As it happened: Jackson the star of the show as Chelsea secure back-to-back wins
(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

04:004 days ago

Jackson speaking exclusively to VAVEL on Drogba comparisons:

"It feels great (to be compared to Drogba). But I don't want want to compare myself with him because he's a legend. Until I do what he has done, I can't compare myself to him. I hope I will be like him".
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
03:554 days ago

Pochettino on Jackson and Mudryk:

"For Jackson and Mudryk it's important to score. It's the same for Nkunku. I think today we had a little more capacity to stay calm and score goals.

"He's a big talent (Jackson) and needs time to adapt. He is young also. For sure we need to help him to develop and evolve and improve and be an important player for Chelsea".

(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
03:504 days ago

Pochettino on the win:

"We are happy for the fans. Never happy when conceding goals, but it's normal three weeks into pre-season. I am happy and saw many positive things".
03:454 days ago

A dazzling display from Mudryk

 

03:404 days ago

Three assists in two games for the Senegalese international

 

03:354 days ago

FULL TIME: Chelsea 4-3 Brighton

Chelsea hold on to secure back-to-back wins.

Jackson undoubtedly the star of the show, grabbing two assists and getting on the scoresheet. Mudryk also seized his moment with an electrifying cameo.

Brighton fought back late on but it wasn't enough. Still work to do for De Zerbi's side.

 

03:304 days ago

95' Chelsea 4-3 Brighton

Gabriel wants a penalty after going down in the box. The ref isn't having it.
03:254 days ago

GOAL! 89' Chelsea 4-3 Brighton

Chelsea looked to be in cruise control but the deficit is now down to one goal.

Undav receives the ball from Pedro, spins away from Cucurella and fires past Kepa.

Six minutes added on. A spectacular finale could be on the cards.

 

03:204 days ago

88' Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

Mudryk is electrifying. He knocks it past two Brighton defenders with consummate ease before floating it in the box. The Ukrainian is playing with a real swagger.
03:154 days ago

86' Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

65,128 in the house tonight, it is announced. Fair to say that the majority are Chelsea fans.
03:104 days ago

85' Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

The Mexican wave is somehow still going.
03:054 days ago

82' Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

The crowd are now doing the Mexican wave.
03:004 days ago

81' Hall on for Colwill

After giving away a penalty, Colwill is withdrawn for Lewis Hall. Despite the mistake, it has been a solid performance from the Under-21 Euro's winner,
02:554 days ago

GOAL! Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

Pedro pulls one back for Brighton, cooly dispatching from the spot. 

The debutant is off the mark.

02:504 days ago

Penalty for Brighton

Penalty for Brighton. Colwill brings down Pedro in the box.
02:454 days ago

GOAL! Chelsea 4-1 Brighton

After two assists, Jackson is now on the scoresheet.

He latched on to a delicate through ball from Cucurella before lifting it into the roof of the net.

Chelsea firmly in control now.
02:404 days ago

GOAL! Chelsea 3-1 Brighton

Chelsea double the lead in a matter of minutes.

The ball is diligently worked into the box, Jackson pokes it to Gallagher, who hammers home from close range.

Jackson grabs his second assist of the night.

02:354 days ago

WATCH: Mudryk fires Chelsea ahead

 

02:304 days ago

68' Chelsea 2-1 Brighton

And now we have another water break.
02:254 days ago

GOAL! 64' Chelsea 2-1 Brighton

Mudryk fires Chelsea ahead!

Some excellent link-up between Mudryk and Jackson. After a neat combination between the pair down the left bouncing the ball off of eachother, the Ukrainian rifles it into the bottom left corner and the stadium erupts.  

His first-ever goal for Chelsea.

02:204 days ago

63' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

More subs for Chelsea.

ON: Fernandez, Angelo, Jackson

OFF: Nkunku, Santos, Sterling

 

02:154 days ago

57' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Red card! Van Hecke is sent his marching orders after a late challenge on Casadei. The Seagulls are down to 10 men
02:104 days ago

56' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

The second booking of the night goes to Adingra for cynically hauling back Sterling. The England International plays the advantage but his effort is denied.
02:054 days ago

54' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Pedro races to the byline and flashes it across goal for Enciso, but the Paraguayan can't direct his effort on target.
02:004 days ago

Another four changes for Brighton. Joao Pedro comes on for his debut

OFF; Gilmour, Welbeck, Mitoma, Webster

ON: Enciso, Alzate, Pedro, Ayari

01:554 days ago

49' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Another Welbeck effort is well blocked after he spun away from his marker.
01:504 days ago

Four changes for Brighton

ON: Bergstrom, Veltman, Undav, Adringa 

OFF: Steele, Dahoud, Lallana, March

01:454 days ago

Four changes for Chelsea

ON: Cucurella, Mudryk, Chalobah, Casadei

OFF: Maatsen, Chilwell, Silva Chukwemenka

01:404 days ago

45' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Half-time at Lincoln Financial Field. Mitoma and Chilwell the standouts after the first 45.
01:354 days ago

45' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Four minutes to be added on.
01:304 days ago

42' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Colwill's passing range is exceptional, spraying out some lovely cross-field balls. He's proving to be a huge asset in the build-up.
01:254 days ago

41' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Close! Maatsan fails to connect with Sterling's inviting cross, which is deflected behind.

Brighton then come forward, and Kepa denies efforts from  Welbeck and Mitoma in quick succession.

End-to-end stuff here.

01:204 days ago

36' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

The first yellow card of the night is shown to Solly March after tripping up Chilwell, who looked to break away. Moments before that, he tested Kepa from range but that was never going to trouble the Spaniard.
01:154 days ago

35' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Mitoma scythes forward once again, but Gusto is on hand to block.
01:104 days ago

27' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Gusto disarms  Mitoma after some tricky footwork from the winger. Proving to be an interesting battle down that side.

