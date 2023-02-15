As it happened: Man City beat Arsenal to go top of the league

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights: Arsenal 1-3 Man City
Goal in Germany!
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL pic.twitter.com/qob16KO5p3— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 15, 2023
The match in pictures
Player of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne
He won the battle of the playmakers today, with his contribution enough to guide Man City to all three points in North London.
FT: Arsenal 1-3 Man City
Arsenal make it three games without a win in the Premier League, with important away fixtures in the Midlands at Aston Villa and Leicester to come.
Arsenal 1-3 Man City
SUB: Arsenal 1-3 Man City
SUB: Arsenal 1-3 Man City
Tomiyasu OFF, White ON.
GOALL!! MAN CITY DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!! HAALAND!!
Goal in Belgium!
⚽ 51' GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL! JOÃO MÁRIO!!!!! #BRUSLB | 0-1 | #UCL pic.twitter.com/nktGgdSPvx— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) February 15, 2023
SUB: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
Martinelli OFF, Trossard ON.
GOALL!! MAN CITY LEAD AGAIN!! GREALISH!
Arsenal are the architects of their own downfall again.Gabriel gives the ball away and Man City break.
Haaland finds Gundogan, who slips in Grealish on the left hand side, and the winger drills it past Ramsdale.
It takes a slight deflection off Tomiyasu which bobbles it over Ramsdale's outstretched hand.
Goalless at half-time Europe
Looks like we have the most entertaining match in London tonight.
CHANCE!Arsenal 1-1 Man City
CHANCE! Arsenal 1-1 Man City
Tomiyasu drills in a low cross and Nketiah is at full stretch but it fizzes across the six-yard box.
YELLOW! Arsenal 1-1 Man City
Nketiah goes into the book for a late challenge on Dias.
YELLOW! Arsenal 1-1 Man City
I make that three yellow cards that should not have happened.
This time Grealish is booked for dissent.
SUB: Arsenal 1-1 Man City
Silva moves further up the field.
PENALTY! Arsenal 1-1 Man City
But VAR are checking if there was offside in the build up.No penalty. Haaland was offside in the build-up.
Arsenal 1-1 Man City
YELLOW! Arsenal 1-1 Man City
Arsenal 1-1 Man City
No changes.
Scores around the grounds
UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-0 Benfica
EFL Championship
Bristol City 1-0 Wigan
Preston 0-0 Luton
Stoke 1-0 Huddersfield
Swansea 1-0 Blackpool
Sheffield United 1-1 Middlesborough
West Brom 0-0 Blackburn
First half in pictures
HT: Arsenal 1-1 Man City
Back in 15!
BAR! Arsenal 1-1 Man City
YELLOW! Arsenal 1-1 Man City
Arsenal 1-1 Man City
Arsenal 1-1 Man City
GOALL!! ARSENAL LEVEL!! SAKA!!
PENALTY! Arsenal 0-1 Man City
YELLOW! Arsenal 0-1 Man City
This time Ederson is booked for taking too long with his goal kick.
That must be one of the earliest yellow cards for timewasting ever.
YELLOW! Arsenal 0-1 Man City
CHANCE! Arsenal 0-1 Man City
The ball drops to him in the box and he tries a side foot volley but he gets it all wrong and it sails over.
GOALL!! MAN CITY LEAD!! DE BRUYNE!
CHANCE! Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Kick-off in the two Champions League matches at 8pm
CHANCE! Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Mahrez twists and turns in the City box and looks to pick out Haaland at the back post. The Norwegian meets it and tries to volley it with his side foot into the far corner, but his effort is wide.
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Arsenal kicking from left to right.
Here come the teams!
Kick-off is moments away!
15 minutes to kick-off
Partey misses out through injury!
🚨| Thomas Partey will not be playing this evening due to injury ❌ pic.twitter.com/RhKTiyoXgN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 15, 2023
Haaland fit to start!
Game face 🔛#ManCity pic.twitter.com/hNOLHIT4Ke — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 15, 2023
Arsenal team news!
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
💫 Tomiyasu at the back
💪 Xhaka in midfield
🌶 Saka on the wing
⚡️ Ready for a BIG night in N5! pic.twitter.com/xRDFfH8AKv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 15, 2023
Manchester City team news!
TEAM NEWS IS HERE! 🙌
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/OXcHAYKOeE — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 15, 2023
It's Matchday!
It's a title 'six-pointer'! Arsenal keen to extend the gap, but City looking to go back to the top. Team news to come...
Tune in here for Arsenal vs Manchester City
Do not miss a detail of the match Arsenal vs Manchester City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
South Africa: 9:30pm SAST.
Australia: 5:30am AEST.
Japan: 4:30am JST.
USA: 2:30pm ET.
What time does the game kick-off?
Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction
Arsenal will be up for it being at home, and will be keen to put an end to a disappointing run of form, and they will want to re-extend their lead advantage at the top of the table.
Man City are not meeting the high expectations they have set themselves over the past few seasons, but they are still in the title race and three points here. moves them ahead of Arsenal and back to the top of the table.
I think the points will be shared, in an end to end affair.
Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City
Latest games between Arsenal and Manchester City
The last time Arsenal beat Man City in a Premier League fixture was more than seven years ago, when goals from Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-1 win in December 2015.
However, historically, Arsenal have a better record than Man City, with the Gunners winning 98 games compared to Man City's 63. Including a run of 19 games between 1992 and 2006 where Man City failed to beat Arsenal.Embed from Getty Images
Key Player from Manchester City
The Belgian international is arguably the best playmaker in the league setting up 11 goals this season.
The battle between him and Ødegaard will be fascinating and could be key in deciding the winner.
Key Player from Arsenal
The Norwegian midfielder will be coming up against his international teammate Haaland, and he will be hoping he has a quiet evening.
Probable line-ups for Manchester City
Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Lewis, Rodri; De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden
Probable line-ups for Arsenal
Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.
Who is the referee and his assistants?
Manchester City: Will Erling Haaland be fit to face Arsenal?
But the striker was struggling with a groin issue in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, and was forced off at half-time.
When questioned over the fitness of his star striker Pep Guardiola said he 'don't know' if the Norwegian International will be fit.
Arsenal: Can Mikel Arteta stop the rot?
But the Gunners have failed to win in their last three games, with defeat to Everton and Man City in the FA Cup, and a draw with fellow London side Brentford on Saturday.
They are still top of the league by three points, but their lead has been sliced, and Man City now have the chance to go top of the table.
The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Updates!
In what is being dubbed as a 'title decider' table-toppers Arsenal host Manchester City as they look to extend the gap at the top to six points.