As it happened: Man City beat Arsenal to go top of the league

11:305 days ago

Goals and Highlights: Arsenal 1-3 Man City

21:316 days ago

Goal in Germany!

Dortmund lead against Chelsea thanks to a goal from Karim Adeyemi, with 20 minutes to go.
21:306 days ago

The match in pictures

21:296 days ago

Player of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne was a class above tonight. His finish for City’s first was sublime and his assist was typical De Bruyne. 

He won the battle of the playmakers today, with his contribution enough to guide Man City to all three points in North London.

21:286 days ago

FT: Arsenal 1-3 Man City

Man City take all three crucial points and move back above Arsenal to the top of the table for the first time since early November. However, Arsenal do have a game in hand.

Arsenal make it three games without a win in the Premier League, with important away fixtures in the Midlands at Aston Villa and Leicester to come. 

21:236 days ago

Arsenal 1-3 Man City

90. There will be FIVE MINUTES of added time.
21:236 days ago

SUB: Arsenal 1-3 Man City

89. De Bruyne OFF, Phillips ON.
21:186 days ago

SUB: Arsenal 1-3 Man City

85. Xhaka OFF, Viera ON.

Tomiyasu OFF, White ON.

21:156 days ago

GOALL!! MAN CITY DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!! HAALAND!!

82. Man City look to have secured all three points in London. De Bruyne drives towards the byline and picks out Haaland who takes a touch before sweeping it in to the bottom left corner.
21:116 days ago

Goal in Belgium!

Joao Mario has converted a penalty to give Benfica the lead against Club Brugge.
21:106 days ago

SUB: Arsenal 1-2 Man City

76. Grealish OFF, Foden ON.

Martinelli OFF, Trossard ON.

21:076 days ago

GOALL!! MAN CITY LEAD AGAIN!! GREALISH!

72. Grealish slams Man City ahead. 

Arsenal are the architects of their own downfall again.Gabriel gives the ball away and Man City break. 

Haaland finds Gundogan, who slips in Grealish on the left hand side, and the winger drills it past Ramsdale.

It takes a slight deflection off Tomiyasu which bobbles it over Ramsdale's outstretched hand.

21:046 days ago

Goalless at half-time Europe

Both Champions League fixtures are  still 0-0. 

Looks like we have the most entertaining match in London tonight.

21:026 days ago

CHANCE!Arsenal 1-1 Man City

68. De Bruyne floats a long free-kick towards Rodri who heads down towards Akanji who prods it towards the bottom left corner, but Arsenal clear off the line.
21:006 days ago

CHANCE! Arsenal 1-1 Man City

66. Nketiah is millimetres away from giving Arsenal the lead.

Tomiyasu drills in a low cross and Nketiah is at full stretch but it fizzes across the six-yard box.

20:586 days ago

YELLOW! Arsenal 1-1 Man City

64. The referee brandishes his sixth yellow card of the game.

Nketiah goes into the book for a late challenge on Dias.

20:566 days ago

YELLOW! Arsenal 1-1 Man City

62. Another needless yellow for Man City!

I make that three yellow cards that should not have happened.

This time Grealish is booked for dissent.

20:556 days ago

SUB: Arsenal 1-1 Man City

61. Mahrez OFF, Akanji ON.

Silva moves further up the field.

20:506 days ago

PENALTY! Arsenal 1-1 Man City

57. The referee has awarded a penalty to Man City. 

But VAR are checking if there was offside in the build up.

No penalty. Haaland was offside in the build-up.
20:496 days ago

Arsenal 1-1 Man City

55. Jorginho tries to pick out Nketiah with a low cross, but his pass is too close to Ramsdale and the goalkeeper gathers.
20:416 days ago

YELLOW! Arsenal 1-1 Man City

48. A yellow for Tomiyasu to add to what is turning out to be a very difficult evening for the right-back.
20:386 days ago

Arsenal 1-1 Man City

46. We are back underway!

No changes.

