-1 Brentford

Amidst all the chaos in Liverpool, Brentford lead in London, with Ivan Toney opening the scoring.
20:187 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

16. Alexander-Arnold fires into the wall, and Leicester clear.
20:167 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

15. Liverpool have a free-kick in a dangerous position, conceded by Luke Thomas.
20:167 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

13. Daka is down requiring treatment, and looks in some discomfort.

Daka will have to come off to be replaced with Jamie Vardy, who just loves playing Liverpool.

20:137 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

Academy product Dewsbury-Hall gives Leicester the lead.

20:117 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

9. The game is wide open.

Alexander-Arnold tries to find Núñez with a low cross.

Corner Liverpool. There is goals in this.

20:097 days ago

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

4. Dewsbury-Hall's deep run from midfield goes unchallenged and the midfielder just goes on and on, and slots past Allisson calmly.

Leicester off to a brilliant start at Anfield.

20:077 days ago

GOALLL!! LEICESTER LEAD! DEWSBURY-HALL!

4. Dewsbury-Hall glides through the defence to give Leicester an early lead.
20:057 days ago

Liverpool 0-0 Leicester City

3. Leicester look to start better than they did against Newcastle on Boxing Day by just getting their foot on the ball.
20:027 days ago

Liverpool 0-0 Leicester City

1. Ndidi gets things underway with Leicester kicking from left to right, as we bring the footballing curtain down on 2022.

 

20:017 days ago

A moment of remembrance for Brazilian legend, Pelé and Liverpool legend David Johnson

Anfield remembers footballing icon Pelé and Liverpool great David Johnson.
19:577 days ago

Here come the teams!

Referee Craig Pawson leads the teams out for the last time this year.

We are moments away from kick-off.

19:557 days ago

5 minutes to kick off!

With five minutes to kick-off, here is a reminder of how the team's line-up.

Liverpool

Allisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Henderson, Thiago; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Núñez.

Leicester

Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumaré, Dewsbury-Hall; Pérez, Daka, Barnes.

19:507 days ago

Kick-off at the London Stadium

Liverpool vs Leicester is not the only Premier League game happening tonight with West Ham taking on Brentford in a London derby, with a slightly earlier 19:45 KO.

We will provide you with goal updates from London, as they go in.

19:337 days ago

Leicester love scoring away!

Leicester City are the side who have scored the most Premier League goals in the road this season with 16.

Ahead of Brighton (15), Newcastle (15), Arsenal (14), Fulham (13), and Manchester City (13).

Leicester fans will hope they extend that lead tonight.

Source: Sky Sports.

19:307 days ago

Cody Gakpo is in the building!

Winter recruit Cody Gakpo is in attendance tonight after signing for an initial £37m from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Gakpo is not expected to be available for selection until Liverpool's FA cup tie with Wolves.

19:227 days ago

Rodgers rings in the changes

Tielemans drops to the bench, with Rodgers going for a more defensive approach with Soumaré and Wilfred Ndidi in midfield. Ndidi is Leicester's captain tonight.

Ayoze Pérez replaces the injured Dennis Praet as Leicester look for their first three points at Anfield for 22 years.

19:197 days ago

Elliott returns to Liverpool XI

Jurgen Klopp makes one change from the fixture against Aston Villa with Harvey Elliott replacing Fabinho.

Darwin Núñez and Mohammed Salad lead the line for Liverpool.

19:147 days ago

Positive James Maddison news

Brendan Rodgers confirms that James Maddison should 'be back with the squad in 7-10 days'.

19:027 days ago

Leicester City team news!

Here is Leicester's XI!
19:007 days ago

Liverpool team news!

Here is Liverpool's XI!
18:597 days ago

Brendan Rodgers pre-match press conference

Here is what Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said ahead of his side's final game of 2022.
18:577 days ago

Jurgen Klopp pre-match press conference

Click the link below to read what the Liverpool manager had to say ahead of Friday night's clash with Leicester City.

https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2022/12/29/liverpool-fc/1133051-klopp-liverpool-had-to-target-gakpo-before-he-became-unaffordable.html 

 

18:467 days ago

A tribute to the Brazilian legend, Pelé.

We start with a tribute to Pelé, who passed away aged 82.

The Brazilian is regarded as one of the greatest players to grace a football pitch, and his magical football ability touched so many. 

Pelé was the only player to win three World Cups. In a period of Brazilian dominance, he was the king. 

Tonight and across the weekend, players and fans will pay tribute to Pelé with a minute's applause.

18:307 days ago

It's matchday!

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's match coverage of Liverpool vs Leicester City in the Premier League.

Both sides will be hoping they can end 2022 on a high at Anfield tonight. Team news to come...

13:439 days ago

Tune in here for Liverpool vs Leicester City

I will be back here at 6:30PM UK time, ahead of team news at 7PM, ready to bring you all the action from the last Premier League game week of 2022!