Santos then hacks down Welbeck in the middle of the park.

01:054 days ago

25' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Chilwell is causing serious problems down the left, winning another corner after bombing forward. The resulting corner comes to nothing, but promising signs.
01:004 days ago

22' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Time for a water break. The crowd aren't happy.
00:554 days ago

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Nkunku levels things up. The ball is worked into the box after a nice one-two between Chukwemenka and Maatsan. The former is able to let fly and his effort is parried into the path of Nkunku, who cleverly flicks past Steele from close range. Chukwemenka is playing with some real confidence.
00:504 days ago

15' Chelsea 0-1 Brighton

Brighton come forward again, and Welbeck's volley is well held by Kepa. He's proving to be a handful for the Chelsea backline.
00:454 days ago

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Brighton

Mitoma, who has had an electric opening 10 minutes,  latches onto a lofted cross to the back-post from Gilmour and nods the ball across goal to Welbeck, who slams home from close range. 1-0 Brighton.
00:404 days ago

10' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton

Chukwemenka slides in Sterling, who is through on goal, but his effort is straight at Steele. The flag then goes up for offside.
00:354 days ago

8' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton

Mitoma has another surge forward, dancing around the Chelsea backline before the attack grinds to a halt. A promising start from the Japan International.
00:304 days ago

5' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton

Excellent composure from Kepa, showing neat footwork to bypass Welbeck charging him down.
00:254 days ago

2' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton

Close! Chilwell's searching cross finds Sterling on the right, he cuts it back to Maatsen but his effort flies wide. The attack started from the back with an excellent ball from Colwill.
00:204 days ago

1' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton

Early attack for Brighton. Mitoma surges at the Chelsea backline but is swarmed by a flurry of defenders and is dispossessed. Bright start, though
00:154 days ago

We're underway!

Danny Welbeck gets the ball rolling and we're underway.
00:104 days ago

Here come the teams!

Thiago Silva and Pascal Gross lead their sides out. Kick-off is moments away.
00:054 days ago

Pochettino on Colwill: "The potential is massive"

 

00:004 days ago

10 minutes to kick-off!

Still quite a few empty seats here. Doesn't look like a sell-out.
23:554 days ago

Brighton's South American stars

 

23:504 days ago

Dahoud makes his Brighton debut

 

23:454 days ago

Moises Caicedo left out the Brighton squad amid Chelsea interest

Brighton's full line-up:

Steele, Gross, van Hecke, Webster, March, Dahoud, Gilmour, Mitoma, Lallana, Hinshelwood, Welbeck 

No Moises Caicedo in the squad.
23:404 days ago

No Reece James for Chelsea

As expected, Reece James is not in the squad after joining up with the rest of the team yesterday.
23:354 days ago

Today's venue

 

23:304 days ago

Chelsea team news: Colwill starts

 

23:254 days ago

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 12am BST on Sunday 23rd July

The match will kick off at 7pm local time.

 

23:204 days ago

Team news and predicted line-ups

Chelsea will be without Wesley Fofana, with the defender undergoing surgery on his ACL earlier this week. Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja remain on the sidelines. 

Reece James has joined up with the rest of the squad after flying out on Thursday but is unlikely to feature.

Trevor Chalobah is also unlikely to be in contention after damaging his achilles in the Wrexham clash.

After fielding a youthful side against Wrexham, Pochettino is likely to shuffle the pack, with Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva all in line for a start.

Predicted XI:

Kepa; Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher; Sterling, Nkunku, Maatsen; Jackson.

As for Brighton, this is their first friendly of the summer so there are no fresh injury concerns. Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Chelsea target Moises Caicedo is not in contention amid growing doubt over his future. Predicted XI: Steele, Gross, Van Hecke, Webster, March, Dahoud, Gilmour, Lallana, Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck.
23:154 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Chelsea vs Brighton will be Robert Jones. His assistants will be Ian Hussin and Wade Smith. Jeremy Scheer is the fourth official.

 

 

23:104 days ago

Brighton: Looking to build on their best-ever season

In stark contrast to their opponents, Brighton secured their highest-ever Premier League finish and qualified for Europe for the first time in their history, finishing sixth.

 

Despite being raided for their star players, losing Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard, the Seagulls enjoyed an unforgettable season, triumphing over Manchester United (twice), Liverpool, and Arsenal,. They were also a penalty shootout away from reaching the FA Cup Final. The additions of Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte and Pervis Estupinan proved to be shrewd business and no doubt will command substantial fees in the future.

 

They have lost their top-scorer Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, however, but have bolstered their squad with the signings of Joao Pedro, James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud. Further signings are also expected.

(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)
23:054 days ago

Chelsea: New-look Blues looking to gel

Disjointed, dysfunctional and disinterested.

 

These were terms commonly associated with Chelsea last season, as the Blues finished 12th in the league with a measly 44 points, recording their lowest-ever total in the Premier League era.

 

But a new manager and a shake-up of the first-team welcome a fresh start at Stamford Bridge.

 

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic are among those who have departed, while the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Angelo Gabriel have joined the west London outfit.

 

The Mauricio Pochettino era has already got off to a flyer with an emphatic 5-0 win over Wrexham - but Brighton are no walk-overs.

 

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
23:004 days ago

The match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field

Chelsea vs Brighton will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia. It boasts a capacity of 67,594.

It is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, who play in the NFL.

22:554 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Premier League Summer Series Match: Chelsea vs Brighton Live Updates

My name is Tal Habib and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

