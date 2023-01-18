As it happened: Mahrez stars as Man City come from behind

ADVERTISEMENT
Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham: Summary
Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham
The match in pictures
Player of the match
The Algerian is enjoying a fine spell of form, but his performance tonight was a level above.
The finish for his second goal was exquisite, and he caused Perisic problems all game.
FT: Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham
Mahrez scored two as City scored four in the second half, after being 2-0 down at half-time.
Match reaction to come on VAVEL.
Man City 4-2 Tottenham
GOALL!! MAN CITY WRAP UP THE POINTS! MAHREZ AGAIN!
It's poor from Lenglet who misjudges a long ball, and Mahrez pounces and chips it over Lloris.
Man City 3-2 Tottenham
Penalty shouts were waved away by the referee.
PENALTY? Man City 3-2 Tottenham
But VAR says no.
Man City 3-2 Tottenham
Conte has introduced Sessegnon, Richarlison, and Lenglet, as they look for an equaliser.
City looking to see the came out and keep control of the final 15 minutes.
Man City 3-2 Tottenham
GOALL!! MAN CITY LEAD!! MAHREZ!
Mahrez drives into the box after a misjudgement from Perisic. The Algerian fires one towards the near post and it slips past Lloris.
The goalkeeper should not be beaten on his near post from there.
CHANCE! Man City 2-2 Tottenham
After a stale opening 40 minutes this game, both sides have got their act together.
Tottenham spring forward up the pitch with Kulusevski. The Swedish international drives into the box and squares it to the back post to Perisic, who drills one goanward.
Lewis gets across well and gets a vital block on the shot, his block comes off his foot and on to the City bar.
A let off for City!
Man City 2-2 Tottenham
GOALL!! MAN CITY EQUALISE! HAALAND!!
Man City have scored a second in two minutes just like Spurs did in the first half.
Whatever Guardiola said at half-time has worked!Mahrez heads it back across goal to Haaland who heads past Lloris.
GOALL!! CITY PULL ONE BACK! ALVAREZ!
Mahrez does well down the right and chips one into Gundogan, the ball goes up in the air and after a scramble in the box, the ball falls to Alvarez, who prods it into the back of the net.
Game on!
Man City 0-2 Tottenham
Guardiola's side need to be better.
First half in pictures
HT: Man City 0-0 Tottenham
City need to respond.
Back in 15!
GOALL!! TOTTENHAM DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! EMERSON!
Tottenham have doubled their lead in two minutes. City are light at the back. Kane does well on the byline and shoots from an acute angle.
Ederson parries, but only as far as Emerson who heads over Ederson and into the net.
What an awful end to a poor half from City.
GOALL!! TOTTENHAM OPEN THE SCORING! KULUSEVSKI!
The keeper plays a suicide ball into Rodri, Tottenham force a mistake. Kulusevski pounces and finishes calmly.
CHANCE! Man City 0-0 Tottenham
The first one comes from a good run in behind the Spurs defence, the Norwegian's touch sends him a little wide, and Lloris is out quickly to smother his shot.
The second one is a header from the penalty spot that you would expect Haaland to score.
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
It comes after a bit of pressure from Spurs, with Perisic finding Son who's header takes a small deflection off Ake and Ederson saves comfortably.
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Perisic floats a ball towards the back post. Kane peels off the back of the left-back, and the striker is winding up a volley, but Ake just gets his head on it to put it behind for a corner.
Nothing comes from the corner.
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
YELLOW! Man City 0-0 Tottenham
YELLOW! Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Kane was played in behind the defence, but is shot was into the side netting. The flag was up anyway.
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Tottenham have dominated the ball, but City had an early sight at goal, with Haaland inches away from connecting with a cross.
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
Kulusevski kicks us off. Tottenham kicking from right to left.
Here come the teams!
Kick-off is minutes away...
10 minutes to kick-off
Team news takeaways
For Tottenham, Bentancur is back available for selection and starts for Spurs. Conte also brings Emerson Royal, Ivan Perisic, and Ben Davies into the Tottenham backline.
Tottenham team news
Here's how we line-up! 👇 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2023
Man City team news
🔵 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔵
XI | Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Cancelo, Laporte, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/NBVdMI5yH7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 19, 2023
It's matchday!
Manchester City are looking to close the gap to Arsenal to five points but will have to overcome a Tottenham side, who they tend to struggle with. Team news to come...
Tune in here for Manchester City vs Tottenham
Do not miss a detail of the match Man City vs Tottenham live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
South Africa: 10pm SAST.
Australia: 6am AEST.
Japan: 5am JST.
USA: 3pm ET.
What time does the game kick-off?
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction
Ironically if Spurs were to take points away from the Etihad they would be bolstering Arsenal's chances of winning the league. But Conte will not be thinking of that he will be focussed on putting his side back in the conversation for the top four.
Man City were derailed on Saturday, but they will want to get back to winning ways on Thursday, and I think they will. Just.
Manchester City 2-1 Tottenham
Recent games between Manchester City and Tottenham
Spurs also beat Man City last time out at the Etihad 3-2, courtesy of a last-minute Harry Kane goal.
So there may yet be hope for Spurs.
Key player for Tottenham
The World Cup winner has been a revelation in North London after signing from Atalanta, being some of the the best business spurs have done in recent seasons.
Tottenham will likely have large spells without the ball and so will have to remain sharp at the back.
Key player for Manchester City
Erling Haaland is on for a record-breaking season for City. The Norwegian has taken to the Premier League brilliantly, scoring 21 goals in 16 games.
However, the striker hasn't been as potent in front of goal since the World Cup (by his standards) only scoring three in the last five, and has failed to score in back-to-back games.
Still, Haaland will have to be defended impeccably on Thursday night if Spurs are to take anything away from this fixture.
Probable line-ups for Tottenham
Lucas Moura is currently being assessed, but could be facing a lengthy spell out.
Predicted XI:
Lloris; Doherty, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic; Hojbjerg, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Probable line-ups for Manchester City
Predicted XI:
Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez.
Who is the referee and his assistants?
In the VAR room will be Darren England and Matthew Wilkes.
Tottenham: Are Spurs' Champions League hopes over?
The performances haven't been up to fans' expectations, and the defeat at home to Arsenal is a low, with the Gunners picking up their first three points at Tottenham since 2014.
With Liverpool and Chelsea struggling in mid-table, there is still an opportunity for Spurs to make the top four, but they are relying on Man Utd or Newcastle slowing down.
Manchester City: Can the Cityzens catch Arsenal?
More importantly though was that Arsenal came through a tough test away to Tottenham, as they cruised to a 2-0 victory.
Pep Guardiola's side still have to play Arsenal twice, so with a six-point swing on offer, the title is still anyone's. But Man City cannot afford to drop many more points if they are to retain the Premier League title.
The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Manchester City vs Tottenham
After Man City dropped points in the Manchester derby they will be keen to close the gap to Arsenal against their North London rivals Tottenham.
Mahrez put in a sensational second-half performance to guide City to all three points, and close the gap to Arsenal to five points.
Tottenham did lead at half-time thanks to a quick-fire double on the stroke of half-time, after a stale opening 40 minutes. But City came out in the second half with a bee in their bonnet and hit two goals in two minutes to level the game.
Then a sprinkle of Mahrez Magic saw City race into a 4-2 lead.
Man City looked to have real problems at half-time, but a resilient second-half performance will please Guardiola.
Thank you for tuning into my live match coverage of Manchester City vs Tottenham tonight. Stay tuned on VAVEL for more post-match reactions and a full match report.