20:256 days ago

Scores around the grounds

All latest scores with kick offs at 19:45 and 20:00.

UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

Club Brugge 0-0 Benfica

EFL Championship

Bristol City 1-0 Wigan

Preston 0-0 Luton

Stoke 1-0 Huddersfield

Swansea 1-0 Blackpool

Sheffield United 1-1 Middlesborough

West Brom 0-0 Blackburn

20:236 days ago

First half in pictures

20:236 days ago

HT: Arsenal 1-1 Man City

Man City were gifted the lead after a poor mistake from Tomiyasu, but Saka equalised 15 minutes later after Ederson collided with Nketiah.

Back in 15!

20:226 days ago

BAR! Arsenal 1-1 Man City

45+5. Rodri heads down off Ake and onto the bar, before Ramsdale punches clear.
20:196 days ago

YELLOW! Arsenal 1-1 Man City

45+3. Silva is the third Man City player into the book, after clashing with Saka.
20:166 days ago

Arsenal 1-1 Man City

45. There will be SIX MINUTES of added time at the end of the first half.
20:156 days ago

Arsenal 1-1 Man City

45. A long throw causes confusion in the Arsenal box, and it falls to Haaland who looks to bury it, but his volley is in to the ground. 
20:126 days ago

GOALL!! ARSENAL LEVEL!! SAKA!!

42. Saka sends Ederson the wrong way to level things up.
20:106 days ago

PENALTY! Arsenal 0-1 Man City

39. Ederson charges out and catches Nketiah!
20:076 days ago

YELLOW! Arsenal 0-1 Man City

36. Another needless booking for City.

This time Ederson is booked for taking too long with his goal kick. 

That must be one of the earliest yellow cards for timewasting ever.

20:046 days ago

YELLOW! Arsenal 0-1 Man City

34. Walker is booked for returning to the pitch too early.
19:586 days ago

CHANCE! Arsenal 0-1 Man City

28. It is almost instant redemption for Tomiyasu!

The ball drops to him in the box and he tries a side foot volley but he gets it all wrong and it sails over.

19:556 days ago

GOALL!! MAN CITY LEAD!! DE BRUYNE!

24. Big mistake from Tomiyasu! The right-back is trying to pass it back to Ramsdale but he does not get enough on his pass, and De Bruyne nips in and lobs Ramsdale. Brilliant finish.
19:536 days ago

CHANCE! Arsenal 0-0 Man City

21. Zinchenko picks out Nketiah with a delicious cross from the left, who rises highest but his header is wide of the right post.
19:496 days ago

Kick-off in the two Champions League matches at 8pm

We will bring you goal updates from the Club Brugge vs Benfica and Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Round of 16 matches.
19:486 days ago

CHANCE! Arsenal 0-0 Man City

15. Haaland's first sight at goal!

Mahrez twists and turns in the City box and looks to pick out Haaland at the back post. The Norwegian meets it and tries to volley it with his side foot into the far corner, but his effort is wide.

19:436 days ago

Arsenal 0-0 Man City

12. Nketiah looks to have a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box, but Dias gets across quickly to block.
19:416 days ago

Arsenal 0-0 Man City

11. Both teams trying to work each other out in a cagey opening ten minutes.
19:376 days ago

Arsenal 0-0 Man City

7. Grealish charges towards the box and tries to slip in Mahrez, but Zinchenko gets round on the cover to clear.
19:366 days ago

Arsenal 0-0 Man City

4. Man City look to be setting up without a conventional left-back again.
19:336 days ago

Arsenal 0-0 Man City

1. We are underway!

Arsenal kicking from left to right.

19:306 days ago

Here come the teams!

Anthony Taylor leads the teams out.

Kick-off is moments away!

19:156 days ago

15 minutes to kick-off

18:586 days ago

Partey misses out through injury!

18:506 days ago

Haaland fit to start!

