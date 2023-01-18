As it happened: Mahrez stars as Man City come from behind

ADVERTISEMENT

22:493 days ago

Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham: Summary

Manchester City overcame Tottenham in a six-goal thriller, after being behind at half-time.

Mahrez put in a sensational second-half performance to guide City to all three points, and close the gap to Arsenal to five points.

Tottenham did lead at half-time thanks to a quick-fire double on the stroke of half-time, after a stale opening 40 minutes. But City came out in the second half with a bee in their bonnet and hit two goals in two minutes to level the game.

Then a sprinkle of Mahrez Magic saw City race into a 4-2 lead.

Man City looked to have real problems at half-time, but a resilient second-half performance will please Guardiola.

Thank you for tuning into my live match coverage of Manchester City vs Tottenham tonight. Stay tuned on VAVEL for more post-match reactions and a full match report.

 

22:433 days ago

Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham

21:593 days ago

The match in pictures

Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images
21:573 days ago

Player of the match

Mahrez has been in the shadows of De Bruyne, Haaland, and co, in parts of his Man City career. But he shone tonight and was an important part of City's turnaround. 

The Algerian is enjoying a fine spell of form, but his performance tonight was a level above.

The finish for his second goal was exquisite, and he caused Perisic problems all game.

Embed from Getty Images

21:553 days ago

FT: Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham

Manchester City complete a stunning turnaround to take all three important points. 

Mahrez scored two as City scored four in the second half, after being 2-0 down at half-time.

Match reaction to come on VAVEL.

21:513 days ago

Man City 4-2 Tottenham

90. There will be 4 MINUTES of added time.
21:503 days ago

GOALL!! MAN CITY WRAP UP THE POINTS! MAHREZ AGAIN!

90. Mahrez secures all three points, with his second of the game.

It's poor from Lenglet who misjudges a long ball, and Mahrez pounces and chips it over Lloris.

21:453 days ago

Man City 3-2 Tottenham

85. Mahrez slides Haaland in, but Romero get back quickly to thwart the Norwegian.

Penalty shouts were waved away by the referee.

21:423 days ago

PENALTY? Man City 3-2 Tottenham

82. VAR are looking at a penalty for a handball on Richarlison. The Brazilian has his arm outstretched.

But VAR says no. 

21:403 days ago

Man City 3-2 Tottenham

75. 15 minutes to go!

Conte has introduced Sessegnon, Richarlison, and Lenglet, as they look for an equaliser. 

City looking to see the came out and keep control of the final 15 minutes.

21:283 days ago

Man City 3-2 Tottenham

68. Tottenham could have been 3-2 up themselves through Perisic, but now find themselves behind!
21:243 days ago

GOALL!! MAN CITY LEAD!! MAHREZ!

64. Man City have turned the game on its head within 20 minutes!

Mahrez drives into the box after a misjudgement from Perisic. The Algerian fires one towards the near post and it slips past Lloris.

The goalkeeper should not be beaten on his near post from there.

21:223 days ago

CHANCE! Man City 2-2 Tottenham

60. Spurs are almost back in front!

After a stale opening 40 minutes this game, both sides have got their act together.

Tottenham spring forward up the pitch with Kulusevski. The Swedish international drives into the box and squares it to the back post to Perisic, who drills one goanward.

Lewis gets across well and gets a vital block on the shot, his block comes off his foot and on to the City bar.

A let off for City!

21:183 days ago

Man City 2-2 Tottenham

Haaland heads Man City level in an explosive game.

Embed from Getty Images

21:153 days ago

GOALL!! MAN CITY EQUALISE! HAALAND!!

53. This game has sprung to life!

Man City have scored a second in two minutes just like Spurs did in the first half. 

Whatever Guardiola said at half-time has worked!

Mahrez heads it back across goal to Haaland who heads past Lloris.
21:133 days ago

GOALL!! CITY PULL ONE BACK! ALVAREZ!

51. Man City have one back.

Mahrez does well down the right and chips one into Gundogan, the ball goes up in the air and after a scramble in the box, the ball falls to Alvarez, who prods it into the back of the net.

Game on!

21:053 days ago

Man City 0-2 Tottenham

46. We are back underway!

Guardiola's side need to be better.