Do not miss a detail of the match Liverpool vs Leicester City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

13:389 days ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

  • India: Star Sports Select 1 at 1:30am IST.
  • South Africa: Showmax Pro at 10pm SAST.
  • Australia: Optus Sport at 6am AEST.
  • Japan: DAZN at 5am JST.
  • USA: Peacock at 3pm ET.
13:339 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League on Friday Night Football. Coverage starts at 7pm, with kick-off at 8pm.
13:289 days ago

Liverpool vs Leicester City prediction

Liverpool have been sub-par so far this season and need a better second half of the season if they want to force themselves back into top four contention. Players returning from injury and the signing of Gakpo will boost their hopes. 

The Reds looked much better against Aston Villa and will be hoping they can emulate that performance on Friday night. 

Leicester City cannot be much worse than what they were against Newcastle. A slow start to the restart saw Leicester fall two goal behind within minutes.

Brendan Rodgers will be expecting a reaction and a much better performance against Liverpool.

However I expect that Leicester's awful record at Anfield will continue and Klopp's men will end 2022 on a high, with all three points.

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

13:239 days ago

Latest games between Liverpool and Leicester City

Leicester have not won at Anfield for 22 years, but they have had more success at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 last season, courtesy of an Ademola Lookman winner, with Salah missing a penalty.

The Foxes were also victors the season before, beating Liverpool 3-1, during the COVID pandemic.

Brendan Rodgers will hope his side can translate their home form against Liverpool into their away form.

13:189 days ago

Key player from Leicester City

Wout Faes was signed from Stade De Reims, after Wesley Fofana departed for Chelsea. The Belgian defender has revolutionised Leicester's defence and look to be another smart signing by the Foxes. 

The 24-year-old has put in top performances to steer Leicester away from the relegation and up into mid-table. 

Faes did not get any game time in Qatar as Roberto Martinez's Belgium crashed out of the World Cup early. 

Leicester will likely have to soak up pressure at Anfield, so the defender will have to be at the top of his game to keep Liverpool quiet.

13:139 days ago

Key player from Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has endured a relatively quiet compared to the high standard the Egyptian has set since his return to the Premier League.

However, the winger has the ability to change a game with the flick of a switch. 

Salah has four goals in eight games against the Foxes and will be hoping he can add to that on Friday night. Salah will likely be up against the relatively inexperienced Luke Thomas after James Justin was ruled out for the season. 

13:089 days ago

Probable line-ups for Leicester City

The big team news from the Leicester camp is that James Maddison remains on the sideline with a knee problem, after returning from Qatar. 

Dennis Praet is also ruled out after being forced off in Leicester's Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle United. The Belgian landed awkwardly on his hip.

Leicester full-backs Ricardo Pereira and James Justin are ruled out with long term injuries, with the latter ruled out for the season.

Northern Irishman Jonny Evans is ruled out for a period of time with a calf injury sustained in a friendly against Troyes.

Predicted XI:

Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare, Tielemans; Barnes, Vardy, Perez.

13:039 days ago

Probable line-ups for Liverpool

Liverpool will be without a whole host of players, as they continue to struggle with a long list of injuries. 

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz remain sidelined with long term injuries and are not expected to be back until February-March 2023.

Jurgen Klopp continues to struggle in midfield with Curtis Jones, Arthur Melo, and James Milner all ruled out for the fixture against Leicester City.

Ibrahima Konate will be assessed ahead of Friday night after returning late from international duty.

Roberto Firmino will also miss Friday night, but should be back for Liverpool's fixture with Brentford.

Gakpo will likely start from the bench after only officially signing on Wednesday.

Predicted XI:

Allisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Elliott, Nuñez, Salah.

12:589 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Liverpool vs Leicester City will be Craig Pawson. The linesmen will be Marc Perry and Scott Ledger, with Andy Madley as the fourth official. Paul Tierney and Natalie Aspinall will be operating VAR.
12:539 days ago

Leicester City: How will Leicester cope without James Maddison?

The Foxes will be without their star man, James Maddison, on Friday night, with Brendan Rodgers confirming that he is struggling with a knee issue.

Ayoze Perez will likely replace the England international, but will Maddison integral to Leicester's attack, will they be able to create chances?

12:489 days ago

Liverpool: How will the addition of Cody Gakpo boost the Reds

Liverpool announced the signing of Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV for an initial fee of around £37m. Liverpool fended off interest from a whole host of clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal to secure the 23-year-old's signature.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota struggling with injuries, Gakpo will add much needed depth to the Liverpool frontline.

 

12:439 days ago

The match will be played at Anfield

The Liverpool vs Leicester City match will be played at the stadium Anfield, in Liverpool, with a capacity of 54,000 people. 

Leicester City haven't won at Anfield for 22 years, will they break that hoodoo on Friday night?

12:389 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Updates

My name is Jayden Whitworth and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It is the last Premier League match of 2022 for both sides, so they'll both want to end on high heading into 2023.