18:316 days ago

Arsenal team news!

18:316 days ago

Manchester City team news!

18:296 days ago

It's Matchday!

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's match coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester City in the Premier League.

It's a title 'six-pointer'! Arsenal keen to extend the gap, but City looking to go back to the top. Team news to come...

15:216 days ago

Tune in here for Arsenal vs Manchester City

I will be back here at 6:30PM UK time, for team news at 6:30PM, ready to bring you all the action from the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Manchester City.

Do not miss a detail of the match Arsenal vs Manchester City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

15:166 days ago

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

India: 1:00am IST.

South Africa: 9:30pm SAST.

Australia: 5:30am AEST.

Japan: 4:30am JST.

USA: 2:30pm ET.

15:116 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The game is live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6:30pm, with kick-off at 7:30pm.
15:066 days ago

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction

I expect this to be a cagey affair with both sides knowing the impact a defeat could have on their season.

Arsenal will be up for it being at home, and will be keen to put an end to a disappointing run of form, and they will want to re-extend their lead advantage at the top of the table.

Man City are not meeting the high expectations they have set themselves over the past few seasons, but they are still in the title race and three points here. moves them ahead of Arsenal and back to the top of the table.

I think the points will be shared, in an end to end affair.

Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City

15:016 days ago

Latest games between Arsenal and Manchester City

Man City have dominated this fixture with the Cityzens winning 13 of the last 14 meetings.

The last time Arsenal beat Man City in a Premier League fixture was more than seven years ago, when goals from Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-1 win in December 2015.

However, historically, Arsenal have a better record than Man City, with the Gunners winning 98 games compared to Man City's 63. Including a run of 19 games between 1992 and 2006 where Man City failed to beat Arsenal.

14:566 days ago

Key Player from Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne enjoys playing against Arsenal with the Belgian scoring five and assisting two in 12 Premier League games against the Gunners.

The Belgian international is arguably the best playmaker in the league setting up 11 goals this season. 

The battle between him and Ødegaard will be fascinating and could be key in deciding the winner.

14:516 days ago

Key Player from Arsenal

Martin Ødegaard is having a sensational season in an Arsenal shirt, and will look good for Premier League Player of the Year if Arsenal go on to lift the trophy. The midfielder has scored eight goals and assisted five this season.

The Norwegian midfielder will be coming up against his international teammate Haaland, and he will be hoping he has a quiet evening.

14:466 days ago

Probable line-ups for Manchester City

Starting XI:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Lewis, Rodri; De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

14:416 days ago

Probable line-ups for Arsenal

Starting XI: 

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

14:366 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Arsenal vs Manchester City will be Anthony Taylor. The linesmen will be Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, with Darren England as the fourth official. In the VAR room will be David Coote and MarkcPerry.
14:316 days ago

Manchester City: Will Erling Haaland be fit to face Arsenal?

The Norwegian striker has been sensational in his first season in English football, breaking multiple records. Haaland has scored 25 goals in 21 games, and is well on course to break the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season.

But the striker was struggling with a groin issue in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, and was forced off at half-time.

When questioned over the fitness of his star striker Pep Guardiola said he 'don't know' if the Norwegian International will be fit.

14:266 days ago

Arsenal: Can Mikel Arteta stop the rot?

Arsenal have been practically faultless this season, opening up a huge gap to second place, and did look like runaway Premier League winners, with Man City struggling for form.

But the Gunners have failed to win in their last three games, with defeat to Everton and Man City in the FA Cup, and a draw with fellow London side Brentford on Saturday.

They are still top of the league by three points, but their lead has been sliced, and Man City now have the chance to go top of the table.

14:216 days ago

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium

The Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London, with a capacity of 60,704 people. 
14:166 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Updates!

My name is Jayden Whitworth and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

In what is being dubbed as a 'title decider' table-toppers Arsenal host Manchester City as they look to extend the gap at the top to six points.