21:013 days ago

First half in pictures

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images

20:523 days ago

HT: Man City 0-0 Tottenham

An incredible end to a poor first half, has Tottenham 2-0 up. 

City need to respond. 

Back in 15!

20:513 days ago

GOALL!! TOTTENHAM DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! EMERSON!

45+1. You can hear the Arsenal fans cheering!

Tottenham have doubled their lead in two minutes. City are light at the back. Kane does well on the byline and shoots from an acute angle.

Ederson parries, but only as far as Emerson who heads over Ederson and into the net. 

What an awful end to a poor half from City.

20:483 days ago

GOALL!! TOTTENHAM OPEN THE SCORING! KULUSEVSKI!

45. This is so poor from Ederson!

The keeper plays a suicide ball into Rodri, Tottenham force a mistake. Kulusevski pounces and finishes calmly.

20:463 days ago

CHANCE! Man City 0-0 Tottenham

43. Two chances in quick succession for Haaland!

The first one comes from a good run in behind the Spurs defence, the Norwegian's touch sends him a little wide, and Lloris is out quickly to smother his shot. 

The second one is a header from the penalty spot that you would expect Haaland to score.

20:423 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

38. Lewis strikes a long-range effort, but Lloris is down well to save. His shot takes a slight deflection off Son.
20:383 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

36. The best chance of the game so far falls to Son.

It comes after a bit of pressure from Spurs, with Perisic finding Son who's header takes a small deflection off Ake and Ederson saves comfortably.

20:323 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

30. Gundogan threads a ball through to Grealish who is in space on the left, but his touch is heavy and he allows Romero to get back and put in a strong tackle.
20:303 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

Jack Grealish puts in an important tackle as Spurs looked to breakaway.

Embed from Getty Images

20:293 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

26. Important header from Ake.

Perisic floats a ball towards the back post. Kane peels off the back of the left-back, and the striker is winding up a volley, but Ake just gets his head on it to put it behind for a corner.

Nothing comes from the corner.

20:263 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

25. Tottenham look to break from a Man City corner, but Son is too slow, and allows Grealish to get back and make a brilliant tackle.
20:253 days ago

YELLOW! Man City 0-0 Tottenham

23. A second booking in two minutes, as Romero is booked for diving in on Akanji.
20:253 days ago

YELLOW! Man City 0-0 Tottenham

21. Mahrez is the first player into the book.
20:243 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

20. Good work from City down the right allows Grealish to gut the ball back towards the penalty spot. Alvarez fires one towards goal, but his effort his blocked by Dier.
20:213 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

19. Gundogan looks to bend one into the far corner, but his effort curls past the post.
20:193 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

15. The first 15 minutes have flown by, with neither side grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck. 

Kane was played in behind the defence, but is shot was into the side netting. The flag was up anyway.

20:123 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

9. Mahrez whips in a corner to the far post, Haaland peels off the back and gets on the end of it, but his shot is tame and Tottenham clear.
20:083 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

5. It has been a quiet opening five minutes, with both sides feeling each other out.

Tottenham have dominated the ball, but City had an early sight at goal, with Haaland inches away from connecting with a cross.

20:023 days ago

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

1. We are underway.

Kulusevski kicks us off. Tottenham kicking from right to left.

19:573 days ago

Here come the teams!

Simon Hooper leads the teams out ahead of this Premier League clash.

Kick-off is minutes away...

19:523 days ago

10 minutes to kick-off

Embed from Getty Images
19:273 days ago

Team news takeaways

Pep Guardiola shuffles his pack tonight, with key players, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker starting on the bench. Rico Lewis is given another start in the first team.

For Tottenham, Bentancur is back available for selection and starts for Spurs. Conte also brings Emerson Royal, Ivan Perisic, and Ben Davies into the Tottenham backline.

19:013 days ago

Tottenham team news

19:013 days ago

Man City team news

18:483 days ago

It's matchday!

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's match coverage of Manchester City vs Tottenham in the Premier League.

Manchester City are looking to close the gap to Arsenal to five points but will have to overcome a Tottenham side, who they tend to struggle with. Team news to come...

22:264 days ago

Tune in here for Manchester City vs Tottenham

I will be back here at 6:45PM UK time, ahead of team news at 7PM, ready to bring you all the action from the Premier League match between Man City and Tottenham.

Do not miss a detail of the match Man City vs Tottenham live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

22:214 days ago

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

India: 1:30am IST.

South Africa: 10pm SAST.

Australia: 6am AEST.

Japan: 5am JST.

USA: 3pm ET.

22:164 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7pm, with kick-off at 8pm.
22:114 days ago

Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction

Both sides were on the wrong end of the scoreline in their respective derbies at the weekend, so both teams will be keen to bounce back with a positive result.

Ironically if Spurs were to take points away from the Etihad they would be bolstering Arsenal's chances of winning the league. But Conte will not be thinking of that he will be focussed on putting his side back in the conversation for the top four.

Man City were derailed on Saturday, but they will want to get back to winning ways on Thursday, and I think they will. Just.

Manchester City 2-1 Tottenham

22:064 days ago

Recent games between Manchester City and Tottenham

This fixture has been dominated by Tottenham in recent seasons, with the  North London side winning four of the last five games.

Spurs also beat Man City last time out at the Etihad 3-2, courtesy of a last-minute Harry Kane goal.

So there may yet be hope for Spurs.

Embed from Getty Images

22:014 days ago

Key player for Tottenham

Christian Romero will have to be a his best to defend the attacking threat of Man City.

The World Cup winner has been a revelation in North London after signing from Atalanta, being some of the the best business spurs have done in recent seasons.

Tottenham will likely have large spells without the ball and so will have to remain sharp at the back.

Embed from Getty Images

21:564 days ago

Key player for Manchester City

Is it even worth mentioning?

Erling Haaland is on for a record-breaking season for City. The Norwegian has taken to the Premier League brilliantly, scoring 21 goals in 16 games.

However, the striker hasn't been as potent in front of goal since the World Cup (by his standards) only scoring three in the last five, and has failed to score in back-to-back games.

Still, Haaland will have to be defended impeccably on Thursday night if Spurs are to take anything away from this fixture.

Embed from Getty Images

21:514 days ago

Probable line-ups for Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur faces a late fitness test, with the midfielder returning to training after a spell on the sidelines, but Conte confirmed he 'could be available for the game against City'.

Lucas Moura is currently being assessed, but could be facing a lengthy spell out.

Predicted XI:

Lloris; Doherty, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic; Hojbjerg, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

21:464 days ago

Probable line-ups for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is still without centre-back duo Ruben Dias and John Stones for the match against Spurs, but no fresh injury concerns after the Manchester derby.

Predicted XI: 

Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan;  Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez.

21:414 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Man City vs Tottenham will be Simon Hooper. The linesmen will be Adrian Holmes and Timothy Wood, with David Coote as the fourth official.

In the VAR room will be Darren England and Matthew Wilkes.

21:364 days ago

Tottenham: Are Spurs' Champions League hopes over?

Tottenham sit just outside the top four in 5th, but Antonio Conte's side does not look like a side ready to challenge. 

The performances haven't been up to fans' expectations, and the defeat at home to Arsenal is a low, with the Gunners picking up their first three points at Tottenham since 2014.

With Liverpool and Chelsea struggling in mid-table, there is still an opportunity for Spurs to make the top four, but they are relying on Man Utd or Newcastle slowing down.

Embed from Getty Images

21:314 days ago

Manchester City: Can the Cityzens catch Arsenal?

Man City lost ground in the title race last weekend after a quick turnaround from Man United, which gave the Red Devils bragging rights in the derby.

More importantly though was that Arsenal came through a tough test away to Tottenham, as they cruised to a 2-0 victory.

Pep Guardiola's side still have to play Arsenal twice, so with a six-point swing on offer, the title is still anyone's. But Man City cannot afford to drop many more points if they are to retain the Premier League title.

Embed from Getty Images

21:264 days ago

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium

The Manchester City vs Tottenham match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, with a capacity of 53,400 people. 
21:214 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Manchester City vs Tottenham

My name is Jayden Whitworth and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

After Man City dropped points in the Manchester derby they will be keen to close the gap to Arsenal against their North London rivals Tottenham.

VAVEL Logo